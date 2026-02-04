TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2025 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) and substrates, today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, which ended on December 29, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net sales were $774.3 million, up 19% year on year
  • GAAP net income of $50.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $126.2 million, or 16.3% of net sales
  • Non-GAAP net income of $74.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an all-time quarterly record high
  • Cash flow from operations of $62.9 million, or 8.1% of net sales
  • Total book to bill of 1.35 for the fourth quarter
  • A&D program backlog $1.6 billion
  • Data Center Computing and Networking combined end market revenues increased to 36% of total company revenues driven by generative AI demand

Fourth Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results
Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $774.3 million, compared to $651.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $80.7 million. This compared to GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $9.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $50.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. This compared to GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $126.2 million, or 16.3% of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $95.7 million, or 14.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $74.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $51.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We delivered another strong quarter with both revenues and non-GAAP EPS at or above the high end of the guided range. Revenues grew 19% reflecting continued demand strength in the Data Center Computing and Networking end markets supporting AI and data center buildouts. Our Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation end market experienced healthy double-digit revenue growth while Aerospace and Defense experienced higher than market growth,” said Edwin Roks, President & CEO of TTM Technologies Inc. “Adjusted EBITDA margins were 16.3%, reflecting continued solid execution,” concluded Dr. Roks.

Full Year 2025 Results
Net sales for 2025 increased to $2.9 billion from $2.4 billion in 2024, a 19.0% increase.

GAAP operating income for 2025 was $264.7 million. This compares to a GAAP operating income for 2024 of $116.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income for 2025 was $177.4 million, or $1.68 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income for 2024 of $56.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for 2025 was $259.0 million, or $2.46 per diluted share. This compares to 2024 non-GAAP net income of $177.5 million, or $1.70 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $456.3 million, or 15.7% of net sales, compared to $351.5 million, or 14.4% of net sales, for 2024.

"Our employees delivered powerful growth and profitability results in 2025 for TTM. Revenue growth of 19% was largely driven by generative AI in the Data Center Computing and Networking end markets and continued strength in the Aerospace and Defense, and Medical, Industrial, and Instrumentation end markets. Revenue fall through, favorable product mix, and improved execution helped to grow margins and non-GAAP EPS," continued Roks. “We continue to push forward and execute upon strategic priorities by capitalizing on our growth opportunities through leading product innovation and optimized technological and geographic capacity.”

Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2026, TTM estimates that net sales will be in the range of $770 million to $810 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.64 to $0.70 per diluted share. For fiscal year 2026, TTM estimates that net sales will grow in the 15% to 20% range.

With respect to TTM’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because TTM is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results and the first quarter 2026 outlook on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call will be available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Conference Call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website for those who would like to view the live webcast, and this can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Webcast.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Webcast.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. TTM’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of TTM’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by TTM’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TTM’s public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“EPS”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contact:
Sean K.F. Hannan,
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sean.Hannan@ttmtech.com
+1 339 466 7737

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
             
      Fourth Quarter Full Year
       2025   2024   2025   2024 
             
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS        
             
 Net sales  $774,320  $650,965  $2,906,345  $2,442,753 
 Cost of goods sold  608,451   524,424   2,304,659   1,965,378 
             
 Gross profit  165,869   126,541   601,686   477,375 
             
 Operating expenses:        
  Selling and marketing  21,077   19,977   85,460   80,030 
  General and administrative  50,058   45,266   192,149   170,107 
  Research and development  6,881   7,923   28,992   31,845 
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  6,888   6,914   27,554   35,550 
  Impairment of goodwill  -   32,600   -   32,600 
  Restructuring charges  216   4,833   2,847   11,200 
   Total operating expenses  85,120   117,513   337,002   361,332 
             
 Operating income  80,749   9,028   264,684   116,043 
             
 Interest expense  (12,376)  (11,204)  (45,334)  (47,515)
 Other, net   (6,365)  16,507   (9,013)  15,421 
             
 Income before income taxes  62,008   14,331   210,337   83,949 
 Income tax provision  (11,323)  (9,161)  (32,889)  (27,650)
             
 Net income $50,685  $5,170  $177,448  $56,299 
             
 Earnings per share:        
  Basic  $0.49  $0.05  $1.73  $0.55 
  Diluted  0.48   0.05   1.68   0.54 
             
 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:        
  Basic   103,351   101,981   102,598   101,781 
  Diluted  106,596   104,576   105,453   104,098 
             
 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:      
 Weighted-average shares outstanding  103,351   101,981   102,598   101,781 
 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options  3,245   2,595   2,855   2,317 
 Diluted shares  106,596   104,576   105,453   104,098 


SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA    
      December 29, 2025 December 30, 2024
 Cash and cash equivalents $501,234  $503,932 
 Accounts receivable, net  563,741   448,611 
 Contract assets  468,006   381,382 
 Inventories  250,057   224,985 
 Total current assets  1,855,406   1,606,744 
 Property, plant and equipment, net  1,010,710   869,957 
 Total assets  3,840,331   3,472,494 
         
 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $3,815  $3,795 
 Accounts payable  543,538   406,221 
 Contract liabilities  175,627   170,915 
 Total current liabilities  962,197   809,054 
 Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs  912,336   914,359 
 Total long-term liabilities  1,115,881   1,099,616 
 Total stockholders' equity  1,762,253   1,563,824 
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  3,840,331   3,472,494 


SUPPLEMENTAL DATA        
      Fourth Quarter Full Year
       2025   2024   2025   2024 
 Gross margin  21.4%  19.4%  20.7%  19.5%
 Operating margin  10.4%  1.4%  9.1%  4.8%
             
      Fourth Quarter Full Year
       2025   2024   2025   2024 
 End market breakdown1:        
  Aerospace and Defense  41%  46%  44%  46%
  Automotive  9%  12%  10%  13%
  Data Center Computing  28%  22%  24%  20%
  Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation  14%  13%  14%  14%
  Networking  8%  7%  8%  7%
             
      Fourth Quarter Full Year
       2025   2024   2025   2024 
 Operating segment data1:        
  Net sales:        
   Aerospace & Defense $317,970  $306,157  $1,292,523  $1,139,955 
   Commercial  448,452   339,261   1,585,701   1,275,701 
   RF&S Components  10,672   10,121   40,014   37,317 
   Intersegment eliminations  (2,774)  (4,574)  (11,893)  (10,220)
    Total net sales $774,320  $650,965  $2,906,345  $2,442,753 
             
  Segment operating income:        
   Aerospace & Defense  44,870   41,548   183,813   141,800 
   Commercial  75,032   48,924   238,781   179,782 
   RF&S Components  3,672   2,527   11,253   8,666 
    Total segment operating income $123,574  $92,999  $433,847  $330,248 
             
  Unallocated amounts:        
   Restructuring  (216)  (4,833)  (2,847)  (11,200)
   Impairment of goodwill  -   (32,600)  -   (32,600)
   Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment  -   1,249   -   15,669 
   Acquisition-related and other charges  -   (1,585)  (15)  (14,524)
   Stock-based compensation  (12,082)  (8,083)  (41,668)  (29,780)
   Other corporate expenses  (21,303)  (28,869)  (87,736)  (96,878)
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  (9,224)  (9,250)  (36,897)  (44,892)
    Total operating income $80,749  $9,028  $264,684  $116,043 
             
             
RECONCILIATIONS2        
      Fourth Quarter Full Year
       2025   2024   2025   2024 
             
 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3:        
  GAAP gross profit $165,869  $126,541  $601,686  $477,375 
  Add back item:        
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  2,336   2,336   9,343   9,342 
   Stock-based compensation  3,646   2,653   12,866   9,342 
   Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge  (4,044)  1,635   (5,879)  370 
   Other charges  -   -   -   709 
  Non-GAAP gross profit $167,807  $133,165  $618,016  $497,138 
  Non-GAAP gross margin  21.7%  20.5%  21.3%  20.4%
             
 Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4:        
  GAAP operating income $80,749  $9,028  $264,684  $116,043 
  Add back items:        
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  9,224   9,250   36,897   44,892 
   Stock-based compensation  12,082   8,083   41,668   29,780 
   (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment  -   (1,249)  -   (15,669)
   Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge  (4,044)  1,635   (5,879)  370 
   Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges  226   39,018   3,044   58,324 
  Non-GAAP operating income $98,237  $65,765  $340,414  $233,740 
  Non-GAAP operating margin  12.7%  10.1%  11.7%  9.6%
             
 Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5:        
  GAAP net income $50,685  $5,170  $177,448  $56,299 
  Add back items:        
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  9,224   9,250   36,897   44,892 
   Stock-based compensation  12,082   8,083   41,668   29,780 
   Non-cash interest expense  548   525   2,157   2,042 
   (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment  -   (1,249)  -   (15,669)
   Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge  (4,044)  1,635   (5,879)  370 
   Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange  6,163   (13,048)  14,629   (1,039)
   Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges  226   39,018   3,044   58,324 
   Income taxes6  (63)  2,005   (10,994)  2,481 
  Non-GAAP net income $74,821  $51,389  $258,970  $177,480 
  Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.70  $0.49  $2.46  $1.70 
             
      Fourth Quarter Full Year
       2025   2024   2025   2024 
 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7:        
  GAAP net income $50,685  $5,170  $177,448  $56,299 
  Add back items:        
   Income tax provision  11,323   9,161   32,889   27,650 
   Interest expense  12,376   11,204   45,334   47,515 
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  9,224   9,250   36,897   44,892 
   Depreciation expense  28,139   26,524   110,274   105,233 
   Stock-based compensation  12,082   8,083   41,668   29,780 
   (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment  -   (1,249)  -   (15,669)
   Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge  (4,044)  1,635   (5,879)  370 
   Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange  6,163   (13,048)  14,629   (1,039)
   Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges  226   38,966   3,044   56,439 
  Adjusted EBITDA $126,174  $95,696  $456,304  $351,470 
  Adjusted EBITDA margin  16.3%  14.7%  15.7%  14.4%
             
 Free cash flow reconciliation:        
  Operating cash flow $62,930  $86,054  $291,882  $236,894 
  Capital expenditures, net  (51,253)  (52,761)  (273,940)  (152,871)
  Free cash flow $11,677  $33,293  $17,942  $84,023 


1 Prior year end market revenue and operating segment data has been recasted in connection with the Company's previously disclosed change in organization structure - refer to the recasted historical selected unaudited financial information in the Form 8-K filed on July 30, 2025 for further information.

2 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. Prior year results have been revised to exclude the impact of unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA - refer to the revised historical non-GAAP financial information in the Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2025 for further information.

3 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, and other charges.

4 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges.

5 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.

6 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.

7 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes provision, interest expense, amortization of definite-lived intangibles, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.


