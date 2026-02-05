India State of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: Adoption Trends, Market Drivers, and Deployment Realities, Agentic AI, and Strategic Enablers

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Highlights and Growth Opportunities from a 2025 Survey of IT and Business Decision-Makers



Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the priorities and operations of Indian enterprises. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of AI adoption and deployment, drawing on survey data from IT and business decision makers across a range of industries. The analysis examines the current state of AI implementation in India, identifying key drivers such as operational efficiency, customer experience, and data-centric decision making.



The report explores how organizations are moving beyond initial experimentation and transitioning to full-scale execution, paying particular attention to the emergence of agentic AI and the growing preference for hybrid cloud infrastructure. It reviews procurement strategies-including the roles of large technology vendors, IT integrators, start-ups, and in-house development-and addresses regulatory developments, talent availability, and organizational challenges that influence AI adoption. Sector-specific trends are discussed, with insights into healthcare, retail, financial services, and other verticals.



Readers will gain an understanding of the strategic enablers and barriers shaping AI growth in India, as well as the evolving priorities of enterprise stakeholders. The findings are intended to inform technology leaders, investors, and policymakers seeking to navigate the complexities of AI integration in the Indian market.



Key Topics Covered:



AI Adoption Trends, Drivers, and Deployment Realities in India

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile, AI, India, 2025

Key Findings

Enterprises Recognize the Importance of AI/ML in Achieving Business Priorities

Enterprise AI Deployments in a Transition Phase in India

Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments

AI Deployments Prioritized in Core Operational Areas

Emerging Use Cases

NLP is the Top Tech Investment Priority for Indian Enterprises

Predictive Analytics and Facial Recognition Lead AI Application Use Cases

Indian Enterprises Prefer Hybrid Cloud as Digital Infrastructure Model for AI Deployments

Hybrid Cloud is the Preferred Digital Infrastructure Model for AI Deployments

Regulatory Uncertainty and Talent are the Top Barriers to AI Implementation in India

The Regulatory Landscape Continues to Evolve

Agentic AI in India

Agentic AI Disruptive to Indian Technology Landscape

Agentic AI Adoption Still in Early Stages

How Indian Enterprises Plan to Deploy Agentic AI

Third-Party Service Providers Play a Key Role

Preferred AI/ML Implementation Platform by Enterprise

Key Obstacles to Scaling Agentic AI in India

Strategic Enablers of AI Adoption in India

Business Stakeholders Play a Significant Role in AI Adoption

Indian Enterprises Prioritize Quality and Trust in AI Adoption

Procurement Trends Show a Mix of Established Vendors and Emerging Innovators

Expansion of AI in India Through Comprehensive IT and Advisory Services

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

