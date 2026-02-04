ARDT INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of Ardent Health, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ARDT) investors of the March 9, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Ardent securities between July 18, 2024 through November 12, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

Courts do not consider applications filed after the lead plaintiff deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.



Follow the link below for more information:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that Ardent stated it employed an active monitoring process to determine the collectability of its accounts receivable, which included detailed reviews of historical collections as a primary source of information. In truth, however, Ardent did not primarily rely on detailed reviews of historical collections when determining the collectability of its accounts receivable, but instead utilized a 180-day cliff, at which point an account became fully reserved. This practice allowed Ardent to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts.

On November 12, 2025, Ardent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In connection with that release, the Company disclosed that it recorded a $43 million reduction in revenue due to a change in accounting estimates regarding the collectability of accounts receivable. Ardent also revealed a $54 million increase to its professional liability reserves related to claims arising in New Mexico. On this news, the price of Ardent shares declined by $4.75 per share, or approximately 33.8%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025 to close at $9.30 on November 13, 2025.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ardent securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com