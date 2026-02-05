Direxion Announces Reverse Split of JDST, SOXS, DUST, HIBS, MUD & TSLS

New York, United States, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Direxion , a leading provider of ETFs for tactical traders, has announced it will execute a reverse split of the issued and outstanding shares of the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares, Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares, Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares and Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, (the “Funds”). The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of this split, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as outlined below.

After the close of the markets on March 4, 2026 (the “Effective Date”), each Fund will effect a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Please note the CUSIP changes, effective March 5, 2026:

As a result of these reverse splits, every twenty, or ten shares of a Fund will be exchanged for one share as indicated in the table above. Accordingly, the total number of the issued and outstanding shares for a Fund will decrease by the approximate percentage indicated above. In addition, the per share net asset value (“NAV”) and next day’s opening market price will be approximately twenty, or ten-times higher for the Funds. Shares of the Funds will begin trading on their respective listing exchange (the “Exchange”) on a split-adjusted basis on March 5, 2026.

The next day’s opening market value of the Funds’ issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder’s investment value, will not be affected by the reverse split. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-twenty or one-for-ten reverse split anticipated for the Funds:

1-for-20 Reverse Split