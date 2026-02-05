In HelloNation Real Estate Expert Sheila Howell of Pataskala, Ohio & An Agent at Red 1 Realty Explains Selling Without a Realtor

PATASKALA, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do homeowners really need a REALTOR® to sell their home in today’s market? That question is addressed directly in a HelloNation article that explores the pros and cons of selling without a realtor and how the modern home selling process has evolved in the Central Ohio housing market.

The article explains that selling a home in 2026 looks very different than it did just a few years ago. Homeowners now have easy access to listings, pricing tools, and buyer data, which has made selling without a realtor more appealing to some. The article notes that this access can create a sense of control, allowing sellers to manage pricing, showings, and communication directly.

At the same time, the article emphasizes that increased access to information has also added complexity. In Pataskala Ohio real estate, home values can vary widely based on neighborhood growth, school districts, and buyer demand. The article explains that pricing a home correctly is one of the most critical steps in the home selling process, and mistakes can have lasting financial consequences.

Negotiation is another key area discussed in the article. Buyers in the Central Ohio housing market are often well informed and may submit offers with detailed contingencies related to inspections, financing, or appraisal gaps. The article explains that sellers who choose selling without a realtor may underestimate how these terms can affect timing and risk later in the transaction. A REALTOR® understands how to balance price with contract conditions to protect a seller’s interests.

Inspections and disclosures are also highlighted as common pressure points. The article explains that Ohio sellers are required to provide accurate disclosures, and even minor errors can lead to delays or legal issues. Coordinating inspections, reviewing reports, and responding to repair requests takes careful judgment. The article points out that many sellers do not expect how quickly small issues can complicate the home selling process.

Market timing plays a growing role as well. According to the article, shifts in interest rates, seasonal demand, and inventory levels can change buyer behavior quickly in the Central Ohio housing market. A real estate agent who tracks these trends daily can advise when to list, how to adjust pricing, and when to respond firmly or flexibly to offers. The article notes that general online data may not reflect real time local conditions.

The article also acknowledges that working with a REALTOR® is not without drawbacks. Commission costs are a real consideration, and some homeowners prefer a hands on approach. Others may feel confident managing showings and paperwork themselves. The article frames the decision as one based on time, experience, and risk tolerance rather than a single correct answer.

Local expertise is presented as especially important in Pataskala. The article explains that growth patterns, zoning changes, and new construction can affect value from one street to the next. REALTORS® are also described as buffers during emotional negotiations, helping keep communication focused on facts instead of frustration.

By outlining both paths clearly, the article helps homeowners understand what selling without a realtor truly involves. Do I Need a REALTOR® to Sell My Home? features insights from Sheila Howell, Real Estate Expert of Pataskala, Ohio, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd5fff44-32c0-4eea-be63-556f26ea6319