Danske Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2025 and Auditor's report 2025

Attached Danske Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report 2025 and Auditor’s Report 2025.

The Annual Report is reported in pdf and also in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML).

Annual Report and Auditor’s Report can be found from the company's webpages https://danskebank.com/investor-relations/debt/danske-mortgage-bank

Danske Mortgage Bank Plc

Contact: Janne Lassila, CEO, Danske Mortgage Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0) 40 515 8911

Attachments