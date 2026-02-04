Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation Named a Top 50 Best Mortgage Company to Work For

Lake Forest, IL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation (DRMC) is honored to announce that the company has been named one of Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For, ranking #26 nationally.

This recognition is based on an extensive survey of loan officers in the mortgage industry. More than 10,000 licensed mortgage loan officers, representing over 200 companies, participated in evaluating lenders across factors such as company culture, leadership, operational support, compensation, marketing resources, and technology.

Mortgage Executive Magazine noted that the winning companies were selected based on a combination of total loan officer votes and average rating scores, reflecting direct feedback from professionals actively working in the industry. Diamond Residential Mortgage’s inclusion on the list reflects the strength of the organization’s culture and the company’s continued investment in disciplined execution, long-term partnership, and the infrastructure that supports teams at every level.

“This is recognition we take seriously because it comes directly from the people doing the work,” said Paul Diamond, CEO of Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation. “We’ve worked hard to build a company where loan officers and teams feel supported, equipped, and proud of the platform they represent. I’m grateful to everyone at DRMC who contributes to that culture every day.”

DRMC extends sincere thanks to its employees nationwide for creating the service standard, internal partnership, and operating foundation that make this recognition possible.

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation remains committed to attracting and supporting high-performing professionals who want to grow within a platform defined by operational strength, disciplined leadership, and long-term opportunity.

____



About Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation: Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation (DRMC) is a mortgage lender with corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, licensed to originate and service mortgage loans in 22 states. DRMC is approved to originate FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional mortgage loans and several mortgage loan products offered by private investors. It is an approved Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer and Ginnie Mae Issuer. Founded in 2009 by Paul Diamond, DRMC has since expanded to over 30 branch locations across the United States. DRMC is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of any governmental body or agency. DRMC is an Equal Housing Opportunity lender, NMLS #186805, For licensing information, visit NMLS Consumer Access at nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

For more information, visit diamondresidential.com