Canfor Pulp Products Inc. and Canfor Corporation Announce Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) will hold a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) on Friday, March 6, 2026, to discuss their respective Q4 2025 financial and operating results.





When: Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT



Call details: Please note that we have transitioned to a new webcast service provider.



To register to join the call by phone, click here.



To view our Conference Call Participant Guide, click here.



If you have trouble with the links above, visit canfor.com/investors and select Webcasts.



Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available on the morning of the call at canfor.com/investors .



Following management’s discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.



Recording playback: The replay of the conference call will be available until May 1, 2026, on canfor.com/investors , under Webcasts.



About Canfor Pulp.

Canfor Pulp is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the northern interior of British Columbia. Canfor Pulp operates two mills in Prince George, British Columbia, with a total capacity of 480,000 tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper. The Common Shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.



