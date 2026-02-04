Novarad to Attend 2026 Society of Interventional Oncology Annual Scientific Meeting in Savannah, Georgia

Savannah. GA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad will attend the Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place this year in Savannah, Georgia at the Savannah Convention Center. The conference brings together leading interventional oncologists, surgeons, researchers, and healthcare innovators from around the world to explore advancements in image-guided cancer care.

At SIO 2026, Novarad will demonstrate VisAR, its augmented reality surgical navigation platform designed to enhance spatial understanding, procedural accuracy, and clinical confidence during complex interventions. VisAR allows physicians to visualize patient-specific anatomy in 3D and holographic form, supporting more precise planning and execution across image-guided procedures.

“SIO is an important forum for collaboration and innovation within interventional oncology,” said David Grandpre, VP of Product. “We’re excited to be part of the conversation this year and to engage directly with clinicians who are shaping the future of image-guided cancer care.”

The SIO Annual Scientific Meeting features educational sessions, hands-on workshops, and peer-to-peer discussions focused on the latest research, technologies, and best practices in interventional oncology. Novarad looks forward to connecting with clinical leaders and demonstrating how advanced imaging and visualization tools can enhance procedural confidence and decision-making.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth #100 to see live demonstrations of VisAR and connect with the Novarad team. Those interested in scheduling a demo during the show are encouraged to stop by the booth or reach out in advance.

For more information about Novarad and its imaging solutions, visit www.novarad.net.

About Novarad

Novarad is a medical imaging software company specializing in advanced visualization, enterprise imaging, and surgical planning solutions. With a focus on innovation and clinical collaboration, Novarad develops technologies that empower healthcare teams to deliver more precise, efficient, and patient-centered care.