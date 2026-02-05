Baltic Horizon Fund publishes interest rate applicable to the bonds for the next interest period

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes interest rate applicable to the fund’s 5-year bonds (ISIN: EE3300003235) for the next 3-months interest period which starts on 9 February 2026. The annual interest rate applicable to the bonds for the interest period as referred above is 8% + 2.040% (EURIBOR 3-months) totaling 10.040% per annum.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on LinkedIn and YouTube.