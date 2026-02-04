Banner Health names new senior vice president of finance

PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Health announced the new senior vice president of finance as Shelby Arveson, joining the organization Jan. 26.

In this role, Arveson will direct strategic financial initiatives across Banner, oversee financial planning and analysis, and monitor financial and performance outcomes to ensure the organization meets its objectives.

Arveson brings more than 25 years of health care experience in strategic finance, financial planning and accounting. She joins Banner from Providence, where she most recently served as chief financial officer of the south division, responsible for the financial performance of a $9.3 billion integrated delivery system across California. At Providence, she served in various local operational and corporate roles, including chief accounting officer and chief financial officer for mergers and acquisitions. Before that, Arveson worked as an auditor for KPMG LLP and Arthur Andersen LLP.

Arveson holds a bachelor’s in business administration in accounting from Gonzaga University. Her community involvement has included board and finance committee leadership supporting Treehouse for Kids, Providence Inland Northwest Foundation and United Way of Spokane County.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shelby to Banner and our finance team," said Staci Dickerson, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Banner Health. "Her extensive experience in strategic finance and proven leadership in large, complex health care systems will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of making health care easier, so life can be better."

Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country and a leader in provider-sponsored health insurance serving 3.5 million people annually across six states. With 32 hospitals and more than 450 additional care sites, Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division, and a nursing registry. Through its longstanding, innovative relationship with the University of Arizona, Banner’s academic medicine division provides ground-breaking clinical discoveries, advanced life-saving care and educates 1,300 physicians annually. Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center treats more than 103,000 patients a year. Banner Plans and Networks offers Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health coverage to more than 1.2 million members. In 2024, Banner Health provided $1 billion worth of community benefits to assist those in need through a range of programs. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

Attachment