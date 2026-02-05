

Yasam Ayavefe announces plans for Mileo Dominica, extending the Mileo hotel concept from Mykonos and Dubai to the nature rich island.



Yasam Ayavefe has added a new chapter to his hotel story. Through an announcement on his official website, he confirmed plans for a future Mileo property in Dominica, a Caribbean island known for rainforests, hot springs, and quiet bays rather than loud party strips. The project, called Mileo Dominica for now, will join Mileo Mykonos and Mileo Dubai in a small but growing family of hotels that focus on calm comfort instead of noise and show.

This is not a launch yet. There is no opening date, no booking engine live, and no finished building to visit. What exists at this stage is a clear signal of intent. Ayavefe is telling guests, partners, and the wider market that he sees Dominica as the next place where the Mileo idea can take root.

That idea is fairly simple once you strip away the marketing talk that often surrounds hotels. Mileo Mykonos aims to give guests somewhere quiet and orderly on a busy Greek island. Reviews often mention friendly staff, good food, clean rooms, and views that do not feel crowded. Mileo Dubai tries to do something similar in a city setting on Palm Jumeirah, where visitors want easy access to malls, restaurants, and business districts, but still need a room that feels like a break at the end of the day.











Dominica is a different kind of choice. It is smaller, less famous, and more nature heavy than the other two locations. That is part of what makes this move interesting. Instead of picking another well known party island or another huge city, Yasam Ayavefe is looking at a place that attracts walkers, divers, and people who enjoy slower holidays. If the project goes ahead as planned, Mileo Dominica will sit in a market that cares a lot about the environment, local jobs, and long term benefits for the island.

At this early stage, many details are not public. There are no confirmed room counts, design images, or prices. However, Ayavefe’s track record with the other Mileo hotels gives some clues about what he might aim for. His previous properties did not try to be the biggest in their area. Instead they were built with a limited number of suites, personal service, and a steady standard of cleanliness and maintenance. Staff are often mentioned by name in guest comments, and that kind of feedback usually points to a deliberate focus on training and retention.

If Mileo Dominica follows a similar path, it may end up as a relatively small hotel that leans into outdoor space, local materials, and a relaxed pace. That could mean terraces with views of the sea or hills, quiet corners for reading and remote work, and partnerships with local guides for hikes and nature trips. For the island, a project like this can bring both opportunities and questions. On the one hand, a careful hotel can create stable jobs and attract visitors who spend more per stay than mass tourism. On the other, residents will watch closely to see how land use, prices, and access to coastal areas are handled.

From a business point of view, the announcement shows that Yasam Ayavefe is still willing to invest in hospitality while many investors are cautious. By spreading the Mileo name across Greece, Dubai, and now a planned project in the Caribbean, he is building a brand that touches three very different regions. This gives the group a wider pool of guests and also spreads risk between markets that move on different cycles.





It also raises the bar for operations. Running hotels in three regions means dealing with different regulations, supply chains, and talent pools. Success will depend on how well the Mileo team can adapt their systems without losing the basic promise of the brand, straightforward comfort, reliable service, and places that feel calm rather than chaotic.

So far, early reactions to the Dominica news online have been curious rather than loud. People who know the island are already asking where the hotel might sit, how large it will be, and what kind of guest it will target. Supporters of the move hope it will bring more year round visitors who respect the island and stay longer than a weekend. Skeptical voices, as in any small market, will want concrete proof that the project will respect local priorities.

For now, all that can be said with certainty is this. Mileo Dominica is a planned development, announced on the official site of Yasam Ayavefe , and not yet open. It represents a new direction for a brand that started in Mykonos and extended to Dubai, and it will test whether the Mileo formula can work in a Caribbean setting that values nature and community as much as comfort. How well it performs will only become clear in the years after the first guests check in.





