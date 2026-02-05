Obesity Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 75.69 Billion by 2033 as the Treatment Offers a Comprehensive Evaluation of Therapeutic Developments Globally

Austin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Obesity Treatment Market Size is valued at USD 19.52 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 75.69 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.49% during 2026–2033. Growing prevalence of obesity, metabolic risks, and high uptake of GLP-1–based products will continue to drive growth over the forecast.

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.47%, the U.S. obesity treatment market is expected to increase from USD 6.73 billion in 2025E to USD 24.35 billion by 2033. The rising incidence of obesity, the quick adoption of GLP-1 treatments, the rise in bariatric procedures, and the high degree of clinical integration for cutting-edge weight-management solutions all contribute to growth.





Rapid Adoption of High-efficacy GLP-1 Therapies to Propel Market Expansion Globally

Rapid adoption of high-efficacy GLP-1 treatments is a primary force fueling Obesity Treatment Market growth. With the prevalence of obesity increasing and metabolic co-morbidities deepening, demand is moving toward clinically established pharmacological solutions can produce meaningful weight losses which are long lasting. GLP-1 medications provide glycaemic management, weight loss and CV risk reduction, making them mainstay therapy. Their rising indications for usage and increasing clinical adoption are transforming the practice of obesity treatment, raising the bar for long-term therapy.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Obesity Treatment Market Report

Obesity Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Treatment Type

Pharmacotherapy held the largest market share of 48.62% in 2025 as it has been clinically accepted, easy to prescribe and with evidence toward sustained weight reduction. Bariatric Surgery is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.48% during 2026–2033 due to minimally invasive procedures, enhanced safety, and quicker recovery.

By Drug Class

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists accounted for the highest market share of 53.71% in 2025 as it is the preferred pharmacotherapy with effective weight loss and better cardiometabolic profile. Dual/Triple Agonists (GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon) are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 21.34% during the forecast period while having state-of-the-art modalities for multi-pathway weight reduction.

By Surgical Procedure

Sleeve Gastrectomy dominated with a 41.85% share in 2025 on account of its minimally invasive procedure, high success ratio and increasing patient preference. Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS) is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 19.12% through 2026–2033 due to its better long-term weight-loss results and metabolic benefits.

By Medical Device Type

Intragastric Balloons held the largest share of 39.57% in 2025 owing to its easy implantation procedure, reversible nature, and high patient acceptance in non-surgical procedures. Electrical Stimulation Systems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.63% during 2026–2033 due to new product launches and increasing demand for non-invasive appetite control.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics accounted for the largest share of 45.29% in 2025 with combined package of obesity care, surgeries, pharmacotherapy and specialized follow ups. Homecare Settings are forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 19.21% during 2026–2033 driven by telemedicine, remote monitoring and orally administered therapies preferred by patients.

Obesity Treatment Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the Obesity Treatment Market, capturing a 41.73% market share in 2025. This leadership is attributable to high prevalence of obesity, high clinical uptake of GLP-1 medicines and excellent bariatric surgical facilities in the area. Strong healthcare infrastructure, attractive reimbursement policies and significant pharmaceutical R&D boost market expansion.

The Asia Pacific Obesity Treatment Market is the fastest-growing globally, estimated to rise at a robust CAGR of 20.85% over 2026–2033. Growing obesity rates, increased access to new weight-loss medications, and increased healthcare spending in China, India, Japan, and Korea are all factors contributing to this increase.

Get Expert-Led Insights for Your Business Strategy — Connect with Analysts Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/9124

Obesity Treatment Market Recent Developments

In March 2025 , Novo Nordisk announced Phase III success for CagriSema, a semaglutide-cagrilintide combination, demonstrating significant weight loss and metabolic benefits. The launch reinforced Novo’s leadership in obesity treatment and patient access strategies.

, Novo Nordisk announced Phase III success for CagriSema, a semaglutide-cagrilintide combination, demonstrating significant weight loss and metabolic benefits. The launch reinforced Novo’s leadership in obesity treatment and patient access strategies. In March 2025, Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India, expanding its presence. The introduction of the pre-filled KwikPen enhanced patient convenience, adherence, and accessibility, strengthening Lilly’s position in the obesity and diabetes treatment market.

Obesity Treatment Market Report Scope

