Canon Continues Wide Angle Optical Excellence with Launch of RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM Zoom Lens and RF14mm F1.4 L VCM Prime Lens

Melville, NY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM zoom lens and the RF14mm F1.4 L VCM prime lens. Building on Canon's legacy of innovative optics, these new RF-mount lenses expand the diverse lineup for professional photographers, videographers, and hybrid creators. The RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM zoom lens introduces the world's widest angle zoom lens1 with a 190° field of view, ideal for dynamic fisheye imagery in sports, landscapes, and virtual reality. The RF14mm F1.4 L VCM prime lens delivers Canon’s brightest ultra-wide1 angle interchangeable lens ever produced, a 14mm lens with a bright f/1.4 aperture, perfect for astro, architecture, and video applications.

Canon RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM zoom lens redefines versatility in ultra-wide angle fisheye imaging. Continuing the heritage of the groundbreaking EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye USM, the world's first fisheye zoom lens2, this new RF lens pushes boundaries further for professionals seeking impactful, distorted perspectives. It supports a wide range of unique use cases including sports, landscapes, starscapes, video, and virtual reality.

Key features include:

Canon's widest single lens 3 with a maximum 190° field of view, achieving both circular 190° fisheye at 7mm (wide), and diagonal 180° fisheye at 14mm (telephoto), with its’ 7-14mm zoom range.

with a maximum 190° field of view, achieving both circular 190° fisheye at 7mm (wide), and diagonal 180° fisheye at 14mm (telephoto), with its’ 7-14mm zoom range. Variable maximum aperture of f/2.8 at 7mm (wide) and f/3.5 at 14mm (telephoto), brighter than its EF predecessor for enhanced low-light performance and background separation.

Built-in support of Canon EF-to-EOS R mount adapter drop-in filters (Clear, CPL, Variable ND) plus Lens Lock/Limit, Lens Function button and Control Ring.

High image quality with 5 UD lens elements, 2 replica aspheric lenses, and Air Sphere Coating (ASC) applied in 3 locations to reduce ghosting.

Leadscrew-type STM focus drive with position sensors for smooth, video-capable operation and reduced focus breathing (0.4% at wide, 1.5% at tele).

Fisheye images shot with the RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L STM zoom lens can be converted using Canon EOS VR Utility for viewing on a PC or head-mounted display. Conversion of 2D VR images is possible with cameras such as: EOS R5C, EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R5, EOS R6 Mark II.

This lens appeals to professional photographers and videographers seeking dynamic imagery and VR studios desiring a lens for monoscopic shooting, offering wider angle zoom, brighter aperture, and more video capabilities than the EF 8-15mm.

The Canon RF14mm F1.4 L VCM prime lens empowers professional photographers, and hybrid creators with Canon’s brightest ultra-wide-angle interchangeable lens ever produced, an extremely compact and lightweight ultra-wide lens with incredible optical performance. Updating the legacy of the EF 14mm f/2.8L II USM, this lens provides ultra-wide angle views with a fast f/1.4 aperture and controlled distortion and rectilinear characteristics from the center to image. It's designed for pro still photographers capturing landscape, astro, and starscape imagery, as well as architectural and real estate shooters, and videographers and time-lapse creators.

Key features include:

Canon’s brightest ultra-wide-angle (14mm) interchangeable lens for hybrid Photo / Video use.

Ultra-wide 14mm prime with f/1.4 aperture for outstanding low-light performance and background separation, brighter aperture than the EF 14mm f/2.8. Dual VCM (Voice Coil Motor) focusing for fast, precise autofocus in photo and video, with reduced focus breathing (3.0%, or 2.3% up to f/20).

Compact and light weight at 4.4” (L) x 3.0” (D) and just 1.27lbs, providing a similar size, weight and design complimenting the comprehensive F1.4 L-series lens series (RF20mm/24mm/35mm/50mm/85mm F1.4 L VCM lenses).

Amazing optics for high image quality and sharp rendering of point light sources with Canon’s first Fluorite element in an ultra-wide-angle lens, and featuring BR Optics, 1 UD lens, and 3 GMo aspheric lenses, plus Sub-wavelength coating in 1 location and Air Sphere coating in 2 for minimized ghosting.

11-blade aperture for smooth, circular bokeh.

Iris ring compatible with EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II, and EOS R6 Mark III cameras; plus Lens Function button and Control Ring.

Availability

The Canon RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM zoom lens and RF14mm F1.4 L VCM prime lens are currently expected to be available by the end of February 2026, for estimated retail prices of $1,899.00 and $2,599.00 respectively4. For more information about Canon's latest innovations and products, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

1 As of February 3, 2026 according to Canon data

2 As of August 23, 2010 according to Canon data

3 Among full-frame lenses manufactured by Canon with a focal length wider than 20mm

4 Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice.

5 Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.