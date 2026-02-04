EZCORP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net income increased 43% to $44.3 million. On an adjusted basis 1 , net income increased 38% to $43.9 million.

, net income increased 38% to $43.9 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 38% to $0.55. On an adjusted basis 1 , diluted earnings per share increased 34% to $0.55.

, diluted earnings per share increased 34% to $0.55. Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $70.3 million.

Total revenues increased 19% to $382.0 million, while gross profit increased 20% to $223.0 million.

Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) increased 14% to $314.4 million.

Grew our footprint by 23 stores, including 17 acquired stores, 7 de novo stores, and the consolidation of 1 store.





RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

On January 2, 2026, we acquired an 87.7% controlling interest in Founders One, which owns 85.1% of Simple Management Group ("SMG"), adding 105 stores across 12 countries including the United States, Costa Rica and Panama. Immediately accretive transaction adds one of the largest pawn platforms in North America and a proven management team. SMG generated revenue of $127 million and gross profit of $66 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating strong operating and financial performance.

On January 12, 2026, we completed the previously announced acquisition of 12 pawn stores in Texas for $27.5 million, strengthening EZCORP's presence in one of its largest and most attractive U.S. markets.

Following the closing of these acquisitions, EZCORP operates 1,500 pawn stores across 16 countries.





CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are off to an exceptional start to fiscal 2026, delivering record first quarter revenue and PLO, and outstanding organic earnings growth. Our team drove superior results, with more than 35% growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA, supported by sustained demand for immediate cash solutions and high-quality, affordable secondhand goods. These results reflect the successful execution of our strategic initiatives and the operating leverage inherent in our platform.

"Subsequent to quarter end, we closed two acquisitions that meaningfully expand our footprint. SMG solidifies a proven long term management partnership, adds immediate earnings accretion, expands our pawn offering into 11 new countries, and provides an exciting platform for future growth. Additionally, El Bufalo Pawn in Laredo was one of the largest remaining independent chains in Texas, further strengthening our position there. We are excited to integrate and scale these platforms, and will continue to pursue additional attractive organic and inorganic growth opportunities in existing and new pawn markets.

"With a highly liquid balance sheet, we are well positioned to execute on our pawnbroking growth strategy, while remaining disciplined in capital allocation. I thank our team members for their dedication to providing top-tier service to our customers. Guided by our core values of People, Pawn and Passion, we will continue to strengthen the core, scale our operations, and deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended December 31, As Reported Adjusted1 in millions, except per share amounts 2025

2024

2025

2024

Total revenues $ 382.0 $ 320.2 $ 374.5 $ 320.2 Gross profit $ 223.0 $ 185.4 $ 218.9 $ 185.4 Income before tax $ 59.2 $ 41.4 $ 58.3 $ 42.4 Net income $ 44.3 $ 31.0 $ 43.9 $ 31.8 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.40 $ 0.55 $ 0.41 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 71.3 $ 50.8 $ 70.3 $ 51.8

PLO increased 14% to $314.4 million (11% on a same-store 2 basis) primarily due to higher average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.

basis) primarily due to higher average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance. Total revenues increased 19% and gross profit increased 20%, reflecting improved Merchandise sales, Jewelry scrap sales, and pawn service charges (PSC).

PSC increased 13% as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales gross margin increased to 37% from 35%, while aged general merchandise increased 123 basis points (bps) to 3.3% of total general merchandise inventory.

Jewelry scrap sales increased 139%, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin increased from 23% to 34% due to increase in gold price and jewelry purchases.

Net inventory increased 27%, as a result of an increase in PLO, layaways and purchases and a decrease in inventory turnover to 2.5x, from 2.7x.

Store expenses increased 14% (11% on a same-store basis), primarily due to labor costs, including minimum wage increases in Latin America.

General and administrative expenses increased 11%, primarily due to labor costs (including higher incentive compensation) and professional fees related to acquisitions.

Income before taxes increased to $59.2 million, up 43% from $41.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $70.3 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 38% to $0.55. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 34% to $0.55.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $465.9 million from $174.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to $300.0 million (less issuance costs) from the issuance of the Senior Notes due 2032 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and cash from operating activities partially offset by increased earning assets and acquisitions.





SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

PLO increased 9% to $239.9 million (8% on a same-store basis) due to an increase in average loan size, strong loan demand and improved operational performance.

Total revenues and gross profit increased 16%, driven by increased jewelry scrap sales, merchandise sales and PSC.

PSC increased 8% as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales increased 8%, and 7% on a same-store basis. Sales gross margin increased by 170 bps to 38%.

Jewelry scrap sales increased 129%, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin increased from 23% to 34% due to increase in gold price and jewelry purchases.

Net inventory increased 29% due to increase in PLO, layaways and purchases and a decrease in inventory turnover to 2.2x, from 2.5x. Aged general merchandise increased by 56 bps to 3.1%, or $1.7 million of total general merchandise inventory.

Store expenses increased 7% on a total and 6% on a same-store basis primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity.

Segment contribution increased 30% to $70.7 million.

Segment store count increased by 2 to 547, due to the acquisition of 3 stores and the consolidation of 1 store.





Latin America Pawn

PLO increased 36% to $74.4 million (23% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO increased 23% (12% increase on a constant currency basis) due to strong loan demand and improved operational performance.

Total revenues increased 28% (19% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 33% (24% on a constant currency basis), primarily due to increased merchandise sales, PSC and jewelry scrap sales.

PSC increased to $36.7 million, an increase of 26% (18% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO and new stores.

Merchandise sales increased 24% (15% on constant currency basis) and 16% on a same-store basis (8% increase on a constant currency basis). Merchandise sales gross margin increased to 34% from 30%.

Jewelry scrap sales increased 256%, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin increased from 21% to 33% due to increase in gold price and focus on the jewelry category.

Net inventory increased 23% (10% on a constant currency basis) due to an increase in PLO. Inventory turnover was up to 3.1x from 3.0x. On a same-store basis, net inventory increased by 12% (flat on a constant currency basis). Aged general merchandise increased to 3.6% or $1.2 million of total general merchandise inventory.

Store expenses increased 34% (25% on a constant currency basis) and increased 24% on a same-store basis (16% on a constant currency basis) due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases.

Segment contribution increased 32% to $20.1 million (24% on a constant currency basis to $19.0 million).

Segment store count increased by 21 to 836, due to the acquisition of 14 stores and the addition of 7 de novo stores.

FORM 10-Q

EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

CONFERENCE CALL

EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2026 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2b7d928c457a4820b10900af6d9b6213. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u7iqn9ut/. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com

Phone: (512) 314-2220

EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amount) 2025 2024 Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 210,147 $ 186,343 Jewelry scrap sales 39,908 16,732 Pawn service charges 131,917 117,052 Other revenues 47 43 Total revenues 382,019 320,170 Merchandise cost of goods sold 132,756 121,824 Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 26,297 12,942 Gross profit 222,966 185,404 Operating expenses: Store expenses 126,772 110,936 General and administrative 26,743 24,184 Depreciation and amortization 8,756 8,335 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 87 8 Total operating expenses 162,358 143,463 Operating income 60,608 41,941 Interest expense 8,166 3,147 Interest income (4,814 ) (2,093 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,823 ) (1,475 ) Other (income) expense (92 ) 978 Income before income taxes 59,171 41,384 Income tax expense 14,867 10,368 Net income $ 44,304 $ 31,016 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.40 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 61,243 54,827 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 83,282 83,347





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amount) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 465,911 $ 174,506 $ 469,524 Short-term restricted cash 5,351 9,386 525 Pawn loans 314,353 274,824 307,496 Pawn service charges receivable, net 50,108 45,198 48,733 Inventory, net 253,446 199,481 248,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,210 36,562 51,221 Total current assets 1,145,379 739,957 1,125,956 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 25,717 13,555 18,123 Other investments 51,883 51,903 51,903 Property and equipment, net 74,871 63,231 75,331 Right-of-use assets, net 237,637 227,810 236,462 Long-term restricted cash 14,859 — 14,664 Goodwill 331,083 304,722 324,889 Intangible assets, net 59,581 57,093 58,832 Deferred tax asset, net 29,548 24,990 29,455 Other assets, net 16,922 15,872 15,594 Total assets $ 1,987,480 $ 1,499,133 $ 1,951,209 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ — $ 103,205 $ — Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 95,526 68,682 105,443 Customer layaway deposits 33,064 24,216 33,901 Operating lease liabilities, current 61,459 57,900 61,228 Total current liabilities 190,049 254,003 200,572 Long-term debt, net 518,555 224,505 518,076 Deferred tax liability, net 2,571 2,186 2,571 Operating lease liabilities 185,507 182,228 184,736 Other long-term liabilities 20,099 12,317 19,769 Total liabilities 916,781 675,239 925,724 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 58,724,555 as of December 31, 2025; 52,050,550 as of December 31, 2024; 57,921,451 as of September 30, 2025 587 520 579 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3,000,000; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 as of December 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 447,935 345,783 450,892 Retained earnings 656,991 536,427 612,687 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,844 ) (58,866 ) (38,703 ) Total equity 1,070,699 823,894 1,025,485 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,987,480 $ 1,499,133 $ 1,951,209





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 44,304 $ 31,016 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,756 8,335 Amortization of deferred financing costs 479 382 Non-cash lease expense 15,666 14,421 Deferred income taxes 93 478 Other adjustments (874 ) (617 ) Provision for inventory reserve 429 59 Stock compensation expense 3,397 2,597 Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates (1,823 ) (1,475 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Pawn service charges receivable (1,020 ) (1,368 ) Inventory (1,816 ) (2,384 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (1,352 ) 1,375 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (39,357 ) (38,737 ) Customer layaway deposits (1,065 ) 2,909 Income taxes 13,329 9,000 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,146 25,991 Investing activities: Loans made (272,746 ) (247,225 ) Loans repaid 152,230 135,190 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 115,522 101,850 Capital expenditures, net (7,455 ) (5,609 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,147 ) — Issuance of notes receivable (4,000 ) — Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (7,172 ) — Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 1,810 1,902 Other — (148 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30,958 ) (14,040 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,346 ) (3,971 ) Purchase and retirement of treasury stock — (3,000 ) Payments of finance leases (174 ) (131 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,520 ) (7,102 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (260 ) (764 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,408 4,085 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 484,713 179,807 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 486,121 $ 183,892





EZCORP, Inc.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 139,042 $ 71,105 $ — $ 210,147 $ — $ 210,147 Jewelry scrap sales 35,514 4,394 — 39,908 — 39,908 Pawn service charges 95,174 36,743 — 131,917 — 131,917 Other revenues 30 17 — 47 — 47 Total revenues 269,760 112,259 — 382,019 — 382,019 Merchandise cost of goods sold 85,687 47,069 — 132,756 — 132,756 Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 23,364 2,933 — 26,297 — 26,297 Gross profit 160,709 62,257 — 222,966 — 222,966 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 87,166 39,606 — 126,772 — 126,772 General and administrative — — — — 26,743 26,743 Depreciation and amortization 2,723 2,535 — 5,258 3,498 8,756 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 87 — — 87 — 87 Interest expense — — — — 8,166 8,166 Interest income — — (963 ) (963 ) (3,851 ) (4,814 ) Equity in net (income) of unconsolidated affiliates — — (1,823 ) (1,823 ) — (1,823 ) Other (income) — (23 ) — (23 ) (69 ) (92 ) Segment contribution $ 70,733 $ 20,139 $ 2,786 $ 93,658 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 93,658 $ (34,487 ) $ 59,171





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 128,800 $ 57,543 $ — $ 186,343 $ — $ 186,343 Jewelry scrap sales 15,498 1,234 — 16,732 — 16,732 Pawn service charges 87,876 29,176 — 117,052 — 117,052 Other revenues 27 16 — 43 — 43 Total revenues 232,201 87,969 — 320,170 — 320,170 Merchandise cost of goods sold 81,556 40,268 — 121,824 — 121,824 Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 11,968 974 — 12,942 — 12,942 Gross profit 138,677 46,727 — 185,404 — 185,404 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 81,481 29,455 — 110,936 — 110,936 General and administrative — — — — 24,184 24,184 Depreciation and amortization 2,717 2,046 — 4,763 3,572 8,335 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other — 8 — 8 — 8 Interest expense — — — — 3,147 3,147 Interest income — — (594 ) (594 ) (1,499 ) (2,093 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — (1,623 ) (1,623 ) 148 (1,475 ) Other expense (income) (11 ) (71 ) — (82 ) 1,060 978 Segment contribution $ 54,490 $ 15,289 $ 2,217 $ 71,996 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 71,996 $ (30,612 ) $ 41,384





EZCORP, Inc.

STORE COUNT ACTIVITY

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2025 545 815 1,360 New locations opened — 7 7 Locations acquired 3 14 17 Locations combined or closed (1 ) — (1 ) As of December 31, 2025 547 836 1,383





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2024 542 737 1,279 New locations opened — 4 4 As of December 31, 2024 542 741 1,283

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Mexican peso 18.0 20.8 18.3 20.1 Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.5 7.5 7.5 Honduran lempira 26.1 25.0 26.0 24.8 Australian dollar 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.5

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 Net income $ 44.3 $ 31.0 Interest expense 8.2 3.1 Interest income (4.8 ) (2.1 ) Income tax expense 14.9 10.4 Depreciation and amortization 8.8 8.3 EBITDA $ 71.3 $ 50.8





Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2026 Q1 Reported $ 382.0 $ 223.0 $ 59.2 $ 14.9 $ 44.3 $ 0.55 $ 71.3 Non-recurring foreign tax expense — — — (0.3 ) 0.3 0.01 — Constant Currency (7.5 ) (4.1 ) (0.9 ) (0.2 ) (0.7 ) (0.01 ) (1.0 ) 2026 Q1 Adjusted $ 374.5 $ 218.9 $ 58.3 $ 14.4 $ 43.9 $ 0.55 $ 70.3





Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2025 Q1 Reported $ 320.2 $ 185.4 $ 41.4 $ 10.4 $ 31.0 $ 0.40 $ 50.8 FX impact — — 1.0 0.2 0.8 0.01 1.0 2025 Q1 Adjusted $ 320.2 $ 185.4 $ 42.4 $ 10.6 $ 31.8 $ 0.41 $ 51.8





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 (in millions) U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY Consolidated revenues 382.0 19 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (7.5 ) Constant currency consolidated revenues $ 374.5 17 % Consolidated gross profit 223.0 20 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (4.1 ) Constant currency consolidated gross profit $ 218.9 18 % Consolidated net inventory 253.4 27 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (6.4 ) Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 247.0 24 % Latin America Pawn gross profit 62.3 33 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (4.1 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 58.2 24 % Latin America Pawn PLO 74.4 36 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (7.0 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 67.4 23 % Latin America Pawn PSC revenues 36.7 26 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (2.2 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 34.5 18 % Latin America Pawn merchandise sales 71.1 24 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (4.9 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 66.2 15 % Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax 20.1 32 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (1.1 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 19.0 24 %

Note: The underlying numbers are in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding.

1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.

2“Same Store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.

