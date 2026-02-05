To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 5 February 2026
Announcement no. 11/2026
Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit for the Financial Year 2025
On February 5, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit for the financial year 2025.
Please see the attached files:
- Jyske Realkredit Announcement of Annual Report 2025.pdf
- Jyske Realkredit Annual Report 2025.pdf
Any inquiries can be directed at CEO, Anders Lund Hansen, telephone (+45) 89 89 92 20 or mobile (+45) 28 56 60 95.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Attachments