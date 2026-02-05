IoT Market Global Forecast to 2030

The IoT market is projected to grow from USD 547.06 billion in 2025 to USD 865.20 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Key players like Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, and AWS are driving innovation with platforms and AI-integrated solutions, enhancing deployment and management. Satellite IoT is set to grow, particularly in agriculture and logistics, due to advancements in LEO constellations. The Modules/Sensors segment will dominate due to real-time data needs in smart cities and industrial use. Asia-Pacific leads growth, fueled by transformative infrastructure projects and 5G expansion. The comprehensive market report guides stakeholders on key trends, drivers, and strategies for success.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Market by Module Type (Hardware, Connectivity, Software, Services), Focus Areas (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation/Mobility, Smart Energy & Utilities, Smart Healthcare, Smart Buildings, Smart Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT market is set for robust growth, estimated to reach USD 547.06 billion by 2025 and projected to climb to USD 865.20 billion by 2030, indicating a CAGR of 9.6%. Leading technology corporations such as Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, and AWS are at the forefront of IoT innovation, propelling advancements through sophisticated platforms, cloud ecosystems, and AI-enhanced solutions. Their technological prowess allows organizations to efficiently deploy, scale, and manage IoT applications across a variety of environments.

Solutions like Cisco's IoT Control Center, Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub, and IBM's Watson IoT illustrate enhancements in connectivity, security, and intelligence services critical in modern enterprise settings. By fusing IoT data with machine learning and analytics tools, these companies provide industries with enhanced decision-making capabilities and deeper operational insights. Robust partnerships among tech behemoths, telecom operators, and hardware suppliers are further catalyzing innovative solutions and ensuring interoperability.

Satellite Connectivity Segment on the Rise

The satellite connectivity segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. Notably, sectors such as agriculture, maritime, mining, and logistics are turning to satellite IoT due to its reliability where terrestrial networks falter. The advent of low-Earth orbit satellite constellations enhances bandwidth and latency while reducing costs, supporting their expansive deployment. These developments are vital for applications like asset tracking and disaster response, with significant potential augmented by integration with 5G and edge computing.

Modules/Sensors Segment Leading Market Size

Anticipated to hold the largest market size, the modules/sensors segment is pivotal in IoT ecosystems, driving real-time data gathering in sectors ranging from smart cities and healthcare to logistics. Innovations in MEMS and low-cost sensors bolster their application in both consumer and industrial spheres. Connectivity modules like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi ensure seamless communication, while smart sensors process data locally thanks to edge AI advancements.

Asia-Pacific's Accelerating Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid IoT market growth, fueled by strategic digital transformations and government-led smart infrastructure projects. Nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India spearhead this expansion, leveraging IoT for industrial automation and smart city initiatives. This growth is supported by the region's shift towards predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring.

Industry Insights and Market Dynamics

The market study highlights the involvement of major players, with Microsoft, AWS, Huawei, and others leading the charge. These companies employ strategies such as partnerships and new product launches to secure their market positions. The research encompasses various sectors, including smart transportation, buildings, agriculture, and others, while also analyzing key regions like North America and Europe.

Comprehensive Report Benefits

Stakeholders and new market entrants can acquire precise revenue forecasts, competitor insights, and strategic guidance from the report. It provides an analysis of growth drivers like advanced 5G and Edge computing and tackles challenges such as cybersecurity and data privacy.

Competitive Landscape

An extensive evaluation of leading market players, including Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, and others, details their growth strategies and service offerings. This assessment informs stakeholders of ongoing market developments and investment opportunities.

Main market drivers include the expansion of 5G networks and LPWAN innovation, while recognizing challenges such as cyber threats and cross-border data regulations. Opportunities lie in space-based IoT networks and the development of emotion-aware devices.



