Edge AI Hardware Market Size to Worth $248.08 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge AI Hardware Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Edge AI Hardware Market Size was valued at USD 28.91 Billion in 2025, It is estimated to reach USD 248.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.98% over 2026 to 2035.”

Low-Latency Demand in Virtual Reality is Boosting the Market Growth Globally

According to the report, low-latency performance is important for VR apps, and this is one of the main reasons why the Edge AI hardware market is growing. To give users a smooth and immersive experience, VR needs very low latency. Edge AI hardware has come a long way. For instance, VR apps for gaming, simulations, and training need to process data right away so that it doesn't fall behind reality and spoil the impression of being there and being immersed. Edge AI lets devices digest data without having to send it to and from the cloud. This makes it possible to make decisions locally and lowers latency, which is something that VR apps need to do. VR technologies need AI chips, processors, and GPUs to keep becoming better. This is because more and more manufacturers are using Edge AI to make immersive VR experiences less laggy.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc

Microsoft Corporation

ARM

Hailo

MediaTek Inc

Xilinx Inc

Micron Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc

Baidu, Inc

Ambarella, Inc

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Cambricon Technologies

Edge AI Hardware Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 28.91 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 284.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.98 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Processor (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASICs)

• By Devices (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, Other Devices)

• By End Use Industry (Government, Real Estate, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Devices

The camera segment currently dominates the Edge AI hardware market, with a share of 35% in 2025 due to the developments in AI powered Image recognition and object detection, to help deliver increased situational awareness and enable making smarter decisions at the edge. The smartphone segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the Edge AI hardware market during 2026-2035 owing to the rise of smartphones, phone makers are making them smart by making great AI capabilities, available to the users.

By Processor

Processor segment, dominated by CPU, holds the highest share revenue of 54% in Edge AI Hardware market in 2025 due to heterogeneity and versatility, CPUs are needed in a wide range of edge AI applications, from smartphones to industrial IoT devices. The GPU segment is the fastest-growing segment in Edge AI Hardware market over the forecast period due to the strength of GPUs is in parallel processing, and they are better suited for data-intensive, high-performance workloads.

Regional Insights:

The Edge AI hardware market is predicted to be led by the Asia Pacific region, predictions suggest Asia-Pacific alone will account for roughly 43% of the market by 2025. The region’s growth is driven by the rapid technology breakthroughs across the area with much concentration in nations, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India towards rising innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics, and IoT (Internet of Things).

North America region is expected to see the fastest growth in the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Edge AI is being popularized in the USA, which is a hub for technological innovation, home to the top chip manufacturers, such as NVIDIA, Intel, and Google.

Significant Upfront Costs Associated with Edge AI Hardware are Impeding Market Expansion Globally

Massive expenditures are required in high-performance AI chips, processors, GPUs, TPUs and edge servers, inhibiting the adoption of the technology by SMEs or budget-restricted portions of an economy. Adding further to the price, edge AI applications require their own near computer sophisticated (and frequently proprietary) hardware & configuration. Barriers to entry: As demand for AI-powered solutions continues to climb, many potential customers are dissuaded from purchasing this technology and the accompanying infrastructure to run it as it is too expensive. According to the research, enormous investment necessary for hardcore edge AI systems in hardware can be prohibitively expensive, especially with continuous maintenance fees, software updates, and power consumption.

Recent Developments:

November 20, 2024 , Nvidia AI's role in supercomputing was further solidified with the introduction of the Weka AI RAG Reference Platform. Created by WekaIO, this platform addresses challenges in RAG inferencing using GPUs and Run:ai's software frameworks to streamline the process.

, Nvidia AI's role in supercomputing was further solidified with the introduction of the Weka AI RAG Reference Platform. Created by WekaIO, this platform addresses challenges in RAG inferencing using GPUs and Run:ai's software frameworks to streamline the process. January 21, 2025, Samsung unveiled its AI-powered Interactive Display (WAFX-P model) at Bett 2025. The display, equipped with Samsung AI Assistant, combines advanced hardware and AI features like generative AI and real-time transcription to revolutionize classroom learning.

Exclusive Sections of the Edge AI Hardware Market Report (The USPs):

EDGE AI TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you track the adoption rate of edge AI chips, accelerators, and embedded AI devices across industries, highlighting real-world deployment momentum and commercialization readiness.

– helps you track the adoption rate of edge AI chips, accelerators, and embedded AI devices across industries, highlighting real-world deployment momentum and commercialization readiness. INNOVATION & R&D INTENSITY INDEX – helps you assess innovation leadership by analyzing R&D investments in low-power AI processors, neuromorphic computing, patent activity, and annual launches of new edge AI hardware platforms.

– helps you assess innovation leadership by analyzing R&D investments in low-power AI processors, neuromorphic computing, patent activity, and annual launches of new edge AI hardware platforms. PERFORMANCE & POWER EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you compare processing speed, inference latency, performance-per-watt efficiency, and accuracy of AI models running on edge hardware to identify best-in-class solutions.

– helps you compare processing speed, inference latency, performance-per-watt efficiency, and accuracy of AI models running on edge hardware to identify best-in-class solutions. PRICING & TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate average selling price trends, cost per inference, and total cost of ownership including hardware, software, and maintenance to support procurement and investment decisions.

– helps you evaluate average selling price trends, cost per inference, and total cost of ownership including hardware, software, and maintenance to support procurement and investment decisions. SUPPLY CHAIN & PRODUCTION CAPACITY METRICS – helps you identify manufacturing lead times, capacity utilization levels, and dependency on semiconductors, memory, sensors, and foundries that influence availability and delivery risks.

– helps you identify manufacturing lead times, capacity utilization levels, and dependency on semiconductors, memory, sensors, and foundries that influence availability and delivery risks. REGULATORY, SECURITY & COMPLIANCE INDICATORS – helps you understand compliance with electronics standards, data security and privacy regulations, and certification benchmarks critical for large-scale edge AI deployment.

