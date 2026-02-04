Expert Cabinet Maker JoEllen Wilinski Clarifies the Cost of Custom Cabinets in HelloNation

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are custom cabinets always more expensive than stock options? JoEllen Wilinski of Wilco Cabinet Makers in Green Bay, WI, addresses this common question in an article featured in HelloNation . She explains that while custom cabinets may carry a higher initial price, their long-term value and durability often make them a cost-effective choice.

Wilinski notes that many homeowners assume custom cabinetry is automatically more expensive because it is built to order. Unlike stock cabinets, which come in standard sizes and finishes, custom cabinets are tailored to fit a home’s exact measurements and specific needs. This level of precision and craftsmanship is often associated with higher costs. However, Wilinski points out that the real value of custom cabinetry extends far beyond the upfront expense, making it a smarter investment for many homeowners.

One reason custom cabinets can be more economical over time is their durability. Built with high-quality materials and careful construction, they typically last decades without the need for frequent repairs or replacements. Stock cabinets, by contrast, may require maintenance or replacement after only a few years, leading to additional expenses that can outweigh their lower purchase price.

Custom cabinetry also offers homeowners a level of flexibility not found in stock options. Costs can be managed by choosing wood types, hardware, and design features that align with a budget. Working closely with an experienced cabinet maker allows homeowners to prioritize the most important features while keeping overall spending under control. This ability to customize both design and cost often surprises those who assume custom work is always beyond reach.

Beyond cost, custom cabinets excel at maximizing available space. Unlike standard stock cabinets, which may leave gaps or wasted corners, custom solutions ensure that every inch of a kitchen or bathroom is used efficiently. This optimization not only improves functionality but can also reduce the need for additional storage furniture, saving money in the long term.

Wilinski explains that custom cabinets also enhance the overall experience of using the space. When cabinetry fits seamlessly with a homeowner’s daily routines, tasks like cooking, cleaning, and entertaining become easier and more enjoyable. This added convenience is a benefit that stock cabinets rarely provide.

Additionally, the superior quality of custom cabinetry materials pays off over time. Premium woods, hardware, and finishes resist wear and tear, maintaining both appearance and performance for many years. This longevity not only reduces upkeep costs but also adds to the home’s resale value. Buyers often view high-quality cabinetry as a standout feature, making homes with custom cabinets more attractive on the market.

Ultimately, the belief that custom cabinets are always more expensive does not hold up under closer examination. While the initial price may be higher, the combination of durability, efficient use of space, and long-term value often makes custom cabinetry the smarter financial choice. Homeowners who carefully weigh these factors frequently find that custom solutions align better with both their lifestyle and budget.

The article, Myth vs. Fact: Are Custom Cabinets Always More Expensive? , features expert advice from JoEllen Wilinski, Expert Cabinet Maker, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It highlights how working with a skilled cabinet maker can help homeowners make decisions that improve functionality and provide lasting value for their homes.

