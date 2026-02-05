Precore Gold Completes 100% Acquisition of the Lac Big-Rush Gold Property in the Prolific Chibougamau Mining Camp of Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the “Company” or “Precore Gold”) is pleased to announce that further to it’s Definitive Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) announced February 04, 2025 to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Lac Big-Rush Gold Property (the “Property”) from a single private owner (The “Vendor”), it has accelerated and modified it’s Agreement to immediately own 100% of the Property.

Initially the Company entered into a Definitive Option Agreement to acquire 100% of the property over a 3-year period. However, given the discovery potential of the property in this prolific mining camp, the Company has accelerated the original terms to complete 100% ownership.

This development is especially important as it comes on the heals of a noteworthy sector M&A transaction within the region, namely Iamgold Corporation completing the acquisition of Northern Superior Resources Inc. on December 19, 2025, to create the “Nelligan Mining Complex”, one of the largest pre-production gold camps in Canada, with Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 3.75 Moz Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.65 Moz Au. The close proximity of Iamgold’s primary deposits to each other supports the conceptual vision of a central processing facility within the Chibougamau camp, that could be fed from multiple ore sources within a 17-kilometre radius (Iamgold, October 20, 2025).

Precore’s Lac Big-Rush Property is located along the east-west Faribault and Croteau inverse faults and shears, and is included in a gold bearing area, neighboring to the west of Iamgold’s Croteau Project, which hosts an Inferred near surface resource of 640,000 oz at 1.73 g/t, located a mere 300 meters from Precore Gold’s property boundaries (see Figure 1).





Figure 1. Map of Precore’s Lac Big-Rush property including location of historical showings.

The Company is also pleased to inform that the 100% ownership comes with an additional 498 hectares adjacent to the existing property/claims package. Once complete, Precore Gold will own a total of 49 claims (2,712 hectares) in the infamous Chibougamau mining camp, Eeyou-Istchee Baie-James territory.





Figure 2. Map of Lac Big-Rush property location among important deposits in the Chibougamau Camp.

Paul A. Dumas, Precore Gold Executive Chairman explains, “We are pleased to have acquired 100% of the Lac Big-Rush Property, located in this prolific and highly-prospective mining camp in Quebec, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. With the most recent M&A activity in the Chibougamau mining camp, we wanted to capitalize on the opportunity of securing the property, at what we believe to be a discounted cost. We believe this asset has great discovery potential, seeing as it has noteworthy historical drill hole data, yet hasn’t had any exploration work done on it since the early 1980’s. We look forward to the planning of a preliminary exploration campaign in the second half of 2026.”

THE TRANSACTION

Pursuant to the Definitive Option Agreement between the private Vendor and the Company, the Company has acquired 100% interest in the Property in consideration of the previous payment of $15,000 and the issuance of 400,000 common shares:

A total final cash payment of $20,000 to the Vendor in lieu of $15,000;

And a total issuance of 250,000 common shares of the Company in lieu of 200,000 including milestone payments. The common shares issued in connection with the 100% acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and 1 day in accordance to the Canadian securities laws.

The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) from the proceeds of any commercial production. The Company will have the right to purchase up to 1.5% of the remaining NSR for the sum of $1,000,000 at any time, by providing the Vendor written notice to that effect. The Vendor will have no area of interest surrounding the Property. The Transaction is subject to the CSE approval.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Louis Gariépy, P.Eng (OIQ #107538), Director & Lead Technical Advisor of Precore Gold, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate long-term shareholder returns. The Company is focused on their flagship properties, the Arikepay property, in Arequipa, Peru and the Lac Big-Rush property in Chibougamau, Quebec. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, in politically stable jurisdictions, that contain important historical drilling results that have not seen any follow-up work in years. Precore Gold’s mission is underpinned by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the completion of the Second Tranche, future geological work or exploration programs, the potential positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to finance exploration programs and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

