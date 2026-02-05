To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 5 February 2026

Announcement no. 11/2026

Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit for the Financial Year 2025

On February 5, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit for the financial year 2025.

Please see the attached files:

Jyske Realkredit Announcement of Annual Report 2025.pdf

Jyske Realkredit Annual Report 2025.pdf

Any inquiries can be directed at CEO, Anders Lund Hansen, telephone (+45) 89 89 92 20 or mobile (+45) 28 56 60 95.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Attachments