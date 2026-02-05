MEXC January Newly Listed Token Spot Trading Volume Surges 65% as Crypto Markets Enter New Infrastructure Cycle





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, today reported a 65% surge in January spot trading volume of newly listed tokens , as infrastructure projects—AI agents, zero-knowledge networks, and decentralized physical systems—captured the majority of sustained capital flows.

January's 176 token listings drove spot trading volume in newly listed tokens up 65% and attracted 19% more active traders. The top performers averaged up to 2,408% peak gains.





Solana memes still dominate headlines. PENGUIN 's 17,330% rally proves cultural momentum remains undefeated. Yet beneath the noise, Ethereum is quietly building: decentralized AI frameworks, zero-knowledge infrastructure, compliant stablecoins, DePIN networks. On Base, autonomous agents like CLAWD now deploy smart contracts independently. HeyElsa lets users trade and manage assets through plain conversation.





The market is bifurcating in real time. Capital chases short-term explosions while simultaneously positioning for technological inevitability. Three narratives are converging: AI agents achieving genuine autonomy on-chain, privacy infrastructure unlocking computational breakthroughs, and decentralized physical networks bridging crypto to real-world utility.

MEXC's structured programs delivered exceptional edge. Launchpad's SKR hit 596% with over $1.1M in subscriptions. The new Trading Pool mechanism generated $346M volume while rewarding participants with 279% average APR—proof that high conviction and high returns aren't mutually exclusive.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8218ee6a-70cb-487f-a72b-8565a62d66cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d6e8f63-6bc9-4298-bfbf-b4758b3925ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc66199d-f4bf-40c8-b5f7-d2baad979061