Tiles Workshop Brings Centuries-Old Turkish Mosaic Lamp Craft to Cities Across America

Tiles Workshop LLC, a Dallas-based cultural arts education company, has expanded its hands-on Turkish mosaic lamp-making programs to serve participants across multiple states, while introducing nationwide DIY kits that bring the traditional craft experience directly to homes. The expansion brings experiential cultural education and creative skill-building opportunities to participants in Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Chicago, Atlanta, Ohio, Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, and California.

The company's Turkish Mosaic Lamp Workshops guide participants through the centuries-old Ottoman art form, teaching traditional techniques using authentic materials, including colorful glass tiles. Each workshop provides step-by-step instruction suitable for beginners, with no prior experience required. Participants create their own functional mosaic lamp during the session while enjoying traditional Turkish tea, coffee, and baklava.

The workshops serve diverse audiences, including individuals, couples, families, tourists, and corporate groups. Partner venues in each city host the events, which have gained recognition from regional tourism organizations. Visit Plano and Visit Dallas have featured Tiles Workshop as a highlighted creative attraction for both locals and visitors to the area.

Beyond in-person workshops, Tiles Workshop LLC has developed comprehensive DIY kits that include all materials and instructions needed to create Turkish mosaic lamps at home. This expansion into at-home experiences enables nationwide participation in the cultural craft, extending access to those unable to attend physical workshops or preferring flexible timing for their creative projects.

"The expansion of our Mosaic Lamp Workshop responds to interest we've seen firsthand from participants and partner venues across multiple cities," said Matt Yigit, founder of Tiles Workshop LLC. "We're making this traditional art form accessible to a wide range of participants, from individuals to corporate teams exploring alternatives to conventional team-building formats."

The company's approach aligns with the UNESCO Framework for Culture and Arts Education (2024), which calls on member states to expand access to hands-on cultural learning experiences that combine active participation with cultural preservation. The framework, adopted by Ministers of Culture and Education from UNESCO member states, recognizes culture and the arts as integral to the holistic development and well-being of individuals and societies, and endorses expanding place-based 'learning-by-doing' in both formal and non-formal settings.



Corporate wellness programs increasingly seek team-building activities for employee engagement and productivity enhancement. The global team-building activities market was valued at $11.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%, according to Market Intelo. This growth is driven by rising demand for experiential programming, the widespread adoption of remote and hybrid work models, and organizations' increased focus on mental well-being and organizational culture development.

The company's founder, Matt Yigit, was recently named to the Eventex Awards Power List 2025, recognizing the 50 Most Influential People in Events in the U.S. and Canada, highlighting his impact on the experiential events industry. Media coverage has included features in VoyageDallas and appearances on The Jeff Crilley Show, where the cultural and team-building aspects of the workshops were discussed.

Mosaic Lamp Workshop Events accommodate various group sizes and occasions, from intimate date nights to large corporate gatherings. The workshops also serve as venues for birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, and family reunions, offering participants a shared creative experience that produces lasting keepsakes.

Tiles Workshop LLC specializes in preserving and sharing Turkish artistic traditions through accessible, hands-on education. The company operates from its Dallas headquarters, offering both in-person workshops across multiple cities and DIY kits that democratize access to this traditional art form. Through its programs, the company serves as a bridge between ancient craftsmanship techniques and contemporary creative education.

