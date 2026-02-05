Canon 14mm F1.4 Ultra-Wide and RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM Just Announced: YouTube First Look Video and Preorder at B&H Photo

Canon’s newest wide-angle lenses for the RF mount, the 14mm f/1.4 L VCM ultra-wide prime and the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM zoom lens

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share Canon’s RF mirrorless system is gaining two new wide-angle lenses, the 14mm f/1.4 L VCM and the 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM, representing new ground broken for the company’s flagship optical group. Optimized for hybrid workflows, the new prime is the company’s brightest ultra-wide ever, while the new fisheye zoom covers a class-leading 190º angle of view at the wide end. Both lenses bring L-series resolution, reliability, and weather resistance.

Canon RF 14mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1947744-REG/canon_rf_14mm_f_1_4_l.html

Product Highlights:

RF 14mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens:

Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Ultra-Wide Hybrid Lens for Photo & Video

Voice Coil Motor + Nano USM AF System

De-Clickable, Manual Aperture Ring

Custom Control Ring and Function Button

BR, Fluorite, UD, & Aspherical Elements

Super Spectra, SWC and ASC Coatings

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design & Fluorine Coating

Built-In Lens Hood, Rear Gel Filter Slot



The 14mm f/1.4 prime is Canon’s brightest ultra-wide ever and continues the company’s pivot to optimized construction for both photo and video. The wide maximum aperture and 11-blade diaphragm even allow for bokeh effects, especially at the minimum close focusing distance of 9.5”. A Voice Coil Motor-powered focusing mechanism promises fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus, benefitting video. Focus breathing is also kept to a minimum.

Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1947745-REG/canon_rf_7_14mm_f_2_8_3_5_l.html

Product Highlights:

RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM Lens:

Full-Frame | f/2.8-3.5 to f/22-29

Circular/Diagonal Fisheye Zoom, 190? AoV

Rear Drop-In Filter System

Leadscrew-Type STM Focus Motor

Custom Control Ring and Function Button

Inner Focus & Zoom, Low Focus Breathing

UD and Aspherical Elements

Super Spectra and ASC Coatings

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design & Fluorine Coating

The sophisticated 18-element optical design promotes quality and minimizes aberrations, while a series of specialized coatings reduce ghosting and flare.

In addition to its dust- and weather-resistant sealing, the lens’s body is lightweight and compact at 3” long and 1.3 lb. It features manual iris control for video capture, a function button, a Control Ring, and takes rear filters.

Trading angle of view for speed, the 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 elevates the full fishbowl circular perspective with L-series image quality and video-ready performance. Canon claims it’s the world’s first to cover a 190º angle of view, producing images with compelling distortions and unconventional perspectives, especially when shot at its minimum focusing distance of 5.9”. Here, the autofocus is driven by a leadscrew-type stepping motor.

Again, L-series image quality is achieved through the optical design, here consisting of 16 elements and anti-ghosting coatings. The lens also supports use with EOS VR system for monoscopic VR shooting, along with rear-mounted drop-in filters.

The 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 has similar dimensions, sharing the same length but weighing slightly less at 1.1 lb. Dust- and weather-resistance is here too, along with the buttons and controls of the ultra-wide prime. The fisheye also sports a zoom limit/lock switch to prevent unwanted focal length shifts.

Learn more with B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-releases-new-14mm-f14-7-14mm-f28-35-wide-angle-lenses

Canon RF Lenses line up options at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/canon-eos-rf-lenses/ci/40361

YouTube First Look Video

https://youtu.be/F-2P51P_weE

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fe5f9ec-0558-45ed-b80f-2e8831693b2a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bce31a06-e581-4fd1-a47e-6c5236fe5574

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbe8864d-be02-4749-b1ee-8f445ce0e2bc