Community Psychometrics Unveils Internet's Most Accurate Online IQ Test

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantia Psychometrics Systems LLC, a leader in developing advanced cognitive assessment tools, is proud to announce the release of Community Psychometrics, an online IQ test that sets new standards in accuracy and reliability.

Designed using the latest advances in psychometric science, Community Psychometrics is the result of years of meticulous research and development. It offers users an unparalleled opportunity to test their cognitive abilities through a statistically robust platform, ensuring both precision and inclusivity. "We believe all online IQ Tests should follow sound psychometric principles and be as statistically robust as possible," said Susan Lee, Chief Technology Officer at Quantia Psychometrics Systems LLC. "Community Psychometrics is not just another test; it's a commitment to providing individuals with an accurate and meaningful understanding of their cognitive potential." The test provides meaningful insights with personalized reports, helping users understand their strengths and opportunities for growth. With easy-to-use navigation, the platform is accessible to a global audience, breaking down barriers to high-quality psychometric testing. Whether for personal curiosity, professional development, or academic pursuits, Community Psychometrics offers an engaging and scientifically grounded experience.

With the launch of Community Psychometrics, Quantia Psychometrics Systems continues its mission to make premium psychometric assessments accessible to everyone, setting a new industry standard for quality and excellence.

Experience the accuracy and insight of Community Psychometrics today. Visit www.communitypsychometrics.com to take the test and unlock your cognitive potential.