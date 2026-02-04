ARRAY Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARRAY”) (NASDAQ: ARRY), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software, services and foundation solutions, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international), or via webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853 (domestic), or (201)-612-7415 (international), with the passcode 13757520. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 11, 2026. The online replay will be available for 14 days on the same website, immediately following the call.

About ARRAY Technologies

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology – relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

