FTI Consulting Adds Two Senior Chemicals Experts to Transformation Practice

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has further strengthened its Transformation practice with the addition of two senior chemicals experts. Mark Reimer has been appointed as a Senior Managing Director, while Dr. Alexander Keller joins the firm as a Managing Director.

In their roles at the firm, Mr. Reimer and Dr. Keller will help chemical companies and investors in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (“DACH”) and wider European region make strategic and organisational changes, restructure their portfolios and improve their performance.

“The European chemicals sector, especially in Germany, is undergoing a period of profound change,” said Christian Säuberlich, Country Leader of FTI Consulting in the DACH region. “Companies are simultaneously confronted with global overcapacity, shifting demand, rising energy and raw material costs, high investment requirements for decarbonisation and the circular economy. With Mark and Alexander, we are further strengthening our sector-specific expertise and increasing our ability to support chemical companies with experienced teams during this phase of restructuring.”

Mr. Reimer, who is based in Munich, brings more than 16 years of consulting experience helping chemical companies transform their businesses. His expertise includes advising on portfolio strategy, business model changes, organisation restructurings and commercial improvements in sales, pricing and market positioning. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Reimer was the lead for energy and chemicals in Germany at Deloitte Consulting, and he previously worked at Monitor Deloitte and Monitor Group in Brazil.

Commenting on his appointment Mr. Reimer said, “Europe remains strong in innovation, integrated value chains, high-value product development; however, recovering competitiveness will demand decisive adaptation—beyond decarbonisation and technology—by re-engineering cost bases and operating models, securing resilient and diversified supply chains, and transforming regulatory and circular-economy responses. I am thrilled to join FTI Consulting’s growing chemicals team, working alongside experts who are dedicated to helping clients succeed in a changing and dynamic market.”

Dr. Keller, who is based in Frankfurt, advises chemical companies and private equity investors on growth strategies, portfolio restructurings and performance and operational improvements. He has particular expertise in adapting business models and identifying strategies that create value in response to changing market and regulatory conditions. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Keller worked at Monitor Deloitte and previously he was a Partner at Roland Berger.

The appointments of Mr. Reimer and Dr. Keller significantly enhance FTI Consulting’s European chemicals capabilities following the arrival of Senior Managing Director Stefan van Thienen in Brussels and Managing Director Kirill Kalinkin in Amsterdam in 2024.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organsations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HD

+44 20 3727 1000

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Helen Obi

+44 20 7632 5071

helen.obi@fticonsulting.com