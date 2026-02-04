PayPal Casinos USA February 2026: LoneStar Rated Leading Online Casino that Accepts PayPal

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoneStar has added a new PayPal banking option, offering players a globally accepted alternative with top-tier security features. CasinoTop10, a respected platform for iGaming reviews, has ranked the new rollout as the best in the online gaming space, elevating the casino to new heights in seamless transactions.

As an up-and-coming casino, LoneStar has claimed the top spot due to its commitment to smooth transactions, ensuring that players can top up their accounts at lightning-fast speeds and access their winnings without delays. The new PayPal transactions have caught the attention of tech-savvy players seeking instant payouts at a customer-friendly cost, prompting them to complete a simple sign-up and engage in a lively online gaming experience.

This move is part of a broader strategy to attract and retain new players. Unlike other casinos that offer limited banking options, LoneStar continues to expand its already diverse banking options to ensure secure, fast payments at all times. What sets PayPal payments apart is their advanced encryption technology, which safeguards sensitive player data from cyber threats and unauthorized access, making them a top choice.

More Reliable Banking Options

Beyond the new PayPal payment options, LoneStar supports a wide array of banking options, including credit cards (Discover, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa), bank transfers, and eWallets (Skrill, Apple Pay, and Google Pay) for those who prefer digital money solutions. These payment options prioritize player safety by protecting against online risks, including identity theft, through cutting-edge technology. Deposits are processed immediately, while withdrawals are transferred to player bank accounts without hiccups. Each transaction incurs a small fee, ensuring players receive their funds in full, even after claiming top prizes.

Although LoneStar has yet to support cryptocurrency payments such as Litecoin and Bitcoin, eWallets like Skrill, PayPal, and Apple Pay offer a viable option for players seeking instant cashouts, eliminating long wait times that might discourage new players from starting the online gaming experience.

Over time, LoneStar will continue to expand its banking options to meet the financial needs and preferences of its players, introducing additional private and secure banking alternatives. With such a diverse range of banking options, players can make quick deposits and access their payouts with ease, anytime, anywhere, even when on the go. Each platform is easy to use and has no hidden fees or charges, encouraging more players to top up their accounts after they have used the initial bonus credits.

Irresistible Bonuses and Offers

LoneStar has emerged as one of the most popular casinos in the online gaming market, thanks to generous offers and bonuses that reward players at every stage of their online gaming journey. The casino appreciates its players for their trust and time and works to keep them engaged on its platforms. As soon as one completes the simple sign-up process, they are greeted with a generous welcome bonus worth 100,000 Gold Coins (GC) and 2.5 Sweeps Coins (SC), setting the stage for what’s to come going forward. The sign-up process is straightforward: players simply visit the official casino website, enter their personal details, and claim the generous welcome bonus to kickstart their online gaming journey.

Even after claiming the generous welcome package, players are still celebrated with ongoing offers and bonuses, including reload bonuses, daily login rewards, and cashback, that soften the sting of a tough loss. Special offers introduce an element of surprise to the online gaming experience, delivering themed rewards during the holiday season and new game releases. LoneStar’s VIP program has set new standards for how online casinos should celebrate seasoned pros, offering exclusive rewards such as birthday gifts, luxury trips, dedicated account managers, customized customer support, and early access to new releases.

These rewards grow with continued platform use, unlocking additional giveaways that keep the gaming experience engaging. The magic does not end there. LoneStar offers tournament-style gaming where players compete against one another, showcase their skills, and earn points that move them up the leaderboard.

Broad Gaming Library

LoneStar has risen to the top due to its broad gaming library that caters to players of all playstyles and budgets. The games feature sharp graphics, immersive soundtracks, and high-quality visuals that bring the real casino experience to players from the comfort of their homes. Slots are at the core of the online gaming library, offering players fantasy-, movie-, and adventure-inspired titles that deliver unique experiences and culminate in top prizes. Slots are ideal for new players because they do not require mastering complicated gaming rules; all they need to do is spin the reels, and each spin brings them closer to claiming unmatched rewards. Table game enthusiasts are catered to by fan favorites such as baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and video poker, allowing them to put their best skills and strategies to use.

These games set themselves apart by challenging players in each session, requiring them to master the rules and demonstrate outstanding gaming prowess. Table games appeal to seasoned pros who value a fast-paced online gaming experience, keeping them on the edge of their seats with each hand or dice roll. Specialty games are also part of the lineup, inviting casual players to enjoy light options such as keno and scratch cards that do not require long gaming sessions. These games give new players a chance to experience real online gaming without risking real cash as they transition. Live dealer experiences give players a front-row seat through high-quality, multi-angle camera views, allowing them to interact with fellow players and professional card dealers as the games unfold.

24/7 Customer Support

LoneStar has curated an outstanding customer support team that takes care of all its players from the moment they complete the simple sign-up process, through to when they cash out their winnings. The team can be reached via email and live chat; email is used for in-depth responses, while live chat provides quick, real-time support. Each player is treated with the utmost care and respect, encouraging them to return until their issues are fully resolved. LoneStar is founded on trust, care, and inclusivity, creating an online gaming community where players support one another through tough losses and celebrate wins together.

With the team operating around the clock, players can enjoy a seamless online gaming experience without worrying about unforeseen technical issues or payment delays. The team has been trained to handle various situations, understanding when to offer a shoulder to lean on and when to escalate an issue to a senior team member. Players are greeted with warm messages that help them stay calm during frustrating moments. What’s more, the support team provides players with resources and educational materials on how to practice healthy online gaming and avoid being addicted to online gambling.

About LoneStar

LoneStar is a sweepstakes casino offering players top-tier casino gaming options, including table games, specialty games, slots, and live dealer experiences. The site is entirely free, allowing players to choose their favorite games, wager, and redeem cash prizes without risking real money. As one of the newest platforms, LoneStar has become a force to be reckoned with due to its unmatched online gaming options that blend excitement with unlimited winning options.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational and editorial purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or gambling advice. LoneStar is a sweepstakes-based gaming platform and does not operate as a real-money online casino. No purchase is necessary to participate, and gameplay is subject to applicable terms, eligibility requirements, and local laws. Payment methods, including PayPal, are offered at the discretion of the platform and may be subject to third-party processing policies. If readers choose to access external websites through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the reader. Readers are encouraged to review all terms and conditions directly on the official platform before participating.