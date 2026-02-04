Alpine Income Property Trust Closes $450 Million Unsecured Credit Agreement

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”), today announced that it closed an amended and restated unsecured credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with the proceeds used to effectively retire all the Company’s prior unsecured debt. Highlights of the new Credit Facility are as follows:

A $450 million unsecured Credit Facility comprised of: a $250 million revolving credit facility due February 2030 with two six-month extension options (the “Revolving Credit Facility”), a $100 million term loan due February 2029 (the “2029 Term Loan”), and a $100 million term loan due February 2031 (the “2031 Term Loan”)

Borrowings under the Credit Facility range within a pricing grid based on the Company’s leverage ratio plus SOFR and are 10 to 15 basis points lower compared to the Company’s prior unsecured debt

Provides an accordion feature which allows for total borrowings under the Credit Facility to be increased to $750 million





At closing, the Company applied existing SOFR swap agreements resulting in an initial fixed interest rate for both the 2029 Term Loan and the 2031 Term loan of approximately 3.5% and for $100 million outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility of approximately 4.8%. In May 2026, when the SOFR swap agreements applied to the 2029 Term Loan mature and are replaced by a forward SOFR swap agreement executed today, the interest rate will adjust to approximately 4.8%. In January 2027, when the SOFR swap agreements applied to the 2031 Term Loan mature and are replaced by forward SOFR swap agreements executed today, the interest rate will adjust to approximately 5.0%. In January 2027, $50 million of the current SOFR swap agreements applied to the Revolving Credit Facility mature and in March 2028 the other $50 million mature.

The Credit Facility was provided by a syndicate of banks led by Truist Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. Co-syndication agents included KeyBank National Association, PNC Bank, National Association, Raymond James Bank, Regions Bank, and The Huntington National Bank. Additional participating banks included Pinnacle Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants. The Company also complements its income property portfolio by strategically investing in a select portfolio of commercial loan investments intended to deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return.

