Black Hills Corp. Reports 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results and Initiates 2026 Earnings Guidance

Delivered 2025 GAAP EPS of $3.98 and adjusted EPS of $4.10, at midpoint of earnings guidance range

Initiates 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $4.25 to $4.45, reflecting 6% growth over 2025

Advancing plans to serve data center pipeline of more than 3 GW, including 600 MW in five-year plan

Targeting upper half of 4% to 6% long-term adjusted EPS growth off 2023

Extended track record of dividend increases to 56 consecutive years

Energized Ready Wyoming 260-mile electric transmission expansion project on schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Net income available for common stock and earnings per share, diluted (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2024, were:

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP: Net income available for common stock $ 104.9 $ 98.1 $ 291.6 $ 273.1 EPS $ 1.39 $ 1.37 $ 3.98 $ 3.91 Non-GAAP(a): Adjusted earnings $ 106.2 $ 98.1 $ 300.4 $ 273.1 Adjusted EPS $ 1.41 $ 1.37 $ 4.10 $ 3.91

(a) During the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2025, Black Hills incurred costs of $0.02 per share and $0.12 per share, respectively, related to the pending merger with NorthWestern Energy. See additional details in the GAAP-to-Non-GAAP reconciliation table in the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. Minor differences may result due to rounding.



Full-year 2025 GAAP EPS was $3.98 compared to $3.91 in 2024. Full-year adjusted EPS of $4.10, excluding $0.12 of merger-related costs, reflected an increase of approximately 5% compared to $3.91 in 2024. Financial results benefited primarily from new rates and rider recovery of $0.95 per share, which more than offset higher operating expenses and financing and depreciation costs.

“We delivered another solid year, achieving the midpoint of our earnings guidance and upper half of our long-term growth target,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “Our team energized our transformational Ready Wyoming 260-mile electric transmission expansion project on schedule, and we set the stage for an even stronger energy future with our plan to combine with NorthWestern Energy. We invested nearly $900 million of capital for the needs of our customers, and successfully executed our financing plan, maintaining strong credit quality and liquidity. During the year, we completed three rate reviews representing more than $52 million of new annual revenue.

“We expect to deliver in the upper half of our long-term 4% to 6% EPS growth target off the 2023 guidance midpoint of $3.75. For 2026, our earnings guidance reflects a 6% year-over-year growth. We plan to invest $4.7 billion of capital in 2026 through 2030 focused on the needs of our customers for safe, reliable service and to support growth.

“Our data center pipeline offers significant opportunities for new margins and capital investment. We are making progress in negotiations for large-load requests with high-quality partners under non-disclosure agreements. Our pipeline exceeds 3 GW, with 600 MW in our five-year plan by 2030 driven by Microsoft’s ongoing expansion and Meta’s new AI data center to be served with minimal capital investment through our innovative tariff in Wyoming,” concluded Evans.

Merger with NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc.

Black Hills Corp. and NorthWestern Energy announced a tax-free, all-stock merger on Aug. 19, 2025. In October 2025, the companies filed joint applications for approval of the transaction with regulatory commissions in Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota. In December 2025, the companies filed a joint application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). In January 2026, Black Hills Corp. filed a Form S-4 and a Joint Proxy Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Special meetings for shareholders of both companies to vote on the merger are scheduled for April 2, 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions.

FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT UPDATES

Electric Utilities

In 2025, Wyoming electric recorded four new all-time peak loads, including an all-time peak of 379 MW on June 20, 2025. The peaks represent 19 consecutive years of increasing electric demand in Wyoming and an increase of 21% over the all-time peak in 2024.



In December, Wyoming Electric completed construction of its 260-mile, $350 million Ready Wyoming electric transmission expansion project. The project is expected to maintain long-term cost stability for customers, enhance system resiliency and access to power markets, support local economic growth and facilitate development of Wyoming’s strong wind and solar natural resources. As of Jan. 1, 2026, approximately $300 million of the total transmission investment is being recovered through the Wyoming Transmission Rider, with approximately $50 million of the remaining distribution investment expected to be recovered through base rates.



During the fourth quarter, South Dakota Electric continued construction of its 99 MW, $280 million Lange II gas-fired generation project. South Dakota Electric received approval from the Wyoming Public Service Commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity (CPCN) for the project in June 2025 and commenced construction during the third quarter of 2025. The new facility is expected to be completed and in service during the fourth quarter of 2026 to replace generation resources planned for retirement and support updated planning reserve margin requirements.



On June 30, the company established its Emergency Public Safety Power Shutoff program across all three of its electric utilities to promote customer safety and mitigate wildfire risk. In establishing the PSPS program, the company engaged with wildfire experts and key stakeholders including customers, community and local agencies, regulators and community leaders.



In 2025, Colorado Electric received approval from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for the addition of 250 MW of new renewable resources in support of its Clean Energy Plan to reduce emissions 80% by 2030 off a 2005 base. On Nov. 3, the CPUC approved the CPCN for the 50 MW battery storage project. During the first quarter of 2026, the company expects to sign an agreement executing a 200 MW solar power purchase agreement.



On March 22, new rates were effective for Colorado Electric resulting from its rate review request filed on June 14, 2024. The new rates provide $17 million of new annual revenue based on a weighted average cost of capital of 6.90% with a capital structure range of 47% to 49% equity and 51% to 53% debt, and a return on equity range of 9.3% to 9.5%. On April 7, the company filed a request for rehearing, reargument and reconsideration with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. On May 6, the decision was received, increasing new annual revenue to $17.5 million.



On March 6, the state of Wyoming enacted comprehensive wildfire mitigation legislation (HB192), effective July 1, 2025. The legislation provides material liability protections for a utility that complies with its commission-approved wildfire mitigation plan. In November, Wyoming Electric filed its Wildfire Mitigation Plan with the Wyoming Public Service Commission for review, and anticipates approval in March 2026.





Gas Utilities

On Dec. 9, Nebraska Gas received approval from the Nebraska Public Service Commission of a unanimous settlement agreement for its rate review filed May 1, 2025. The approved settlement includes $23.9 million of new annual revenue based on a capital structure of 51% equity and 49% debt, and a return on equity of 9.85%. The settlement also provided renewal of a five-year system safety and integrity rider, an insurance cost recovery tracker, and a two-year weather normalization pilot program. Final rates were effective Jan. 1, 2026, replacing interim rates that were effective on Aug. 1, 2025.

On July 24, Kansas Gas received approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission of a settlement agreement for its rate review request seeking approval to recover approximately $118 million of system investments and increased operations and maintenance costs driven by inflation and operational needs to serve customers. The black box settlement provides approximately $10.8 million of new annual revenue, with new rates effective Aug. 1, 2025. The settlement provides the renewal of the company's safety and integrity rider and allows for a new insurance cost tracker with deferred accounting treatment. It also includes approval for the company to file an abbreviated case during the first quarter of 2026 that includes the addition of capital placed in service through Dec. 31, 2025.





Corporate and Other

On Jan. 23, 2026, Black Hills’ board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.703 per share payable on March 1, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 17, 2026. On an annualized basis, the dividend represents 56 consecutive years of increases, the second-longest track record in the electric and natural gas industry.



On Oct. 2, Black Hills completed a public debt offering of $450 million, 4.55% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 31, 2031. Proceeds were used to repay the $300 million aggregate principal amount of its notes due Jan. 15, 2026, and remaining net proceeds were used for general corporate purposes.



During 2025, the company issued a total of 3.7 million shares of new common stock for net proceeds of $220 million.



During 2025, Black Hills maintained its solid investment-grade credit ratings by rating agencies covering the company.

On Aug. 19, Moody's Ratings affirmed Black Hills' long-term issuer credit rating at Baa2 with a stable outlook On Aug. 19, S&P Global Ratings affirmed Black Hills' issuer credit rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook



On June 2, the company utilized one of two one-year extension options available for its Revolving Credit Facility, extending the maturity to May 31, 2030, with all other terms unchanged.





INITIATES 2026 ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Black Hills initiates its guidance for 2026 adjusted EPS* to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.45, based on the following assumptions:

Normal weather conditions within our utility service territories;

Constructive and timely outcomes of utility regulatory dockets;

Excludes merger-related costs;

Excludes mark-to-market adjustments;

Increase in operations and maintenance expense (excludes merger-related costs, depreciation and amortization, and taxes other than income taxes) of approximately 3.5% off 2025 of $580 million;

Equity issuance between $50 million and $70 million; and

An effective tax rate of approximately 14% for the full year.





This guidance excludes the expected merger with NorthWestern Energy, which is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

* The 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance shown above is a forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measure. The company is not able to provide comparable GAAP EPS guidance due to items that are not considered representative of the company's underlying operating performance that cannot be reasonably quantified for the full-year period. These items include merger-related costs the company expects to incur in 2026, in addition to any other unplanned items that may affect GAAP results in 2026.



USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As noted in this earnings release, in addition to presenting its earnings information in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the company has presented non-GAAP Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EPS, which reflect adjustments for expenses, gains and losses that the company believes do not reflect ongoing core operating performance, such as costs related to the pending merger with NorthWestern. The company’s management uses non-GAAP measures for financial planning and analysis, for reporting of results to the Board of Directors, in determining performance-based compensation and communicating its earnings outlook to analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement investors’ understanding of our performance and should not be considered alternatives for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below.

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net income available for common stock (GAAP) $ 104.9 $ 98.1 $ 291.6 $ 273.1 Adjustment: Merger-related costs 1.4 - 9.9 - Less: tax effect of adjustment (0.2 ) - (1.1 ) - Adjustment, net of tax 1.3 - 8.8 - Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 106.2 $ 98.1 $ 300.4 $ 273.1 Weighted average shares, diluted 75.4 71.6 73.2 69.9 Earnings per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 1.39 $ 1.37 $ 3.98 $ 3.91 Adjustment: Merger-related costs 0.02 - 0.13 - Less: tax effect of adjustment (0.00 ) - (0.01 ) - Adjustment, net of tax 0.02 - 0.12 - Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.41 $ 1.37 $ 4.10 $ 3.91





BLACK HILLS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS



(Minor differences may result due to rounding)



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions) Revenue $ 635.5 $ 597.1 $ 2,310.0 $ 2,127.7 Operating expenses: Fuel, purchased power, and cost of natural gas sold 235.8 212.1 831.5 730.3 Operations and maintenance 137.6 136.2 589.8 557.0 Depreciation and amortization 73.3 68.3 283.8 270.1 Taxes other than income taxes 17.4 17.2 67.4 67.2 Total operating expenses 464.1 433.8 1,772.5 1,624.6 Operating income 171.4 163.3 537.5 503.1 Interest expense, net (50.5 ) (49.7 ) (200.1 ) (181.7 ) Other income (expense), net 4.9 0.1 6.1 (1.4 ) Income tax (expense) (17.2 ) (12.7 ) (43.7 ) (36.3 ) Net income 108.6 101.0 299.8 283.7 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (3.7 ) (2.9 ) (8.2 ) (10.6 ) Net income available for common stock $ 104.9 $ 98.1 $ 291.6 $ 273.1 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 75.2 71.4 73.0 69.8 Diluted 75.4 71.6 73.2 69.9 Earnings per share: Earnings per share, Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.37 $ 3.99 $ 3.91 Earnings per share, Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.37 $ 3.98 $ 3.91





CONSOLIDATING INCOME STATEMENTS



(Minor differences may result due to rounding)



Consolidating Income Statement Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Electric Utilities Gas Utilities Corporate and Other Total (in millions) Revenue $ 236.5 $ 402.9 $ (3.9 ) $ 635.5 Fuel, purchased power and cost of natural gas sold 67.4 168.6 (0.2 ) 235.8 Operations and maintenance 63.4 79.5 (5.3 ) 137.6 Depreciation and amortization 39.5 33.8 - 73.3 Taxes other than income taxes 9.4 8.0 - 17.4 Operating income $ 56.8 $ 113.0 $ 1.6 $ 171.4 Interest expense, net (50.5 ) Other income (expense), net 4.9 Income tax benefit (expense) (17.2 ) Net income 108.6 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (3.7 ) Net income available for common stock $ 104.9





Consolidating Income Statement Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Electric Utilities Gas Utilities Corporate and Other Total (in millions) Revenue $ 216.3 $ 385.2 $ (4.4 ) $ 597.1 Fuel, purchased power and cost of natural gas sold 50.7 161.4 - 212.1 Operations and maintenance 62.2 78.0 (4.0 ) 136.2 Depreciation and amortization 36.5 31.8 - 68.3 Taxes other than income taxes 10.0 7.2 - 17.2 Operating income $ 56.9 $ 106.8 $ (0.4 ) $ 163.3 Interest expense, net (49.7 ) Other income (expense), net 0.1 Income tax benefit (expense) (12.7 ) Net income 101.0 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (2.9 ) Net income available for common stock $ 98.1



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025, Compared to the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024

Electric Utilities’ operating income decreased $0.1 million primarily due to higher operating expenses partially offset by new rates and rider recovery;

Gas Utilities’ operating income increased $6.2 million primarily due to new rates and rider recovery driven by the Arkansas Gas, Kansas Gas, and Nebraska Gas rate reviews partially offset by unfavorable retail customer usage and higher operating expenses;

Corporate and Other operating income increased $2.0 million primarily due to a one-time favorable true-up from the consolidation of our captive insurance cell partially offset by merger-related costs;

Other income, net increased $4.8 million due to higher investment income from our captive insurance cell and higher AFUDC equity driven by construction work-in-progress balances related to the Lange II and Ready Wyoming projects; and

Income tax expense increased $4.5 million primarily due to higher pre-tax income and higher effective tax rate.





Consolidating Income Statement Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Electric Utilities Gas Utilities Corporate and Other Total (in millions) Revenue $ 942.8 $ 1,382.8 $ (15.6 ) $ 2,310.0 Fuel, purchased power and cost of natural gas sold 259.6 572.3 (0.4 ) 831.5 Operations and maintenance 271.2 328.0 (9.4 ) 589.8 Depreciation and amortization 152.4 131.4 - 283.8 Taxes other than income taxes 37.1 30.3 - 67.4 Operating income $ 222.5 $ 320.8 $ (5.8 ) $ 537.5 Interest expense, net (200.1 ) Other income (expense), net 6.1 Income tax benefit (expense) (43.7 ) Net income 299.8 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (8.2 ) Net income available for common stock $ 291.6





Consolidating Income Statement Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Electric Utilities Gas Utilities Corporate and Other Total (in millions) Revenue $ 876.1 $ 1,269.4 $ (17.8 ) $ 2,127.7 Fuel, purchased power and cost of natural gas sold 206.4 524.3 (0.4 ) 730.3 Operations and maintenance 252.6 320.7 (16.3 ) 557.0 Depreciation and amortization 145.3 124.7 0.1 270.1 Taxes other than income taxes 38.8 28.4 - 67.2 Operating income $ 233.0 $ 271.3 $ (1.2 ) $ 503.1 Interest expense, net (181.7 ) Other income (expense), net (1.4 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (36.3 ) Net income 283.7 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (10.6 ) Net income available for common stock $ 273.1



Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025, Compared to the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024

Electric Utilities’ operating income decreased $10.5 million primarily due to higher operating expenses, unplanned generation outages, lower transmission services revenues and unfavorable weather partially offset by new rates and rider recovery;

Gas Utilities’ operating income increased $49.5 million primarily due to new rates and rider recovery driven by the Arkansas Gas, Iowa Gas, Kansas Gas, and Nebraska Gas rate reviews and favorable weather partially offset by unfavorable retail customer usage and higher operating expenses;

Corporate and Other operating loss increased $4.6 million primarily due to $9.9 million of merger-related costs partially offset by a one-time favorable true-up from the consolidation of our captive insurance cell;

Net interest expense increased $18.4 million due to higher interest rates on long-term debt, higher CP Program borrowings and lower interest income partially offset by higher AFUDC debt driven by construction work-in-progress balances related to the Lange II and Ready Wyoming projects;

Other income, net, increased $7.5 million primarily due to higher AFUDC equity driven by construction work-in-progress balances related to the Lange II and Ready Wyoming projects and higher investment income from our captive insurance cell;

Income tax expense increased $7.4 million primarily due to higher pre-tax income and higher effective tax rate; and

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest decreased $2.4 million due to lower net income from Black Hills Colorado IPP primarily driven by unplanned generation outages.





OPERATING STATISTICS

Electric Utilities

Revenue (in millions) Quantities Sold (GWh) Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, By customer class 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Retail Revenue - Residential $ 58.9 $ 55.5 $ 248.2 $ 234.8 340.6 348.5 1,461.5 1,471.9 Commercial 69.1 63.7 279.4 263.6 489.6 500.8 2,068.1 2,091.4 Industrial(a) 53.7 42.0 201.0 168.9 702.6 526.4 2,615.4 2,169.8 Municipal 4.4 4.3 17.8 17.0 32.0 35.4 142.1 147.1 Other Retail 3.7 3.9 14.0 14.3 - - - - Subtotal Retail Revenue - Electric 189.8 169.4 760.4 698.6 1,564.8 1,411.1 6,287.1 5,880.2 Wholesale 4.9 5.6 21.7 26.8 116.3 130.3 483.0 589.4 Market - off-system sales 13.6 12.0 51.9 34.8 236.1 258.8 896.7 765.6 Transmission 11.9 13.1 45.2 52.2 - - - - Other(b) 16.3 16.2 63.6 63.7 - - - - Total Revenue and Quantities Sold $ 236.5 $ 216.3 $ 942.8 $ 876.1 1,917.2 1,800.2 7,666.8 7,235.2 Other Uses, Losses, or Generation, net(c) 144.2 152.7 476.8 390.3 Total Energy 2,061.4 1,952.9 8,143.6 7,625.5

______________________

(a) The increase in industrial revenues and quantities sold for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024, was primarily driven by Wyoming Electric LPCS Tariff and BCIS Tariff customers.

(b) Includes Integrated Generation, inter-segment rent, and non-regulated services to our retail customers under the Service Guard Comfort Plan and Tech Services.

(c) Includes company uses and line losses.





Revenue (in millions) Quantities Sold (GWh) Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, By business unit 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Colorado Electric $ 69.1 $ 68.2 $ 287.3 $ 276.9 540.4 575.9 2,218.1 2,392.7 South Dakota Electric 86.0 79.5 341.6 322.0 650.5 674.2 2,683.2 2,556.5 Wyoming Electric 70.0 57.6 270.0 234.3 705.9 528.3 2,676.8 2,190.1 Integrated Generation 11.4 11.0 43.9 42.9 20.4 21.8 88.7 95.9 Total Revenue and Quantities Sold $ 236.5 $ 216.3 $ 942.8 $ 876.1 1,917.2 1,800.2 7,666.8 7,235.2





Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Degree Days Actual Variance from Normal Actual Variance from Normal Actual Variance from Normal Actual Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days: Colorado Electric 1,714 (14)% 1,876 (8)% 5,104 (1)% 4,926 (8)% South Dakota Electric 2,079 (19)% 2,231 (15)% 6,511 (7)% 6,311 (13)% Wyoming Electric 1,996 (17)% 2,137 (13)% 6,378 (5)% 6,272 (10)% Combined(a) 1,898 (17)% 2,052 (12)% 5,850 (4)% 5,676 (10)% Cooling Degree Days: Colorado Electric 11 25% 22 210% 1,016 (13)% 1,269 11% South Dakota Electric 18 543% 10 376% 778 18% 913 49% Wyoming Electric --- (100)% 5 --- 337 (30)% 491 7% Combined(a) 11 124% 14 265% 796 (7)% 989 20%

______________________

(a) Degree days are calculated based on a weighted average of total customers by state.





Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Contracted generating facilities Availability(a)by fuel type 2025 2024 2025 2024 Coal(b) 69.4% 97.2% 77.7% 89.8% Natural gas and diesel oil(b) 88.4% 85.5% 92.6% 92.9% Wind 82.3% 87.6% 82.5% 90.6% Total Availability 82.1% 88.2% 86.9% 91.7% Wind Capacity Factor(a) 39.7% 38.0% 34.2% 36.7%

______________________

(a) Availability and Wind Capacity Factor are calculated using a weighted average based on capacity of our generating fleet.

(b) 2025 included unplanned outages at Wygen III, Pueblo Airport Generation #4-5, and Busch Ranch I and II. 2024 includes unplanned outages at Wygen I and Pueblo Airport Generation #4-5.

OPERATING STATISTICS (continued)

Gas Utilities

Revenue

(in millions) Quantities Sold and Transported

(Dth in millions) Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, By customer class 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Retail Revenue - Residential $ 226.8 $ 215.4 $ 770.2 $ 691.9 18.4 18.4 59.9 56.7 Commercial 86.6 82.4 292.9 266.3 8.9 9.1 29.4 28.4 Industrial 6.0 5.4 27.2 23.7 0.9 0.9 5.2 6.0 Other Retail(a) 8.6 11.8 34.6 40.7 - - - - Subtotal Retail Revenue - Gas 328.0 315.0 1,124.9 1,022.6 28.2 28.4 94.5 91.1 Transportation 51.0 47.3 194.4 178.2 43.8 42.2 166.7 159.2 Other(b) 23.9 22.9 63.5 68.6 - - - - Total Revenue and Quantities Sold $ 402.9 $ 385.2 $ 1,382.8 $ 1,269.4 72.0 70.6 261.2 250.3

______________________

(a) Includes Black Hills Energy Services revenue under the Choice Gas Program.

(b) Includes inter-segment rent and non-regulated services under the Service Guard Comfort Plan, Tech Services, and HomeServe.

Revenue

(in millions) Quantities Sold and Transported

(Dth in millions) Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, By business unit 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Arkansas Gas $ 89.9 $ 81.6 $ 286.5 $ 248.8 9.1 8.4 32.5 29.9 Colorado Gas 69.0 87.3 251.8 278.8 8.6 9.7 30.6 31.0 Iowa Gas 59.0 51.9 197.6 162.3 11.4 10.9 39.6 37.3 Kansas Gas 45.5 39.6 160.4 130.4 9.1 8.7 37.0 34.8 Nebraska Gas 99.3 85.6 344.5 304.5 23.7 22.1 85.1 80.3 Wyoming Gas 40.2 39.2 142.0 144.6 10.1 10.8 36.4 37.0 Total Revenue and Quantities Sold $ 402.9 $ 385.2 $ 1,382.8 $ 1,269.4 72.0 70.6 261.2 250.3





Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Heating Degree Days Actual Variance from Normal Actual Variance from Normal Actual Variance from Normal Actual Variance from Normal Arkansas Gas(a) 1,105 (18)% 1,073 (24)% 3,256 (9)% 2,998 (20)% Colorado Gas 1,658 (20)% 2,049 (10)% 5,416 (7)% 5,662 (7)% Iowa Gas 2,315 --- 2,093 (11)% 6,318 (1)% 5,543 (16)% Kansas Gas(a) 1,529 (12)% 1,516 (14)% 4,530 --- 4,092 (12)% Nebraska Gas(a) 1,997 (8)% 1,891 (15)% 5,630 (3)% 5,172 (13)% Wyoming Gas 2,141 (18)% 2,257 (15)% 6,727 (7)% 6,641 (10)% Combined(b) 1,991 (12)% 2,015 (12)% 5,802 (5)% 5,517 (11)%

______________________

(a) Arkansas Gas and Kansas Gas have weather normalization mechanisms that mitigate the weather impact on Gas Utility margins. Nebraska Gas received NPSC approval to develop a two-year pilot program for a weather normalization mechanism which was effective in August 2025.

(b) Heating degree days are calculated based on a weighted average of total customers by state excluding Kansas Gas and Nebraska Gas (effective in August 2025) due to their weather normalization mechanisms. Arkansas Gas is partially excluded based on the weather normalization mechanism in effect from November through April.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Black Hills will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Q&A . Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at Black Hills Corp. Webcast . At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills’ investor relations website for up to one year.

