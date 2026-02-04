Remix Market Signs Lease for Springfield Location on Old Keene Mill Road

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Market, a second-hand furniture, clothing, and home goods retailer focused on sustainability and reuse, has signed a five-year lease with a five-year option for a new Springfield location at 6909 Old Keene Mill Road.

The 6,250-square-foot, two-story building will be repurposed into a modern retail and donation center, bringing an active, community-oriented use to the corridor. Remix Market works closely with The Junkluggers to rescue furniture, clothing, and household goods, keeping reusable items out of landfills while supporting local charities. A portion of all proceeds also benefits the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation, which supports children with complex medical needs and the families who care for them.

For founder Mark Harrington, the Springfield location holds special significance. Harrington was born and raised in Springfield, and the new store represents a return to the community where he grew up.

“This project is about giving both the building and its contents a second life,” Harrington said. “We’re excited to create a space the community can enjoy.”

The Springfield store will feature a bright, updated interior and a curated selection of second-hand furnishings, apparel, and home goods. The location is expected to create around 10 jobs and operate six days a week.

Boosalis Properties represented the tenant in the transaction.

“We’re excited to represent Remix Market as they continue expanding in Northern Virginia,” said James Murray of Boosalis Properties. “This is a high-traffic,high-visibility location and a great long-term fit for the corridor.”

The Springfield Remix Market is expected to open later this year.





Photo: Exterior of 6909 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA — future home of Remix Market.

