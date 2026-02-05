India State of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: Adoption Trends, Market Drivers, and Deployment Realities, Agentic AI, and Strategic Enablers

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Highlights and Growth Opportunities from a 2025 Survey of IT and Business Decision-Makers
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the priorities and operations of Indian enterprises. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of AI adoption and deployment, drawing on survey data from IT and business decision makers across a range of industries. The analysis examines the current state of AI implementation in India, identifying key drivers such as operational efficiency, customer experience, and data-centric decision making.
The report explores how organizations are moving beyond initial experimentation and transitioning to full-scale execution, paying particular attention to the emergence of agentic AI and the growing preference for hybrid cloud infrastructure. It reviews procurement strategies-including the roles of large technology vendors, IT integrators, start-ups, and in-house development-and addresses regulatory developments, talent availability, and organizational challenges that influence AI adoption. Sector-specific trends are discussed, with insights into healthcare, retail, financial services, and other verticals.
Readers will gain an understanding of the strategic enablers and barriers shaping AI growth in India, as well as the evolving priorities of enterprise stakeholders. The findings are intended to inform technology leaders, investors, and policymakers seeking to navigate the complexities of AI integration in the Indian market.
Key Topics Covered:
AI Adoption Trends, Drivers, and Deployment Realities in India
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profile, AI, India, 2025
- Key Findings
- Enterprises Recognize the Importance of AI/ML in Achieving Business Priorities
- Enterprise AI Deployments in a Transition Phase in India
- Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments
- AI Deployments Prioritized in Core Operational Areas
- Emerging Use Cases
- NLP is the Top Tech Investment Priority for Indian Enterprises
- Predictive Analytics and Facial Recognition Lead AI Application Use Cases
- Indian Enterprises Prefer Hybrid Cloud as Digital Infrastructure Model for AI Deployments
- Hybrid Cloud is the Preferred Digital Infrastructure Model for AI Deployments
- Regulatory Uncertainty and Talent are the Top Barriers to AI Implementation in India
- The Regulatory Landscape Continues to Evolve
Agentic AI in India
- Agentic AI Disruptive to Indian Technology Landscape
- Agentic AI Adoption Still in Early Stages
- How Indian Enterprises Plan to Deploy Agentic AI
- Third-Party Service Providers Play a Key Role
- Preferred AI/ML Implementation Platform by Enterprise
- Key Obstacles to Scaling Agentic AI in India
Strategic Enablers of AI Adoption in India
- Business Stakeholders Play a Significant Role in AI Adoption
- Indian Enterprises Prioritize Quality and Trust in AI Adoption
- Procurement Trends Show a Mix of Established Vendors and Emerging Innovators
- Expansion of AI in India Through Comprehensive IT and Advisory Services
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
