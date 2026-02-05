Ontex launches Sensitive range to support better skin health in incontinence care

Aalst, Belgium – February 5, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, introduces a new adult incontinence range developed to offer superior protection while being gentle on the skin. The first products –Sensitive Pants, Sensitive Slip and Sensitive Form – will become gradually available for healthcare institutions across Europe.

Recent European research conducted by Ontex among more than 2,500 people living with incontinence shows that dermatitis and skin irritation remain widespread and have a meaningful impact on daily life. Almost 1 in 2 people living with incontinence have experienced dermatitis or skin irritation in the intimate area; with many describing significant discomfort and effects on confidence and wellbeing. Despite this high prevalence, “Around 80% of caregivers are not trained to recognize dermatitis. Education and better product design are key to preventing complications.” says Dr. Maria Panourgia, Geriatrician at the Milton Keynes University Hospital (UK).

These findings underline the urgent need for affordable, qualitative incontinence products that actively support skin health. The new Sensitive range has been developed precisely to answer this need—combining trusted protection with dermatological care to help prevent irritation and keep skin as healthy as possible.

To address the educational need, the Sensitive range is complemented with expert training advise on how to recognize, prevent and treat dermatitis related to incontinence. This is offered both through Ontex’s network of nurse advisors and through the online training platform Ontex Academy.

Sensitive range: powerful protection that respects the skin

The new Sensitive range combines proven incontinence protection with dermatological care.

Sensitive Pants offer:

Topsheet enriched with botanical ingredients – helps to prevent skin irritation

Innovative Y-core technology – for instant dryness

Faster absorption – up to 2.5x faster than previous iD or Serenity pants

Hypoallergenic design – gentle on fragile skin

Odour control technology – for lasting freshness and confidence

Tatiana Bumachar Carvalho Pastori, Sr Marketing Manager Adult Care concludes: “the Sensitive range was developed to help people with incontinence to live their everyday life more comfortable. At the same time, it offers professional caregivers a product they can rely on, making it easier for them to deliver the best possible care, supported by our training opportunities.”

Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com





Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,100 people, with plants and offices in 11 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index.





