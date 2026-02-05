Banqup announces new appointments across the Executive Committee and Investor Relations

La Hulpe, Belgium – 5 February 2026, 7:00 a.m. CET - Banqup Group SA (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, today announced two additions to its Executive Committee and a new appointment in Investor Relations.

Executive Committee appointments:

As Banqup enters the implementation phase of the regulatory wave in key European markets, the company is strengthening its foundations and operational platform for growth. To support this next phase, Banqup has appointed:

Sébastien Imbert as Chief Marketing Officer. Sébastien brings 25 years of experience scaling technology and SaaS companies, including Microsoft and Septeo, specialising in building marketing engines and go-to-market strategies that directly impact pipeline, revenue, and valuation. At Banqup, he will focus on strengthening marketing capabilities to drive the upsell of payment solutions across Banqup's existing customer base through disciplined, measurable marketing automation and revenue operations excellence.

Investor Relations appointment:

Effective from 5 February 2026, Vincent Nagels will assume responsibility for investor relations, succeeding Alex Nicoll, who will be leaving at the end of the first quarter to pursue other opportunities. There will be a handover period through to March to ensure continuity ahead of the FY25 results announcement. Vincent brings extensive experience in financial communications. Prior to joining Banqup, Vincent acted as an investment professional at a global alternative asset manager. His expertise will ensure seamless continuity in our investor relations activities.

Financial Calendar:

26 February 2026: Publication of the FY 2025 results (webcast)

16 April 2026: Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

19 May 2026: General Shareholder Meeting

21 May 2026: Publication of the Q1 2026 Business Update

25 August 2026: Publication of the H1 2026 results (webcast)

Contacts

Vincent Nagels

Investor Relations

Banqup Group

investor.relations@banqup.com

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

