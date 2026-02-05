BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

05 February 2026

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant:Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Name of scheme:Company's Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:06/08/2025To:05/02/2026
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,219,439           
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):Nil    
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,219,439                    
     


Name of contact:Jo-Anna Nicolle, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0)20 3667 8100

