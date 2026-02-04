WEALTHFRONT (NASDAQ:WLTH) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation into Wealthfront Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Wealthfront (WLTH) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wealthfront Corporation (“Wealthfront” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WLTH) on behalf of Wealthfront stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Wealthfront has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 12, 2026, Wealthfront released its third quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing significant net deposit outflows of $208 million, a sharp reversal from $874 million in inflows during the prior year period. During the associated earnings call, the Company’s CEO, David Fortunato, attributed the slowdown to the interest rate decline, and emphasized the importance of the firm’s newly launched home-lending business to address this trend.

Fortunato also noted he personally owns 95.1% of Wealthfront’s home-lending business and disclosed the Company might “revisit or revise the ownership structure.”

On this news, Wealthfront’s stock price fell $2.12, or 16.8%, to close at $10.47 per share on January 13, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wealthfront shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters



