Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCQX: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported a net loss of $95,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $40,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a linked-quarter basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by $220,000, compared to net income of $125,000 for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(0.03) for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $(0.01) for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.04 for the third quarter of 2025.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net losses totaled $29,000, compared to net losses of $112,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(0.01) for 2025, compared to $(0.04) for 2024.

Results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 reflect a period of strategic repositioning, operational restructuring, and targeted investments designed to improve long-term profitability and shareholder value. During 2025, the Company executed a series of initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet, enhance revenue-generating capabilities, improve operating efficiency, and reduce structural costs.

While certain strategic actions taken during the year, particularly in the fourth quarter, resulted in elevated non-recurring expenses that temporarily pressured earnings, management believes these investments should make a meaningful improvement to the Company’s earnings capacity going forward. Earnings momentum improved during the second half of the year, and the Company enter 2026 with stronger liquidity, improving margin trends, disciplined credit performance, and a more scalable operating platform.

Management views 2025 as an inflection year, marking the transition from balance sheet stabilization to earnings improvement, and as the foundation for a multi-year balance sheet optimization strategy focused on disciplined growth and an improved mix of shorter-duration, higher-yielding assets. As this strategy progresses, management expects operating leverage and returns to improve beginning in 2026 and continuing over the medium term.

“2025 was a year of deliberate repositioning for our Company,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We focused on strengthening our balance sheet, enhancing our funding profile, and investing in capabilities that position us for improved earnings performance as we move forward.”

2025 Year and Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net interest margin expansion - Net interest margin improved during 2025 as the balance sheet continued to shift toward higher-yielding loans and away from lower-yielding cash and securities, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management in a competitive rate environment. Net interest margin increased from 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year improvement of 16 basis points. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, net interest margin was 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Management believes additional margin expansion opportunities exist over time as loan growth continues to represent a greater proportion of earning assets.

Loan growth and relationship expansion - Total loans increased during 2025, driven primarily by commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending, reflecting continued progress in attracting higher-value business relationships. Total loans increased from $205.2 million at December 31, 2024 to $231.2 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $26.0 million or 12.7%, supported by expanded product capabilities and targeted commercial relationship development.

At December 31, 2025, the Bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 69.6%, compared to 66.4% at December 31, 2024, and remained below industry peer averages. This reflects a balance sheet that continues to be conservatively positioned with a higher proportion of liquidity and investment securities. As the Bank continues to grow, management expects to deploy a greater share of funding into loans, reducing reliance on lower-yielding assets and creating an opportunity to improve net interest margin and overall profitability over time.

Strong deposit franchise and liquidity - Deposits remained stable and diversified throughout 2025, supporting strong on-balance-sheet liquidity. Total deposits were $332.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $309.2 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 7.5% or $23.2 million.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $104.2 million at December 31, 2025, representing 31% of total deposits, providing a low-cost funding base that supports margin stability and funding flexibility in a competitive rate environment. Management continues to view growth in operating and noninterest-bearing deposit relationships as a core strategic priority.

At December 31, 2025, wholesale funding remained modest, consisting of $10.2 million in brokered deposits and $4.0 million in FHLB advances, or 3.9% of total assets compared to $30.0 million in FHLB advances outstanding at December 31, 2024, or 8.4% of total assets. This reduction in wholesale funding strengthens the Bank’s core funding profile and enhances the Bank’s ability to support future loan growth and improve earning asset mix over time, while maintaining prudent funding diversification.

Solid asset quality - Asset quality metrics remained solid throughout 2025, reflecting continued focus on credit administration and risk management. Non-performing loans totaled 0.54% of total loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses was 1.17% of total loans at year-end 2025 and represented approximately 216% of non-performing loans, a level management believes remains prudent and conservative given portfolio composition, collateral coverage, and current economic conditions. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank's provision for credit losses of $216,000 was primarily due to provisioning for $15.9 million of loan growth from $215.3 million at September 30, 2025 to $231.2 million at December 31, 2025.

Mortgage banking platform added - In August 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of VA Wholesale Mortgage Incorporated(“VAWM”), adding mortgage banking capabilities that expand product offerings and provide recurring fee-based income opportunities. Since the Bank’s purchase, VAWM generated pre-tax income of $98,000, contributing to non-interest income growth and providing a foundation for expanded fee revenue in future periods.

Expanded products to attract higher-value customers - Over the past 18 months, the Bank introduced and enhanced several products aimed at attracting higher-dollar consumer and business relationships, including expanded ACH services, enhanced online and mobile banking capabilities, online wire services, mobile deposit capture, and reciprocal deposit solutions through IntraFi. These enhancements supported growth in operating accounts and strengthened the Bank’s ability to compete for full-relationship business customers through year-end 2025.

Operating efficiency initiatives implemented - During 2025, the Company implemented an early retirement program and selective headcount reductions designed to align staffing levels with strategic priorities and improve operating leverage. Full-time equivalent employees decreased from 89 at December 31, 2024 to 69 at December 31, 2025, positioning the Bank to reallocate resources toward technology investments, revenue growth initiatives, and long-term operating efficiency. Certain severance and professional costs associated with these actions were incurred during 2025, while the full benefit of these initiatives is expected to be realized in future periods.

Leadership team strengthened - Over the past 18 months, the Company has continued to strengthen its executive management team. During 2025, Jeffrey Welch joined as Chief Credit Officer and Todd Capitani joined as Chief Financial Officer, bringing experience in growing and scaling community banks. Also, the Bank hired a new Director of Human Resources, Cathy Dombroski. In addition, the Bank recognized two strong performing executive team members with promotions, Jonathan Shearin, Chief Lending Officer was promoted to Senior Vice President, and Donna Smith, Director of Branch and Deposit Operations was promoted to Executive Vice President, further enhancing leadership continuity, institutional knowledge, and execution capabilities. With a solid foundation in place, management believes the organization is well positioned to transition from building the foundation to executing on the Bank’s strategic growth initiatives.

Regulatory transition lowers future cost structure - During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed its transition from the NASDAQ to the OTCQX® Best Market and deregistered from reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. While this transition resulted in one-time professional and listing costs, management expects these actions to reduce ongoing annual compliance costs by approximately $200,000, improving operating leverage in future periods. Management believes the OTCQX provides a liquid and appropriate trading platform for a company of the Bank’s size, aligning regulatory requirements with the Company’s scale and allowing management to focus more fully on executing strategic initiatives and driving long-term performance.

Operating Results

Operating results during 2025 reflected improving core performance and the impact of strategic actions taken during the year. Net interest income benefited from continued net interest margin expansion, driven by loan growth, improved earning asset mix, and disciplined balance sheet management. Non-interest income increased during the year, supported by the acquisition of VA Wholesale Mortgage Incorporated (“VAWM”), which contributed positively to results following the acquisition.

Noninterest expense levels during 2025 included non-recurring items related to organizational restructuring, professional services, regulatory transition costs, and strategic investments in infrastructure and product capabilities. Management believes these actions position the Company for improved operating leverage, with expense levels expected to normalize as the benefits of these initiatives are realized over time.

Capital Position

Capital levels at December 31, 2025 remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, providing capacity to support near-term balance sheet growth. As the Company continues to execute its multi-year balance sheet optimization strategy, management intends growth to be funded primarily through core deposit expansion and balance sheet management, while remaining open to potential capital actions that could further support loan growth and improve returns over time.

“Throughout 2025, we focused on building the foundation necessary to grow assets, improve earnings, and create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While some of the actions we took resulted in short-term costs, we believe they materially improve our operating efficiency, revenue capabilities, leadership depth, and long-term earnings capacity. With a strong liquidity position, disciplined credit performance, and an expanded set of products and services, we believe the Company is well positioned as we enter 2026.”

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with six branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


           
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY          
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - 5 QUARTERS          
(dollars in thousands, except shares outstanding)          
           
           
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024  
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks$1,777  $2,359  $1,677  $1,792  $2,012  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,728   9,868   10,991   21,884   22,452  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,505   12,227   12,668   23,676   24,464  
           
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 103,469   104,141   104,566   106,623   107,949  
Restricted equity securities, at cost 441   251   869   1,201   1,671  
           
Loans 231,221   215,320   213,362   207,393   205,219  
Less: Allowance for credit losses (2,716)  (2,568)  (2,587)  (2,689)  (2,839) 
Loans, net 228,505   212,752   210,775   204,704   202,380  
           
Premises and equipment, net 2,393   2,463   2,575   2,609   2,678  
Bank owned life insurance 9,012   8,966   8,921   8,877   8,834  
Deferred tax assets, net 7,524   7,475   8,102   8,088   8,548  
Accrued interest receivable 1,288   1,340   1,206   1,243   1,345  
Accrued taxes receivable -   310   271   159   148  
Prepaid expenses 400   434   386   474   471  
Goodwill 317   317   -   -   -  
Other assets 1,062   1,118   382   319   468  
Total Assets$359,916  $351,794  $350,721  $357,973  $358,956  
           
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest-bearing deposits$104,158  $107,368  $107,027  $104,487  $100,747  
Interest-bearing deposits 228,224   221,701   210,289   212,770   208,442  
Total Deposits 332,382   329,069   317,316   317,257   309,189  
           
Short-term borrowings 4,000   -   13,000   20,000   30,000  
Defined pension liability 342   341   340   338   330  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,767   1,655   1,132   1,197   1,620  
Total Liabilities 338,491   331,065   331,788   338,792   341,139  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares 2,920   2,920   2,901   2,901   2,901  
Shares issued and outstanding 2,919,695   2,919,695   2,900,681   2,900,681   2,900,681  
Additional paid-in capital 11,119   11,119   11,037   11,037   11,037  
Deferred Compensation, Restricted Stock (81)  (84)  -   -   -  
Retained earnings 22,852   22,948   22,823   23,035   22,882  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") (15,385)  (16,174)  (17,828)  (17,792)  (19,003) 
Total Stockholders' Equity 21,425   20,729   18,933   19,181   17,817  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$359,916  $351,794  $350,721  $357,973  $358,956  
           


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME - 5 QUARTERS        
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)         
(unaudited)         
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Interest income         
Interest and fees on loans$3,181  $3,126  $2,909  $2,709  $2,851 
Interest and dividends on securities 702   719   732   745   773 
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 82   92   236   175   332 
Total Interest Income 3,965   3,937   3,877   3,629   3,956 
          
Interest expense         
Interest on deposits 1,132   1,044   942   840   818 
Interest on short-term borrowings 25   62   199   225   375 
Total Interest Expense 1,157   1,106   1,141   1,065   1,193 
          
Net Interest Income 2,808   2,831   2,736   2,564   2,763 
Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 216   44   79   (621)  58 
Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision 2,592   2,787   2,657   3,185   2,705 
          
Noninterest income         
Service charges on deposit accounts 41   37   34   31   42 
Mortgage Commissions 372   191   -   -   - 
Other fees and commissions 208   297   142   131   245 
Income on life insurance 45   45   44   43   45 
Total Noninterest Income 666   570   220   205   332 
          
Noninterest expenses         
Salary and employee benefits 1,848   1,865   2,026   1,827   1,708 
Occupancy and equipment expenses 275   248   256   309   330 
Legal, accounting and other professional fees 526   478   278   384   346 
Data processing and item processing services 283   219   224   257   260 
FDIC insurance costs 46   46   44   41   42 
Advertising and marketing related expenses 50   45   30   36   29 
Loan collection costs (12)  19   7   46   13 
Telephone costs 37   20   25   38   44 
Other expenses 411   330   362   329   360 
Total Noninterest Expenses 3,464   3,270   3,252   3,267   3,132 
          
Income (loss) before income taxes (206)  87   (375)  123   (95)
Income tax benefit (111)  (38)  (163)  (30)  (55)
          
Net income (loss)$(95) $125  $(212) $153  $(40)
          
Earnings (loss) per common share (1)$(0.03) $0.04  $(0.07) $0.05  $(0.01)
          
(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.      
          


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME    
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    
 Year Ended 
 December 31, December 31, 
  2025   2024  
 (unaudited) (audited) 
Interest income    
Interest and fees on loans$11,925  $10,498  
Interest and dividends on securities 2,898   3,379  
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 585   1,335  
Total Interest Income 15,408   15,212  
     
Interest expense    
Interest on deposits 3,958   2,533  
Interest on short-term borrowings 511   1,738  
Total Interest Expense 4,469   4,271  
     
Net Interest Income 10,939   10,941  
Provision (release) of credit loss allowance (282)  954  
Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision 11,221   9,987  
     
Noninterest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts 143   150  
Mortgage Commissions 563   -  
Other fees and commissions 778   829  
Income on life insurance 177   178  
Total Noninterest Income 1,661   1,157  
     
Noninterest expenses    
Salary and employee benefits 7,566   6,580  
Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,088   1,325  
Legal, accounting and other professional fees 1,666   1,115  
Data processing and item processing services 983   1,016  
FDIC insurance costs 177   161  
Advertising and marketing related expenses 161   117  
Loan collection costs 60   25  
Telephone costs 120   154  
Other expenses 1,432   1,288  
Total Noninterest Expenses 13,253   11,781  
     
Income (loss) before income taxes (371)  (637) 
Income tax benefit (342)  (525) 
     
Net income (loss)$(29) $(112) 
     
Earnings (loss) per common share(1)$(0.01) $(0.04) 
     
(1)Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.  
     


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY              
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE             
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     
               
 At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Year Ended 
 December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024   2025   2024  
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 
               
Selected Balance Sheet Data              
Assets$359,916  $351,794  $350,721  $357,973  $358,956  $359,916  $358,956  
Investment securities 103,469   104,141   104,566   106,623   107,949   103,469   107,949  
Gross loans 231,221   215,320   213,362   207,393   205,219   231,221   205,219  
Goodwill 317   317   -   -   -   317   -  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 104,158   107,368   107,027   104,487   100,747   104,158   100,747  
Interest-bearing deposits 228,224   221,701   210,289   212,770   208,442   228,224   208,442  
Borrowings 4,000   -   13,000   20,000   30,000   4,000   30,000  
AOCL (15,385)  (16,174)  (17,828)  (17,792)  (19,003)  (15,385)  (19,003) 
Stockholders' equity 21,425   20,729   18,933   19,181   17,817   21,425   17,817  
               
Summary Income Statement              
Interest income 3,965   3,937   3,877   3,629   3,956   15,408   15,212  
Interest expense 1,157   1,106   1,141   1,065   1,193   4,469   4,271  
Net Interest Income 2,808   2,831   2,736   2,564   2,763   10,939   10,941  
Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 216   44   79   (621)  58   (282)  954  
Noninterest income 666   570   220   205   332   1,661   1,157  
               
Salary and employee benefits 1,848   1,865   2,026   1,827   1,708   7,566   6,580  
Operating Expenses 1,616   1,405   1,226   1,440   1,424   5,687   5,201  
Noninterest expenses 3,464   3,270   3,252   3,267   3,132   13,253   11,781  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes (206)  87   (375)  123   (95)  (371)  (637) 
Income tax benefit (111)  (38)  (163)  (30)  (55)  (342)  (525) 
Net income (loss)$(95) $125  $(212) $153  $(40) $(29) $(112) 
               
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") income (loss)$10  $131  $(296) $(498) $(37) $(653) $317  
               
Earnings (loss) per common share(1)$(0.03) $0.04   (0.07)  0.05   (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.04) 
Weighted average shares outstanding 2,919,695   2,919,695   2,900,681   2,900,681   2,900,681   2,916,970   2,893,871  
               
Average Balances              
Assets$354,743  $353,651  $356,587  $353,308  $366,888  $354,569  $363,994  
Investment securities 125,734   127,918   130,343   132,805   136,868   129,200   148,037  
Loans 220,069   216,263   208,951   205,868   204,703   212,788   192,646  
Deposits 328,709   326,906   317,647   312,031   314,046   321,323   309,838  
Borrowings 2,441   5,286   17,824   20,215   30,323   11,442   32,721  
Stockholders' equity 21,498   19,452   19,780   19,257   20,664   19,962   19,169  
               
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY              
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued)           
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     
               
 At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Year Ended 
 December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024   2025   2024  
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 
Capital and Capital Ratios (Bank)(2)              
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.80%  14.82%  14.91%  15.42%  15.15%  13.80%  15.15% 
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 13.80%  14.82%  14.91%  15.42%  15.15%  13.80%  15.15% 
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.49%  9.67%  9.59%  9.71%  9.97%  9.49%  9.97% 
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.94%  15.96%  16.06%  16.60%  16.40%  14.94%  16.40% 
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$35,555  $36,204  $36,449  $36,639  $36,481  $35,555  $36,481  
Tier 1 Regulatory Capital$35,555  $36,204  $36,449  $36,639  $36,481  $35,555  $36,481  
Total Regulatory Capital$38,482  $38,987  $39,281  $39,438  $39,496  $38,482  $39,496  
               
Capital Ratios (Company)              
Common Equity Ratio 5.95%  5.89%  5.40%  5.36%  4.96%  5.95%  4.96% 
Tangible Capital Ratio(3) 5.87%  5.81%  5.40%  5.36%  4.96%  5.87%  4.96% 
               
Performance Ratios              
Return on average assets ("ROAA") -0.11%  0.14%  -0.24%  0.18%  -0.04%  -0.01%  -0.03% 
PTPP ROAA 0.01%  0.15%  -0.33%  -0.57%  -0.04%  -0.18%  0.09% 
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") -1.75%  2.55%  -4.30%  3.22%  -0.77%  -0.15%  -0.58% 
PTPP ROACE 0.18%  2.67%  -6.00%  -10.49%  -0.71%  -3.27%  1.65% 
Efficiency ratio(4) 99.71%  96.15%  110.01%  117.98%  101.20%  105.18%  97.38% 
Net operating expense ratio(5) 3.15%  3.05%  3.40%  3.47%  3.05%  3.27%  2.92% 
               
Loan Yields 5.73%  5.73%  5.58%  5.34%  5.54%  5.60%  5.45% 
Yield on earning assets 4.44%  4.40%  4.33%  4.13%  4.27%  4.32%  4.15% 
Cost of funds 1.39%  1.32%  1.36%  1.30%  1.38%  1.34%  1.25% 
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.06%  1.97%  1.99%  1.89%  1.98%  1.98%  1.85% 
Net interest margin 3.14%  3.17%  3.05%  2.92%  2.98%  3.07%  2.98% 
Net interest margin - FTE 3.21%  3.24%  3.13%  3.00%  3.06%  3.15%  3.06% 
               
Dividends Paid$-  $-  $-  $-  $288  $-  $865  
Cash dividends declared per share -   -   -   -   0.10   -   0.30  
               
Tangible book value per share(3) 7.23   6.99   6.53   6.61   6.14   7.23   6.14  
Book value per share$7.34  $7.10  $6.53  $6.61  $6.14  $7.34  $6.14  
Shares issued and outstanding 2,919,695   2,919,695   2,900,681   2,900,681   2,900,681   2,919,695   2,900,681  
               
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY              
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued)           
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     
               
 At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Year Ended 
 December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024   2025   2024  
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 
Asset Quality and Liquidity              
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") 2,716   2,568   2,587   2,689   2,839   2,716   2,839  
               
Nonaccrual loans 1,256   1,201   1,066   1,135   360   1,256   360  
90+past due and accruing -   -   -   -   -   -   -  
Restructured loans(6) -   -   -   -   -   -   -  
Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 1,256   1,201   1,066   1,135   360   1,256   360  
Other Real Estate Owned -   -   -   -   -   -   -  
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 1,256   1,201   1,066   1,135   360   1,256   360  
               
ACL to gross loans 1.17%  1.19%  1.21%  1.30%  1.38%  1.17%  1.38% 
NPLs to gross loans 0.54%  0.56%  0.50%  0.55%  0.18%  0.54%  0.18% 
ACL to nonperforming loans 216.2%  213.8%  242.7%  236.9%  788.6%  216.2%  788.6% 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$71  $94  $45  $4  $(20) $214   162  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to avg. loans 0.13%  0.17%  0.09%  0.01%  -0.04%  0.10%  0.08% 
NPAs to Assets 0.35%  0.34%  0.30%  0.32%  0.10%  0.35%  0.10% 
Loans to Deposits 69.6%  65.4%  67.2%  65.4%  66.4%  69.6%  66.4% 
               
(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares. 
(2) The Company and Bank are subject to regulatory capital requirements administered by federal banking agencies. Management has determined that the Company’s risk-based capital ratios are not materially different than the Bank’s and the Company's regulatory ratios are not reflected in the table. 
(3) Tangible book value and tangible capital ratios exclude goodwill of $317 thousand 
(4) The efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 
(5) The net operating expense ratio is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets. 
(6) These are restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty that are not included in nonaccrual status. 
               



 

            








        

            

                

                    
