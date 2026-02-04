NorthStrive® Companies Inc. Co-Advises on Acquisition of SVM Machining, Inc.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive® Companies Inc. (“NorthStrive”), a management, advisory, and investment firm, is pleased to announce that it served as co-advisor to PMGC Holdings Inc. (“PMGC”) in connection with the successful acquisition of SVM Machining, Inc., a California-based precision manufacturing company.

As announced by PMGC Holdings Inc., the transaction represents another strategic step in PMGC’s targeted U.S. manufacturing roll-up strategy, focused on acquiring and scaling profitable, high-quality operating businesses. https://pmgcholdings.com/news/news-2026/pmgc-holdings-inc-announces-the-acquisition-of-svm-machinin2026-02-03-043201

SVM Machining, Inc. founded in 1985 is a Northern California-based ISO 9001:2015 Certified precision machining and manufacturing services company serving medical, aerospace, biotech & pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and transportation markets.

Transaction Highlights

Acquirer: PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. Target: SVM Machining, Inc.

SVM Machining, Inc. Transaction Type: 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of SVM from the seller, on a cash-free, debt-free basis

100% of the issued and outstanding shares of SVM from the seller, on a cash-free, debt-free basis Closing Date: February 2, 2026

Role of NorthStrive® Companies Inc.

NorthStrive supported the transaction through a combination of financial advisory, transaction execution, legal coordination, and post-close transition services, including:

Financial Advisory & Transaction Terms: Advised financing terms, valuation considerations, and transaction structure to align incentives, manage risk, and support long-term value creation.

Advised financing terms, valuation considerations, and transaction structure to align incentives, manage risk, and support long-term value creation. Due Diligence: Assisted in coordinating and conducting financial, operational, and commercial due diligence in support of the acquisition.

Assisted in coordinating and conducting financial, operational, and commercial due diligence in support of the acquisition. Legal & Transaction Execution: Led transaction-related legal work, including coordination with counsel, documentation oversight, and execution through closing.

Led transaction-related legal work, including coordination with counsel, documentation oversight, and execution through closing. Post-Close Transition Services: Supporting post-close integration, operational handover, governance implementation, and leadership alignment using NorthStrive’s proprietary G.A.G.E.™ post-acquisition management framework.

About NorthStrive® Companies Inc.

NorthStrive® Companies Inc. is a Newport Beach, California–based management, advisory, and investment firm specializing in U.S.-based opportunities across manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare. NorthStrive partners with owners, operators, and public companies to provide strategic advisory, operational leadership, and capital solutions designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.