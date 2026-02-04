His Choice Health Launches Unified Men’s Health Brand After 10,000+ Vasectomy Procedures

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Choice Raleigh and His Choice Durham today announced their official unification under a new brand, His Choice Health, bringing together two physician-led practices with a shared mission: expanding access to high-quality vasectomy services while building a broader, evidence-based model for men’s health care.

Dr. Monteith

Founded in 2014, His Choice Raleigh has served as a regional destination for vasectomy care for more than a decade. The practice was established by Dr. Charles Monteith, a nationally recognized physician who has performed more than 10,000 vasectomy procedures and is known for his technical expertise, low complication rates, and patient-centered approach.

His Choice Durham began offering vasectomy services in 2023 and is led by Dr. Matthew Zerden, who trained directly under Dr. Monteith. Since its launch, the Durham practice has seen strong patient demand, reflecting both the growing need for vasectomy services and the effectiveness of a care model focused on outpatient efficiency, transparency, and clinical quality.

Fast Facts

Founded: 2014

2014 Physicians: Dr. Charles Monteith, Dr. Matthew Zerden

Dr. Charles Monteith, Dr. Matthew Zerden Procedures Performed: 10,000+ vasectomies

10,000+ vasectomies Care Model: Physician-led, cash-pay

Physician-led, cash-pay Locations: Raleigh, NC; Durham, NC

Raleigh, NC; Durham, NC Typical Wait Time: 1–2 weeks

1–2 weeks Planned Expansion Markets: Charlotte, NC (February 2026); Richmond, VA

“Vasectomy is one of the safest, most effective, and most cost-efficient forms of permanent contraception, yet it remains significantly underutilized,” said Dr. Monteith. “In many communities, access is limited by long wait times, high costs driven by insurance complexity, and care models that rely unnecessarily on operating rooms and general anesthesia.”

His Choice Health operates as a cash-pay vasectomy and men’s health clinic, a model designed to simplify care while providing transparent, predictable pricing. While many patients assume vasectomy is fully covered by insurance, the reality is often different. Men in North Carolina and Virginia frequently pay $1,500 to $2,500 or more out of pocket when using insurance, once consultations, facility fees, anesthesia, and follow-up testing are included — in addition to payments made by insurers.

By contrast, His Choice Health offers an all-inclusive price of $1,250, which in most cases is less than the out-of-pocket cost associated with insurance-based care. This approach eliminates surprise bills and avoids unnecessary procedural complexity.

Access and timeliness are also major barriers in traditional care settings. At many hospital-based or private urology practices, wait times for vasectomy range from three to nine months. At His Choice Health, most patients are able to schedule and complete their procedure within one to two weeks, with the entire process scheduled online. In many cases, consultation and a no-scalpel vasectomy procedure are completed in a single visit.

The practice specializes in the no-scalpel vasectomy technique, widely regarded as the least invasive and least painful option available. As a result of its focus on efficiency and experience, patients routinely travel two hours or more to receive care at His Choice Health’s Raleigh and Durham locations.

Underlying this demand is a well-established principle in procedural medicine: outcomes improve with experience. Physicians at His Choice Health perform five to ten times the number of vasectomy procedures completed annually by the average urologist, allowing for greater technical refinement and more consistent patient outcomes.

“Nothing speaks more clearly to quality and access than patient behavior,” Dr. Monteith added. “When a patient drives 120 miles, past multiple urology practices, to come to us for their procedure, it’s a clear signal that experience and trust matter — and that this type of care isn’t available everywhere.”

By uniting the previously independent Raleigh and Durham practices under the His Choice Health brand, the organization aims to operate more efficiently while bringing high-quality care closer to where patients live. Early expansion plans include Charlotte, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and other Mid-Atlantic communities.

While unified under a single brand, individual practices remain independently owned and operated by their physicians. They are supported by a centralized infrastructure and a medical advisory team that includes leading cardiologists, urologists, and internal medicine physicians.

Looking ahead, His Choice Health plans to expand beyond vasectomy into a broader men’s health platform addressing cardiovascular risk, prostate and urologic health, hormone support, and metabolic health, applying the same evidence-based, patient-centered approach across the continuum of care.

“Our name reflects our philosophy,” said Dr. Monteith. “This is about giving men clear choices, high-quality care, and the opportunity to take ownership of their health.”

For more information, visit www.hischoicehealth.com.

Dr. Zerden

About His Choice Health

His Choice Health is a physician-led men’s health platform specializing in vasectomy and vasectomy reversal, delivered through a streamlined, transparent cash-pay model. With locations in North Carolina and plans for regional expansion, His Choice Health is expanding into evidence-based men’s health services, including cardiovascular risk assessment, hormonal health, metabolic health, and urological care, to support men across every stage of life.

