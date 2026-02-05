Humanoid Robot Market Size to Surpass USD 251.40 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Robot Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Humanoid Robot Market Size was worth USD 4.87 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 251.40 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 48.36% over 2026-2035.”

Aging Populations and Labor Shortages to Augment Market Growth Globally

The Humanoid Robot Market is expanding because of an aging population and a lack of workers. Human-like robots are becoming more important in industries, such as healthcare and caring for the elderly. With the rise of advanced AI, robotics and adaptive learning robots may now aid with production, logistics, rehabilitation, and keeping an eye on patients. The surge is also due to more money being put into research and development, continued government assistance, and the market growing.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 4.87 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 251.40 Billion

CAGR: 48.36 % from 2026 to 2035

By Motion: Wheel Drive held the largest market share of 63% in 2025

In 2025, North America dominates the global market with 35% share

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Boston Dynamics (Atlas, Spot)

(Atlas, Spot) Honda Robotics (ASIMO, E2-DR)

(ASIMO, E2-DR) SoftBank Robotics (Pepper, NAO)

(Pepper, NAO) UBTECH Robotics (Walker, Alpha Mini)

(Walker, Alpha Mini) Agility Robotics (Digit, Cassie)

(Digit, Cassie) Tesla (Optimus, AI-driven systems)

(Optimus, AI-driven systems) Toyota Research Institute (T-HR3, Partner Robots)

(T-HR3, Partner Robots) Hanson Robotics (Sophia, Little Sophia)

(Sophia, Little Sophia) PAL Robotics (REEM, TIAGo)

(REEM, TIAGo) RoboKind (Milo, Robots4Autism)

(Milo, Robots4Autism) Kawada Robotics (NEXTAGE, HRP series)

(NEXTAGE, HRP series) Samsung Electronics (Bot Handy, Bot Care)

(Bot Handy, Bot Care) ABB (YuMi, GoFa)

(YuMi, GoFa) Shadow Robot Company (Dexterous Hand, Manipulation Systems)

(Dexterous Hand, Manipulation Systems) Festo (BionicCobot, BionicSoftHand)

(BionicCobot, BionicSoftHand) Hyundai Robotics (EXOS, Humanoid Service Robots)

(EXOS, Humanoid Service Robots) iRobot (Roomba AI systems, Ava Robotics)

(Roomba AI systems, Ava Robotics) Boston Micro Fabrication (Micro-manipulators, 3D Printed Components)

(Micro-manipulators, 3D Printed Components) Rethink Robotics (Sawyer, Baxter)

(Sawyer, Baxter) Mitsubishi Electric (MELFA, Humanoid Service Robots)

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Motion

The Wheel Drive segment led in 2025 with a 63% market share due to its operational stability and lower cost compared to biped robots. The wheel drive segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 48.49% from the years 2026-2035 due to wheel-based navigation systems that advance as well as humanoid robots get increasingly adopted in the sectors of service-oriented industries.

By Application

Service segment led the Humanoid Robot Market, accounting for 48% of market share in 2025 due to wide usage in customer assistance, hospitality, and healthcare. The industrial segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 49.09% from 2026 to 2035 as more and more industries are opting for humanoid robots to perform welding, assembly, and quality control, among others.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America had the most share of the Humanoid Robot Market, with 35%. This was due to technological breakthroughs and the growing use of humanoid robots in healthcare and logistics, which support this position.

From 2026 to 2035, Asia Pacific is predicted to expand the quickest, with a CAGR of 49.65%. Japan and China are the most innovative countries in robotics because they get greater government backing and have a strong base for manufacturing. The elder care robot industry in Japan and the push for industrial automation in China are both signs that this area could flourish.

High Development and Deployment Costs May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

High development and deployment costs remain a significant restraint for the Humanoid Robot Market. Sophisticated AI systems, precision engineering and robotics technology drive up cost of investment, hence mostly attracting large enterprises not small and mid-size businesses and care providers. Resource scarcity, maintenance costs, and training needs are additional barriers to wide deployment. Cost, training and maintenance are additional barriers to widespread implementation. The absence of economic impetus, high up-front costs and price pressures in developing economies further inhibit the widespread incorporation, despite increasing preference for automation and employee assistance.

Recent Developments:

In December 2025 , Agility Robotics expanded commercial deployment of its humanoid robot Digit, introducing enhanced autonomy, industrial safety features, and self-charging capabilities to support scalable warehouse and logistics operations, accelerating real-world adoption of humanoid robots in industrial environments.

, Agility Robotics expanded commercial deployment of its humanoid robot Digit, introducing enhanced autonomy, industrial safety features, and self-charging capabilities to support scalable warehouse and logistics operations, accelerating real-world adoption of humanoid robots in industrial environments. In August 2025, Boston Dynamics demonstrated advanced capabilities of its Atlas humanoid robot, integrating AI-driven whole-body manipulation and dynamic mobility, enabling autonomous execution of complex tasks and reinforcing progress toward general-purpose humanoid robots for real-world applications.

