Today, Danmarks Nationalbank publishes the report Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2025. The highlights are:

Low debt and low interest costs

For the first time since 2020, Denmark has seen a slight increase in government debt to kr. 235 billion, equivalent to 7.6 per cent of GDP. However, government interest costs have remained low at kr. 5 billion.

Government financing of municipalities and regions saves approximately kr. 1 billion annually

As part of the government's focus on consolidating public borrowing centrally with the government, in 2025 the government took over the financing of municipalities and regions. The initiative is estimated to result in annual interest savings of approximately kr. 1 billion.

The world's first government bond issued under the European Green Bond Standard (EuGB Standard)

In September, the government opened a new 10-year green government bond as part of the updated green bond programme. As a result of this issue, Denmark became the first country in the world to issue a government bond under the new European Green Bond Standard.

Read more in the report Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2025 at http://governmentdebt.dk/.

Enquiries can be directed to email: governmentdebt@nationalbanken.dk.