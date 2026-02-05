Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), at a meeting on February 4, 2026, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share on Class A common stock and $0.459 per share on Class B common stock, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

