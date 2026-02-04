Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimization software, today announced its results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2025

Revenue of approximately $475.2 million, which represents an increase of approximately 154.4% from the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 4.9%, and adjusted gross profit margin 1 of 5.6%. First quarter 2026 GAAP gross profit margin includes additional estimated costs on two projects, a majority of which the Company expects to be recovered during this year and in addition, the quarter reflects the lower weighting of annual revenue while fixed overhead costs are distributed relatively evenly across the year.

of 5.6%. First quarter 2026 GAAP gross profit margin includes additional estimated costs on two projects, a majority of which the Company expects to be recovered during this year and in addition, the quarter reflects the lower weighting of annual revenue while fixed overhead costs are distributed relatively evenly across the year. Net loss of approximately $62.6 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $57.0 million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $(52.1) million, compared to approximately $(49.7) million for the same quarter last year.

of approximately $(52.1) million, compared to approximately $(49.7) million for the same quarter last year. Signed over $750 million of order intake during the first quarter, 2026, bringing backlog as of December 31, 2025 to approximately $5.5 billion 2 , representing the highest level in the Company’s history.

, representing the highest level in the Company’s history. Total Cash 3 of approximately $477.8 million as of December 31, 2025, reflecting planned investments in working capital made during the first fiscal quarter.

of approximately $477.8 million as of December 31, 2025, reflecting planned investments in working capital made during the first fiscal quarter. Total liquidity4 was approximately $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, including capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility of $378.3 million.5





“Accelerating data center growth, utility demand and rising industrial loads continue to drive energy storage demand globally, reflected in our pipeline which has grown by approximately 30% to $30 billion since September, 2025,” said Julian Nebreda, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have been preparing for this inflection in growth with our expanded sales effort, global supply chain and domestic content strategy, which are driving our ability to deliver competitive products to customers around the world.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company expectation for fiscal year 2026 is as follows:

Revenue of approximately $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion with a midpoint of $3.4 billion. As of December 31, 2025, the midpoint of our guidance is fully covered by orders in backlog.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $40.0 million to $60.0 million with a midpoint of $50.0 million.

of approximately $40.0 million to $60.0 million with a midpoint of $50.0 million. Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of approximately $180.0 million by the end of fiscal year 2026.





“With our revenue expectation now covered by backlog and a clear line of sight on project costs, we are reaffirming our fiscal year 2026 guidance,” said Ahmed Pasha, Chief Financial Officer. “As global demand for storage accelerates, we believe our financial discipline positions Fluence to capture this growth and deliver attractive value for our shareholders.”

The foregoing “Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed” statements represent management’s current best estimate as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to update these estimates.

Share Count

The outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock as of December 31, 2025, are presented below:

Common Stock Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC 51,499,195 Class A common stock held by Siemens AG 19,738,064 Class A common stock held by SPT Holding, Sarl 31,761,131 Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC 14,668,275 Class A common stock held by public 66,052,904 Total Class A and Class B-1 common stock outstanding 183,719,569



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from the consolidated statements of operations using net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest expense (income), net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, and (v) other non-recurring income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also includes amounts impacting net income related to estimated payments due to related parties pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement, dated October 27, 2021, by and among Fluence Energy, Inc., Fluence Energy, LLC, Siemens Industry, Inc. and AES Grid Stability, LLC (the “Tax Receivable Agreement”).

Adjusted Gross Profit is calculated using gross profit, adjusted to exclude (i) stock-based compensation expenses, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iii) other non-recurring income or expenses. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is calculated using Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total revenue.

Free Cash Flow is calculated from the consolidated statements of cash flows and is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchase of property and equipment made in the period. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures (for example, cash is still required to satisfy other working capital needs, including short-term investment policy, restricted cash, and intangible assets) and Free Cash Flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments.

Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in tables contained at the end of this release.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of full fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Loss) on a forward-looking basis because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted EBITDA, including stock compensation and restructuring expenses, that are not within our control or cannot be predicted at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company’s solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release and statements that are made on our earnings call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements set forth above under “Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed” and other statements regarding the Company’s future financial and operational performance, future market and industry growth and related opportunities for the Company, anticipated Company growth and business strategy, liquidity and access to capital and cash flows, expectations related to backlog, pipeline, and contracted backlog, future results of operations, and projected costs, beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “grows,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” "commits", “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the elimination or expiration of government incentives or regulations regarding renewable energy; changes in the global trade environment; fluctuations in order intake and results of operations across fiscal periods; a significant reduction in order volume or loss of significant customers or their inability to perform under contracts; competition for offerings and the ability to attract new customers and retain existing ones; maintaining and enhancing reputation and brand recognition; our ability to manage recent and future growth and the expansion of our business and operations; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; our growth depending on the success of relationships with third parties; delays, disruptions, and quality control problems in manufacturing operations; risks associated with engineering and construction, utility interconnection, commissioning and installation of energy storage products, cost overruns, and delays; supplier concentration and limited supplier capacity; operating as a global company with a global supply chain; changes in the cost and availability of raw materials and underlying components; lengthy sales and installation cycle for energy storage solutions; quality and quantity of components provided by suppliers; defects, errors, vulnerabilities, and/or bugs in products and technology; events and incidents relating to storage, delivery, installation, operation, maintenance, and shutdowns of products; current and planned foreign operations; failure by contract manufacturers, vendors, and suppliers to use ethical business practices and comply with applicable laws and regulations; actual or threatened health epidemics, pandemics, or similar public health threats; severe weather events; acquisitions made or that may be pursued; our ability to obtain financial assurances for projects; relatively limited operating and revenue history as an independent entity and the nascent clean energy industry; anticipated increases in expenses in the future and our ability to maintain prolonged profitability; the risk that amounts included in the pipeline and contracted backlog may not result in actual revenue or translate into profits; restrictions set forth in current and future credit and debt agreements; our uncertain ability to raise additional capital to execute on business opportunities; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; whether renewable energy technologies are suitable for widespread adoption or if sufficient demand for offerings does not develop or takes longer to develop than anticipated; our estimates on the size of the total addressable market; macroeconomic uncertainty and market conditions; interest rates or a reduction in the availability of tax equity or project debt capital in the global financial markets and corresponding effects on customers’ ability to finance energy storage systems and demand for energy storage solutions; the cost of electricity available from alternative sources; a decline or delay in public acceptance of renewable energy, or increase in the cost of customer projects; increased attention to environmental, social and governance matters; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce proper protection for intellectual property, including technology; the threat of lawsuits by third parties alleging intellectual property violations; our having adequate protection for trademarks and trade names; our ability to enforce intellectual property rights; our patent portfolio; our ability to effectively protect data integrity of technology infrastructure, data, and other business systems; the use of open-source software; our failure to comply with third-party license or technology agreements; our inability to license rights to use technologies on reasonable terms; compromises, interruptions, or shutdowns of systems; use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies; potential changes in tax laws or regulations; barriers arising from current electric utility industry policies and regulations and any subsequent changes; environmental, health, and safety laws and potential obligations, liabilities, and costs thereunder; actual or perceived failure to comply with data privacy and data security laws, regulations, industry standards, and other requirements relating to the privacy, security, and processing of personal information; potential future legal proceedings, regulatory disputes, and governmental inquiries; ownership of our Class A common stock; short-seller activists; being a “controlled company” within the meaning of the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market; conflicts of interest by officers and directors due to positions with our continuing equity owners; relationship with our founders and continuing equity owners; terms of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws; our dependence on distributions from Fluence Energy, LLC to pay taxes and expenses and Fluence Energy, LLC’s ability to make such distributions may be limited or restricted in certain scenarios; risks arising out of the Tax Receivable Agreement; unanticipated changes in effective tax rates or adverse outcomes resulting from examination of tax returns; risks related to the 2030 Convertible Senior Notes; improper and ineffective internal control over reporting to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; changes in accounting principles or their applicability; and estimates or judgments relating to critical accounting policies; and other important factors set forth under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 25, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended December 31, 2025 to be filed on February 4, 2026, as well as in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Unaudited December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 452,563 $ 690,768 Restricted cash 25,211 23,862 Trade receivables, net 288,900 272,820 Unbilled receivables 252,179 239,594 Receivables from related parties 223,029 200,748 Advances to suppliers 120,747 126,778 Inventory, net 540,638 455,015 Other current assets 83,462 54,671 Total current assets 1,986,729 2,064,256 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net $ 45,891 $ 50,320 Intangible assets, net 63,733 63,403 Goodwill 28,680 28,584 Deferred income tax asset 4,039 4,046 Other non-current assets 140,580 146,391 Total non-current assets 282,923 292,744 Total assets $ 2,269,652 $ 2,357,000 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 135,246 $ 321,004 Deferred revenue 804,489 640,457 Deferred revenue with related parties 58,615 79,916 Personnel related liabilities 27,109 31,850 Accruals and provisions 278,024 246,235 Taxes payable 14,302 30,317 Other current liabilities 21,730 20,590 Total current liabilities 1,339,515 1,370,369 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liability $ 9,545 $ 9,530 Convertible senior notes, net 391,254 390,804 Other non-current liabilities 41,114 37,449 Total non-current liabilities 441,913 437,783 Total liabilities 1,781,428 1,808,152 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 133,188,976 shares issued and 132,220,374 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 132,014,571 shares issued and 131,164,365 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, respectively 1 1 Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 134,325,805 shares authorized; 51,499,195 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 — — Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 — — Treasury stock, at cost (12,568 ) (10,213 ) Additional paid-in capital 635,552 627,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,835 11,613 Accumulated deficit (244,832 ) (199,762 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. 387,988 429,595 Non-Controlling interests 100,236 119,253 Total stockholders’ equity 488,224 548,848 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,269,652 $ 2,357,000





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 293,002 $ 116,199 Revenue from related parties 182,232 70,589 Total revenue 475,234 186,788 Cost of goods and services 452,185 165,587 Gross profit 23,049 21,201 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,541 17,195 Sales and marketing 22,031 18,202 General and administrative 41,848 36,707 Depreciation and amortization 3,749 2,815 Interest expense (income), net 1,372 (741 ) Other expense, net 5,985 5,751 Loss before income taxes (70,477 ) (58,728 ) Income tax benefit (7,889 ) (1,715 ) Net loss $ (62,588 ) $ (57,013 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (17,518 ) $ (15,547 ) Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (45,070 ) $ (41,466 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding: Basic 131,522,223 129,482,668 Diluted 131,522,223 129,482,668 Loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.34 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.32 )





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)



​ Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (62,588 ) $ (57,013 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation, net of tax 1,067 (5,311 ) (Loss) gain on cash flow hedges, net of tax (3,542 ) 8,193 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (2,475 ) 2,882 Total comprehensive loss $ (65,063 ) $ (54,131 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (18,215 ) $ (14,727 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (46,848 ) $ (39,404 )





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net loss $ (62,588 ) $ (57,013 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,794 4,485 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,148 817 Inventory provision (7,053 ) 2,283 Stock-based compensation 5,288 5,266 Deferred income taxes 28 (66 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (16,013 ) 60,143 Unbilled receivables (11,822 ) 10,725 Receivables from related parties (22,280 ) 110,198 Advances to suppliers 6,072 (5,593 ) Inventory (77,365 ) (368,763 ) Other current assets (28,506 ) (7,640 ) Other non-current assets 3,222 (11,582 ) Accounts payable (182,749 ) (333,593 ) Deferred revenue with related parties (21,301 ) (4,959 ) Deferred revenue 163,257 316,723 Accruals and provisions 33,761 139,064 Taxes payable (16,141 ) (7,534 ) Other current liabilities (6,294 ) (67,354 ) Other non-current liabilities 3,750 3,161 Net cash used in operating activities (226,792 ) (211,232 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures on software (3,521 ) (3,077 ) Purchase of property and equipment (5,827 ) (2,109 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,348 ) (5,186 ) Financing activities Class A common stock withheld related to settlement of employee taxes for stock-based compensation awards (2,355 ) (396 ) Proceeds from issuance of 2030 Convertible Senior Notes — 400,000 Purchases of Capped Calls related to 2030 Convertible Senior Notes — (29,000 ) Payment for debt issuance costs — (10,195 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,506 422 Principal payments on finance leases (938 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,787 ) 360,831 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,071 (8,710 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (236,856 ) 135,703 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period 714,630 518,706 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period $ 477,774 $ 654,409 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 6,236 $ 920 Cash paid on income taxes $ 3,664 $ 5,707



FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our key operating metrics as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. The tables below present the metrics in either Gigawatts (GW) or Gigawatt hours (GWh). Our key operating metrics focus on project milestones to measure our performance and designate each project as either “deployed”, “assets under management”, “contracted backlog”, or “pipeline”.

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 ​ Change Change % Energy Storage Products and Solutions ​ ​ ​ ​ Deployed (GW) 7.2 6.8 ​ 0.4 ​ 6% Deployed (GWh) 18.9 17.8 1.1 6% Contracted Backlog (GW) 9.7 9.1 ​ 0.6 ​ 7% Pipeline (GW) 41.8 35.7 6.1 17% Pipeline (GWh) 150.5 122.0 ​ 28.5 ​ 23%





(amounts in GW) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 ​ Change Change % Services ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Assets under Management 6.2 5.6 ​ 0.6 ​ 11% Contracted Backlog 7.2 7.0 ​ 0.2 ​ 3% Pipeline 33.8 29.4 ​ 4.4 ​ 15%





(amounts in GW) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 ​ Change Change % Digital ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Assets under Management 22.8 22.0 ​ 0.8 ​ 4% Contracted Backlog 14.6 12.1 ​ 2.5 ​ 21% Pipeline 71.5 63.7 ​ 7.8 ​ 12%



The following table presents our order intake for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. The table is presented in Gigawatts (GW):

(amounts in GW)

Three Months Ended December 31, ​ 2025 2024 ​ Change ​ Change % Energy Storage Products and Solutions ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 1.0 1.0 ​ — ​ —% Services ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 0.8 0.5 ​ 0.3 ​ 60% Digital ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 4.3 3.2 ​ 1.1 ​ 34%



Deployed

Deployed represents cumulative energy storage products and solutions that have achieved substantial completion and are not decommissioned. Deployed is monitored by management to measure our performance towards achieving project milestones.

Assets Under Management

Assets under management for service contracts represents our long-term service contracts with customers associated with our completed energy storage system products and solutions. In general, we start providing maintenance, monitoring, or other operational services after the storage product projects are completed. This is not limited to energy storage solutions delivered by Fluence. Assets under management for digital software represents contracts signed and active (post go live). Assets under management serves as an indicator of expected revenue from our customers and assists management in forecasting our expected financial performance.

Contracted Backlog

For our energy storage products and solutions contracts, contracted backlog includes signed customer orders or contracts under execution prior to when substantial completion is achieved. For service contracts, contracted backlog includes signed service agreements associated with our storage product projects that have not been completed and the associated service has not started. For digital applications contracts, contracted backlog includes signed agreements where the associated subscription has not started.

We cannot guarantee that our contracted backlog will result in actual revenue in the originally anticipated period or at all. Contracted backlog may not generate margins equal to our historical operating results. Our customers may experience project delays or cancel orders as a result of external market factors and economic or other factors beyond our control. If our contracted backlog fails to result in revenue as anticipated or in a timely manner, we could experience a reduction in revenue, profitability, and liquidity.

Contracted/Order Intake

Contracted, which we use interchangeably with “order intake”, represents new energy storage product and solutions contracts, new service contracts and new digital contracts signed during each period presented. We define “Contracted” as a firm and binding purchase order, letter of award, change order or other signed contract (in each case an “Order”) from the customer that is received and accepted by Fluence. Our order intake is intended to convey the dollar amount and gigawatts (operating measure) contracted in the period presented. We believe that order intake provides useful information to investors and management because the order intake provides visibility into future revenue and enables evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company’s sales activity and the attractiveness of its offerings in the market.

Pipeline

Pipeline represents our uncontracted, potential revenue from energy storage products and solutions, service, and digital software contracts, which have a reasonable likelihood of contract execution within 24 months. Pipeline is an internal management metric that we construct from market information reported by our global sales force. Pipeline is monitored by management to understand the anticipated growth of our Company and our estimated future revenue related to customer contracts for our battery-based energy storage products and solutions, services and digital software.

We cannot guarantee that our pipeline will result in actual revenue in the originally anticipated period or at all. Pipeline may not generate margins equal to our historical operating results. Our customers may experience project delays or cancel orders as a result of external market factors and economic or other factors beyond our control. If our pipeline fails to result in revenue as anticipated or in a timely manner, we could experience a reduction in revenue, profitability, and liquidity.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

ARR represents the net annualized contracted value including software subscriptions including initial trial, licensing, long term service agreements, and extended warranty agreements as of the reporting period. ARR excludes one-time fees, revenue share or other revenue that is non-recurring and variable. The Company believes ARR is an important operating metric as it provides visibility to future revenue. It is important to management to increase this visibility as we continue to expand. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to replace these items.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

($ in thousands)

​ Three Months Ended December 31, ​ 2025 ​ 2024 Net loss ​ $ (62,588 ) $ (57,013 ) Add: ​ ​ ​ Interest expense (income), net ​ 1,372 ​ (741 ) Income tax benefit ​ (7,889 ) ​ (1,715 ) Depreciation and amortization ​ 8,794 ​ 4,485 Stock-based compensation 5,288 5,308 Other non-recurring expenses(a) ​ 2,965 ​ — Adjusted EBITDA ​ $ (52,058 ) $ (49,676 )



(a) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2025 includes approximately $3.0 million for legal and consulting fees related to potential strategic transactions.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 ​ 2024 Total revenue $ 475,234 ​ $ 186,788 Cost of goods and services ​ 452,185 ​ 165,587 Gross profit ​ 23,049 ​ 21,201 Gross profit margin % ​ 4.9 % ​ 11.4 % Add: Stock-based compensation 504 883 Depreciation and amortization 3,107 1,269 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 26,660 ​ $ 23,353 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin % ​ 5.6 % ​ 12.5 %

​​

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (226,792 ) $ (211,232 ) Less: Purchase of property and equipment (5,827 ) ​ (2,109 ) Free Cash Flow $ (232,619 ) ​ $ (213,341 )