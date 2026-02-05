Steer-by-Wire Market Global Report 2024-2025 & 2031 Featuring 15 Key OEMs and 12 Tier I Suppliers and Module Integrators Including ZF Friedrickshafen, JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive, Bosch, Thyssenkrupp

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steer-by-Wire Market, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Steer-by-wire Technology Faces Adoption Challenges, Primarily due to High System Costs and Insufficient Steering Feedback
The global steer-by-wire (SbW) market is expected to grow despite the technology itself being over a decade old. Early adopters, including Infiniti and Tesla, as well as premium segment EV manufacturers, introduced SbW systems years ago; however, penetration in the mass market has been slow.
This is largely due to high system costs, the need for robust fail-operational redundancy, regulatory complexities, and difficulties in delivering precise, natural steering feedback compared to current systems. SbW eliminates the traditional mechanical linkage between the steering wheel and the front axle, unlocking weight savings, enhanced energy efficiency, improved packaging, and greater cabin design freedom. These attributes are increasingly vital as OEMs face stricter CO2 and efficiency regulations, as well as rising consumer expectations for quieter, more spacious, and digitally immersive interiors.
According to analysis, SbW adoption is at an inflection point, as many OEMs are preparing to launch SbW-equipped models in 2025 or early 2026. Leading suppliers, such as ZF, Nexteer, JTEKT, and Thyssenkrupp, are collaborating with OEMs to introduce SbW technology across new EV and autonomous platforms. Nevertheless, challenges persist-suppliers must work on reducing cost, scalability must be improved, and safety standards must be complied with, while refining steering feel and feedback. Collaborating with OEMs and interior system manufacturers is also essential to fully unlocking the potential of advanced cockpit concepts, including flat floors, retractable steering wheels, and flexible seating configurations.
Looking ahead, the SbW market will continue to grow slowly. The removal of mechanical linkages not only supports modularity and lightweight vehicle designs but also enables OEMs to differentiate through innovative interiors and seamless autonomous driving transitions. As economies of scale improve cost competitiveness and regulatory frameworks mature, SbW will shift from a premium feature to a standard technology. With high-volume OEMs now on track to launch SbW systems in the near term, the market is set to witness a transformation by establishing SbW as a cornerstone of the EVs, SDVs, robotaxis, and L3+ autonomous vehicles ecosystem.
Scope of Analysis
- Steer by wire (SbW) is experiencing slow adoption due to high maintenance costs, reliability concerns, and low consumer acceptance of road feedback and steering feel.
- Adoption has also been low due to the high initial development costs, raising concerns for OEMs regarding large investments.
- However, SbW offers various benefits, including reduced weight, design flexibility, and personalized steering, potentially providing more value to customers.
- The growing adoption of connected vehicles, ADAS, EVs, and future SDVs will expand opportunities for the technology.
- This study examines global trends, current outlook, and growth opportunities for market participants across different regions.
Questions This Study Will Answer
- What is SbW? What is the distribution channel structure?
- What are the primary drivers and restraints for this market?
- How will this market grow? What is the adoption trend among regions? Who are the technology companies?
- How do automotive SbW market sizes differ among the leading developed markets?
- What are the growth avenues for the global SbW market until 2031?
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SbW Industry
Competitive Intensity
Why:
- The competitive landscape exerts significant pressure on OEMs to remain competitive to capture a large customer base.
- Customers are constantly seeking new experiences with vehicles, essentially translating to value for money.
- To lead in the SbW market, companies should focus on innovation and providing cost-effective solutions, especially those that can benefit from an early mover advantage.
Analyst's Perspective:
- SbW offers precise actuation, faster response times, and high-level intelligent driving by eliminating mechanical connections, bringing clear advantages in design flexibility, space layout, and cost reduction, which help alleviate the price pressure in the market.
- Forming strategic partnerships with OEMs for SbW, co-innovation will enable faster time to market. In addition, strengthening after-sales support and demonstrating safety will help build trust with both OEMs and customers.
Internal Challenges
Why:
- It is common for employees and management to cling to the status quo during the emergence of new technologies, preferring familiar systems and processes.
- An organizational culture that does not support technology-driven innovation can significantly hinder change efforts, ultimately impacting a company's performance and long-term vision.
- Companies often fear the uncertainties associated with investing in new technology, leading them to consider ROI from day one.
Analyst's Perspective:
- Companies should focus on aligning their goals with industry trends, such as the shift to a more digital, software-driven automotive ecosystem, including EVs and ADAS, where SbW integration is essential.
- This alignment provides a competitive advantage, allowing companies to become more innovative by enhancing their products and user experiences, as well as potentially reducing production costs by eliminating redundant components.
- Eventually, manufacturers must compel advancements by establishing common standards for collaboration.
Customer Value Chain Compression
Why:
- Traditional quality gate processes, lengthy development cycles, and in-house testing are no longer required.
- Technologies such as SbW must be developed and deployed rapidly to meet customer demands for faster innovation and cutting-edge technology.
- Cross-functional teams and platform-based vehicle development compress the value chain, pushing OEMs to require Tier I suppliers and software providers to deliver production-ready SbW faster.
Analyst's Perspective:
- Suppliers and OEMs must be agile, developing and offering solutions that can adapt to compressed development timelines to remain competitive in the race to dominate the new energy vehicle market.
- Suppliers and OEMs should work together to drive advances and fostered solutions, fostering closer collaboration, faster time to market, and shared innovation.
- SbW will become more powerful in enabling vendors, with suppliers becoming responsible for steering and safety functions, while OEMs focus on integration and user experience.
Key Competitors
OEMs
- Nissan/Infiniti
- Tesla
- BYD
- Lexus
- Lotus
- GMC
- Chevrolet
- NIO
- Rolls Royce
- Ford
- Mercedes Benz
- Honda
- SAIC Motors
- Geely
- BMW
Tier I Suppliers and Module Integrators
- Nexteer Automotive
- Bosch
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- JTEKT Corporation
- Continental
- Hyundai Mobis
- Mando Corporation
- Shaeffler
- Thyssenkrupp
- NSK Ltd
- Veoneer
- Denso Corporation
Competitive Environment
- Number of Competitor: 20+ suppliers and 10+ OEMs
- Competitive Factors: Cost, programs, support, technology, reliability, consumer trust, scalability, volume
- Key End-user Industry Verticals: Automotive-passenger vehicles
- Leading Competitors: Tesla, Nissan/Infiniti, BYD, NIO, Toyota/Lexus, Rolls Royce, Chevrolet, GMC
- Other Notable Competitors: Geely, Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Rivian, Ford, Honda
- Distribution Structure: Suppliers, OEMs
Growth Drivers
- Adaptive Steering and Software Integration
- Weight Reduction and Mechanical Simplification
- Design Flexibility and Space Optimization
- Safety Standard Evolution
- Tailored Steering for Purpose-built Vehicles (PBVs)
Growth Restraints
- User Trust and Safety Perception
- High Initial System Cost
- Regulatory Complexities and Certification Barriers
- OEM Hesitance to Integrate SbW in the Mass Market
- Complex Redundancies and Cybersecurity Demands
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- By-Wire System Segmentation
- Regional Segmentation
Growth Environment: SbW Market
- Key Findings
- Penetration Forecast
- OEM and Supplier Snapshot
- Key Strategic Partnerships and Recent Initiatives
Growth Environment: Transformation in the SbW Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SbW Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the SbW Market
- Market Definition
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator in the SbW Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Pricing Trends Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Environment: SbW Regulations
- Chinese Regulations
- North American Regulations
- European Regulations
Growth Environment: SbW Ecosystem, Trends, and Future Roadmap
- Different Types of SbW Configurations in the Evolving Automotive Landscape
- Steering System Technologies: Feature-Based Comparison
- Key Parameters that Define and Characterize an SbW System
- Major Safety Benefits of Replacing Mechanical Steering with SbW Technology
- Major Trends Impacting Growth and Adoption of SbW Technology
- CASE Impact
- Future Roadmap
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator SbW, China
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Penetration Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator SbW, Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Penetration Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator SbW, North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Penetration Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Supplier Profiling
- ZF Friedrickshafen AG
- JTEKT Corporation
- Nexteer Automotive
- Bosch
- Thyssenkrupp
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integration with Autonomous Driving
- Growth Opportunity 2: Space Optimization and Interior Redesign
- Growth Opportunity 3: Lightweighting and Efficiency Gains
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
