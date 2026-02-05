Black Castle Capital Partners Wins Best Venture Capital & Private Equity Business of the Year 2026

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London-based consultancy Black Castle Capital Partners has been honoured with the Global 100 – 2026 award for Best Venture Capital & Private Equity Business of the Year in the United Kingdom, recognising its boutique expertise in guiding companies through successful and efficient fundraising processes.

Black Castle Capital Partners specialises in tailored introduction services across Private Equity, Venture Capital and Real Estate. The firm’s lean and nimble structure enables it to combine institutional-level discipline with a hands-on, boutique approach, giving clients the help to have a strategic advantage needed to navigate complex funding rounds. Their work spans document preparation, data room setup, and facilitating targeted introduction meetings, supporting clients from initial fundraising preparation through to successful close.

The company’s philosophy centres on disciplined capital allocation, deep sector insight and strong alignment with founders and partners—components that position the firm to identify and support high-quality opportunities responsibly. In December 2025, the firm presented at the Alea Global Family Office Summit in the Middle East engaging with international family offices on private capital trends, governance and long-term value creation.

The business represents promising businesses such as Kabuni, an AI sports coaching platform demonstrating scalable innovation and strong market fundamentals, which reflects the firm’s focus on helping companies with long-term growth potential whilst benefiting from the tax breaks being awarded from the government’s Enterprise Investment Scheme commonly known as EIS.

Quote from the CEO

“Being recognised with this award underscores the value of our boutique model and our commitment to creating long-term impact for the founders, investors and partners we work with,” said Richard Diaz, CEO and Founder of Black Castle Capital Partners. “We remain dedicated to delivering selective, high-quality opportunities and working closely with clients throughout their journey.”

About Black Castle Capital Partners

Black Castle Capital Partners is a London-based consultancy providing bespoke introduction and support across Private Equity, Venture Capital and Real Estate. Incorporated in 2017 by CEO and Founder Richard Diaz, the firm assists entrepreneurs and growth-stage companies with tailored strategies, investor access and hands-on support throughout complex processes. With clients across the UK and Europe, the firm is known for its agility, discretion and long-term partnership ethos.