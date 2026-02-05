FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
05 February 2026
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)
|Name of applicant:
|Foresight Group Holdings Limited
|Name of scheme:
|Company's Performance Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|06/08/2025
|To:
|05/02/2026
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,219,439
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2,219,439
|Name of contact:
|Jo-Anna Nicolle, Group Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0)20 3667 8100