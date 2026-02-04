James River to Hold Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Inc. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release fourth quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday, March 2, 2026. It will also host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 6910670, or via the investor website at https://investors.jrvrgroup.com. A replay will also be available in the same location.

About James River Group Holdings, Inc.

James River Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Inc. on the web at https://jrvrgroup.com.

Bob Zimardo

SVP, Investments & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@james-river-group.com