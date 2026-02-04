Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

 | Source: Cellectis Inc. Cellectis Inc.

PARIS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
01/31/2026100,590,994105,825,481


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contacts:

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contact:

Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com

Attachment


Tags

voting rights shareholders car biotech

Attachments

Voting_Rights_PR_January_2026_EN

Recommended Reading