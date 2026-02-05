Press release











Realkredit Danmark reports net profit of DKK 4,848 million for 2025

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, comments on the financial results:

“Realkredit Danmark achieved a solid result for 2025. Loan impairment reversals and lower costs contributed to increased net profit relative to the level in 2024. Credit quality remained strong with an average loan-to-value ratio of 49% at the end of 2025.

In 2025, several steps were taken to enhance the home finance and mortgage offerings at Realkredit Danmark. In April, the additional margin on new interest-only loans with a loan-to-value ratio below 60% was removed. This change provides customers with greater flexibility in managing and planning their finances, enabling them to achieve a better balance between home equity, liquid savings, and pension contributions, while supporting informed financial decisions for both the short and long term.

As part of Danske Bank Group, Realkredit Danmark plays a key role in the strategic ambition of being a leading bank within mortgages and property finance, both for households and business customers.

Together with Danske Bank, we introduced the Danske BoligStart concept in June to provide 18- to 38-year-old homebuyers with greater confidence and clarity during what can often feel like a roller-coaster home-buying journey. The concept offers favourable advantages and guidance designed to minimise uncertainty and support first-time homebuyers throughout the process.

We have also enhanced our responsiveness to loan applications with initiatives such as Hurtigt Boligsvar ensuring customers receive a reply within 24 hours of applying for a home loan. Furthermore, new digital features have been introduced in Danske Bank's housing section of the mobile banking app. These include user-friendly tools such as the loan monitoring ‘traffic light’ system, which simplifies the process of initiating remortgaging digitally and provides a clear overview of mortgages, and other home financing related offers.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, we introduced an improved digital home finance tool designed to function both as a personalised home finance calculator and a platform that enables prospective buyers to identify affordable properties while providing insights into how purchasing a specific home will affect their financial situation.

In the commercial real estate market, 2025 delivered strong results characterised by a significant increase in transaction activity and growth in commercial lending. The rise in activity was driven by renewed interest from international investors, particularly in residential rental property, and by an improved balance between the return on properties and the lending rate.

Realkredit Danmark further solidified its position as a leader in sustainable financing, with its green loan portfolio surpassing DKK 34 billion by the end of 2025. Looking ahead, new housing policy initiatives are expected to drive construction and renovation in social housing, supporting ongoing positive development within the sector.

The Danish housing market performed well in 2025, supported by a robust labour market with record-high employment levels and easing inflation. Despite low consumer confidence, the housing market continued to thrive, with increasing prices and activity levels. Copenhagen experienced notable price growth in owner-occupied flats. While high prices heighten the risk of declines in the event of economic deterioration, growth is projected to moderate in 2026, with an estimated increase of 6.5%.

The year 2025 demonstrated stable performance, reflecting the dedication and efforts of our colleagues during a year marked by global uncertainty and a rise in market activity.”

The report is available at rd.dk. Highlights are shown below:

In 2025, Realkredit Danmark achieved a solid net profit of DKK 4,848 million (2024: DKK 4,424 million). The profit increase was driven primarily by a net reversal of loan impairment charges and lower expenses.





Expenses amounted to DKK 898 million in 2025 (2024: DKK 1,010 million). The decrease was attributable to the discontinuation of payments to the now fully funded Resolution Fund and to reductions in operating expenses.





Credit quality remained strong, and loan impairment charges amounted to a net reversal of DKK 258 million in 2025 (2024: charge of DKK 333 million). The total allowance account amounted to DKK 2,621 million at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: DKK 2,968 million).





The commercial real estate market performed well in 2025, and Realkredit Danmark financed several of the largest transactions in the Danish commercial market, reinforcing its strong market position.





Realkredit Danmark, the largest provider of green loans for properties in Denmark, grew its green lending portfolio to DKK 34.3 billion at the end of 2025 (31 December 2024: DKK 29.0 billion), reinforcing its commitment to sustainable financing in the real estate market.





Realkredit Danmark expects net profit for 2026 within the range DKK 4.2-4.7 billion.





Contact: Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, tel. +45 45 13 20 82

