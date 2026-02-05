Zelluna ASA: Invitation to Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Webcast Presentation

Oslo, Norway, 5 February 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic “off-the-shelf” T-cell receptor-based natural killer (TCR-NK) therapies for the treatment of cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2025 results on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

The presentation can be followed live via a webcast link available on www.zelluna.com at 08:30 CET on Thursday, 12 February 2026. The webcast recording will remain available on the company’s website after the event, and participants will be able to submit questions during the presentation.

The quarterly report and presentation materials will be published on the company’s website at 07:00 CET on the same day.

For further information, please see www.zelluna.com or contact:

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965



