AMSC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Outlook

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Increased Revenue by Over 20% Year Over Year to More than $74 Million

Achieved Gross Margin Greater than 30%

Reported Record Profitability Driven by a Discrete Tax Benefit Reflecting our Strengthened Financial Position

AYER, Mass., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our Navy’s fleet, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2025 of fiscal year 2025.

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $74.5 million compared with $61.4 million for the same period of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Comtrafo, which closed on December 5, 2025, contributing partial results from the final weeks of the quarter.

Our third quarter fiscal 2025 net income and non-GAAP net income include a $113.1 million tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset. Given this discrete tax benefit, AMSC’s net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $117.8 million, or $2.68 per share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2024. The Company’s non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $123.5 million, or $2.81 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.16 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2024. Please refer to the financial table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on December 31, 2025, totaled $147.1 million, compared with $85.4 million at March 31, 2025.

"AMSC delivered an outstanding third quarter," said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President, and CEO, AMSC. "We grew revenue by more than 20% year-over-year, and marked our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability and our tenth of non-GAAP profitability. Reflecting our shift to profitability, we also recorded a tax benefit event this quarter. Again, gross margin exceeded 30% and we ended the quarter with over $145 million in cash after completing the acquisition of Comtrafo. Strong market demand drove bookings resulting in a robust 12-month backlog of over $250 million. Revenue through the past nine months nearly matches our total revenue for the entire prior fiscal year, highlighting our company's financial and end-market momentum."

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2026, AMSC expects that its revenues will exceed $80.0 million. The Company’s net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to exceed $3.0 million, or $0.07 per share. The Company's non-GAAP net income (as defined below) is expected to exceed $8.0 million, or $0.17 per share.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtecc™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com .

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Grid $ 63,187 $ 52,306 $ 177,616 $ 131,578 Wind 11,342 9,097 35,133 24,585 Total revenues 74,529 61,403 212,749 156,163 Cost of revenues 51,677 45,077 144,970 112,000 Gross margin 22,852 16,326 67,779 44,163 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,543 3,000 11,577 7,932 Selling, general and administrative 15,440 11,567 43,051 30,990 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 510 444 1,184 1,289 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 6,682 Total operating expenses 19,493 15,011 55,812 46,893 Operating income (loss) 3,359 1,315 11,967 (2,730 ) Interest income, net 1,997 802 5,198 2,901 Other (expense)/income, net 77 272 57 (214 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit 5,433 2,389 17,222 (43 ) Income tax benefit (112,373 ) (76 ) (112,058 ) (4,871 ) Net income $ 117,806 $ 2,465 $ 129,280 $ 4,828 Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 2.68 $ 0.07 $ 3.08 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 2.62 $ 0.06 $ 3.01 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 43,957 37,661 42,036 36,766 Diluted 44,939 38,463 42,975 37,457





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,072 $ 79,494 Accounts receivable, net 62,581 46,186 Inventory, net 105,408 71,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,181 8,055 Restricted cash 2,751 1,613 Total current assets 324,993 206,517 Property, plant and equipment, net 87,451 38,572 Intangibles, net 13,852 5,916 Right-of-use assets 3,655 3,829 Goodwill 166,373 48,164 Restricted cash 3,288 4,274 Deferred tax assets 117,342 1,178 Equity-method investments 1,561 1,113 Other assets 1,019 958 Total assets $ 719,534 $ 310,521 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 46,602 $ 32,282 Lease liability, current portion 1,078 685 Debt, current portion 1,621 — Deferred revenue, current portion 72,659 66,797 Total current liabilities 121,960 99,764 Deferred revenue, long term portion 16,704 9,336 Lease liability, long term portion 2,560 2,684 Deferred tax liabilities — 1,595 Debt, long-term portion 6,124 — Contingent consideration 34,737 — Other liabilities 613 28 Total liabilities 182,698 113,407 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 48,015,636 and 39,887,536 shares issued and 47,612,285 and 39,484,185 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 480 399 Additional paid-in capital 1,475,792 1,259,540 Treasury stock, at cost, 403,351 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025 (3,765 ) (3,765 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,326 ) 1,565 Accumulated deficit (931,345 ) (1,060,625 ) Total stockholders' equity 536,836 197,114 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 719,534 $ 310,521





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 129,280 $ 4,828 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 4,184 3,984 Stock-based compensation expense 12,114 4,933 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 2,162 1,186 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 825 753 Deferred income taxes (113,769 ) (5,171 ) Earnings from equity method investments (449 ) (152 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 6,682 Other non-cash items 97 (177 ) Changes in operating asset and liability accounts: Accounts receivable (12,462 ) (1,650 ) Inventory (8,824 ) (10,836 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,581 (1,658 ) Operating leases (381 ) (1,531 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,972 118 Deferred revenue (6,469 ) 20,686 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,861 21,995 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,099 ) (1,376 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (72,096 ) (29,577 ) Change in other assets (75 ) 167 Cash paid to settle Megatran contingent consideration liability — (3,278 ) Net cash used in investing activities (75,270 ) (34,064 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of treasury stock — (126 ) Repayment of debt (883 ) (25 ) Employee taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards — (148 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and ESPP 242 157 Proceeds from public equity offering, net of offering expenses 124,501 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 123,859 (142 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (720 ) (29 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 61,730 (12,240 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 85,381 92,280 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 147,111 $ 80,040





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 117,806 $ 2,465 $ 129,280 $ 4,828 Stock-based compensation 3,822 2,861 12,114 4,933 Acquisition costs 1,286 15 1,285 1,095 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 618 706 1,292 1,727 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 6,682 Non-GAAP net income $ 123,532 $ 6,047 $ 143,971 $ 19,265 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 2.81 $ 0.16 $ 3.42 $ 0.52 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 2.75 $ 0.16 $ 3.35 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 43,957 37,661 42,036 36,766 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 44,939 38,463 42,975 37,457





Reconciliation of Forecast GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ending March 31, 2026 Net income $ 3.0 Stock-based compensation 3.9 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1.1 Non-GAAP net income $ 8.0 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.17 Shares outstanding 45.9

Note: Non-GAAP net income is defined by the Company as net income before stock-based compensation; acquisition costs; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration, other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effect of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for our non-GAAP metric. The Company believes non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share assist management and investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-cash, non-recurring or other charges that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Actual GAAP and non-GAAP net income for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026, including the above adjustments, may differ materially from those forecasted in the table above. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measure included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is set forth in the table above.

