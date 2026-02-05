Ufi Ventures and Tyton Partners Release Q4 2025 VocTech Market Report: uncertainty continues, whilst long-term commitments are needed

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on the education sector, and Ufi Ventures, the UK’s specialist investor in vocational technology (VocTech), today released their Q4 2025 VocTech Market Report. This quarterly publication explores the trends shaping vocational learning and workforce development across the UK, Europe, and North America.

This edition covers the significant developments in the sector to the end of 2025.

Key Takeaways

Uncertainty remains the key underlying theme. Research published during the period highlights differing views both about the reasons for delaying hiring decisions, and for what AI means for labour markets.​



Nevertheless, there remain many calls to action – from organisations as diverse as JP Morgan Chase and the UK’s National Foundation for Educational Research – to ensure that robust investment in lifelong learning from all stakeholders – including governments, employers and private capital providers – remains a priority.



Major deals reflect the uncertainty: the big transaction of the quarter, Coursera’s merger with Udemy, is arguably defensive in the face of increased competition around both the creation of content and how it will be accessed. Unsurprisingly, the hyperscalers bucked the trend by continuing with their determined and disruptive investment in AI learning solutions.



Additional important developments included a series of announcements from the UK government building on its Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper, plus notable sizeable investments into Deel, Mercor and British company Jack and Jill.

Helen Gironi, Director of Ventures at Ufi, commented:

“We continue to see remarkable innovation from VocTech founders tackling some of the most persistent challenges in workforce learning. The need for effective, scalable and impactful solutions has never been greater, and the ingenuity across the sector shows exactly why sustained, long‑term investment is well placed.”

Nick Kind, Managing Director at Tyton Partners, added:

“This report points up how we must continue to take investment into the Future of Work seriously in the face of unpredictable times – from governments, employers and investors.”

To access the full Q4 2025 VocTech Market Report, visit: https://tytonpartners.com/key-learnings-from-voctech-market-activity-q4-2025/

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of strategy consulting and investment banking services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in Boston and New York City, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at www.tytonpartners.com .

About Ufi Ventures