Trillion-Yuan Innovation Hub Empowers Growth, SIXUNITED Targets RMB 10 Billion Revenue and 15 Million AI Terminals by 2026

SHANGHAI, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Sixth Session of the Eighth People’s Congress of Nanshan District, Shenzhen, officially announced that Nanshan has become China’s first district-level jurisdiction to surpass RMB 1 trillion in GDP. Against this backdrop, on February 1, 2026, SIXUNITED, deeply rooted in Nanshan, hosted its 18th Anniversary Appreciation Gala and 2025 Year-End Ceremony themed “Together Forward, United by AI” at the Qianhai Conference Center.

At the event, SIXUNITED formally unveiled its dual strategic targets for 2026: RMB 10 billion in annual revenue and shipments of 15 million AI terminals. Leveraging 18 years of continuous technological evolution, the innovation-driven ecosystem of Nanshan, and deep collaboration with core partners such as Intel, SIXUNITED is accelerating its advance into the global first tier of AI terminals and intelligent solutions providers, marking the start of a new phase of large-scale AI commercialization.





Nanshan’s Trillion-Yuan Economy Attracts Innovation, Precisely Empowering the AI Ecosystem

As a core hub for technological innovation and advanced manufacturing in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, Nanshan District surpassed RMB 1 trillion in GDP in 2025, ranking among China’s leading regions in economic vitality and innovation density. The district is now home to more than 1,000 AI enterprises above designated size and over 200 upstream and downstream ecosystem partners, forming a complete industrial chain spanning algorithms, chips, terminals, and applications.

Within this “tropical rainforest-style” innovation environment—where large enterprises anchor the ecosystem, SMEs scale rapidly, and innovative startups pioneer breakthroughs—SIXUNITED has achieved a leap from an industry participant to an ecosystem-driven enterprise.

The 18th Anniversary Gala served not only as a moment to reflect on SIXUNITED’s growth and express gratitude to partners, but also as a key platform to showcase Nanshan’s AI industry strength and signal the company’s strategic upgrade. Nearly 2,000 attendees, including government representatives from multiple regions, Intel senior executives, the President of the Shenzhen Artificial Intelligence Industry Association, global customers, supply-chain partners, and mainstream media, gathered to witness SIXUNITED’s transformation and explore new paths for collaborative and win-win development in the AI terminal industry.

Officials from Nanshan District noted that the region will continue to support AI enterprises through comprehensive policies, including a RMB 3 billion AI fund cluster, the “Model Power Camp” AI ecosystem community, and the “15-minute innovation circle”, helping companies break through core technologies and scale industrialization.





An 18-Year Evolution: From IDH to a Full-Stack AI Services Provider

In his keynote address, Cao Yalian, Chairman of SIXUNITED, stated that over the past 18 years, the company has consistently evolved in sync with industry cycles. Starting as an IDH (Independent Design House) focused on R&D and design, SIXUNITED expanded into ODM/OEM capabilities, and has now grown into a full-stack AI services provider integrating hardware and software across smart PCs, servers, workstations, personal AI assistants, and enterprise-grade AI agents.

Through sustained accumulation in computing architecture, hardware design, software platforms, and scenario-based applications, SIXUNITED has built an integrated “cloud–edge–device” capability. This foundation supports large-scale AI deployment and establishes a differentiated competitive position within the global AI terminal value chain.





As a long-term strategic partner, Intel highly praised the results of its 12-year cross-cycle collaboration with SIXUNITED. Zong Ye, General Manager of Client and Platform Sales, Intel China, noted that since SIXUNITED joined the Intel CTE ecosystem in 2014, the two companies have achieved deep synergy within the x86 ecosystem.

From early platform collaboration on Cherry Trail and Skylake, through performance breakthroughs in the Ice Lake era, to SIXUNITED becoming one of the first pilot partners in the Intel AI Acceleration Program, the partnership has continuously evolved. Together, the two companies co-developed the Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake product families, delivering up to 120 TOPS of AI compute performance with 50% power efficiency improvements, while achieving deep optimization for leading large models such as DeepSeek and Llama 3.1—effectively redefining performance benchmarks for on-device AI terminals.

Gao Yu, General Manager of Intel China Technology, further revealed that the rollout of Intel 18A process technology in 2026 will open a new phase of technological iteration. The two parties will jointly develop multiple products, including Panther Lake and Wildcat Lake, while sharing an ecosystem of over 200 ISV solution partners, accelerating SIXUNITED’s global market expansion.





All in AI: Full-Stack Breakthroughs Across Products, Platforms, and Scenarios

At the event, SIXUNITED showcased its phased achievements since launching the “All in AI” strategy in 2024. Centered on on-device AI applications, the company has built a comprehensive AI terminal portfolio spanning notebooks, tablets, mini PCs, all-in-one PCs, desktops, servers, and workstations. At the hardware level, these products are deeply optimized for mainstream computing platforms such as Intel, while also advancing collaboration with domestic supply chains.

On the software and application side, supported by Intel’s AI enablement initiatives, SIXUNITED’s self-developed personal AI assistant has entered millions of households, while its EAM enterprise AI agents empower a wide range of industries. Its out-of-the-box, full-stack AI solutions have been deployed at scale across sectors including education, legal services, and finance.

Through a closed-loop model integrating hardware compute power, software platforms, and industry-specific AI agents, SIXUNITED is rapidly bridging the “last mile” from AI technology to real-world scenarios and commercial value.













Clear 2026 Strategy Execution: Technology, Ecosystem, and Global Synergy

Focusing on the critical growth milestone of 2026, business leaders from marketing, product, system manufacturing, supply chain, and tablet divisions outlined the execution roadmap for the 15 million AI terminal shipment target.

Global market strategy: Continued localization in key volume markets such as North America, Europe, and China, while accelerating expansion into high-growth regions including the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Product strategy: Strengthening on-device AI capabilities and compute optimization; consolidating the core triangle of notebooks, all-in-one PCs, and mini PCs; scaling growth products such as tablets and desktops; and building competitive moats in AI servers and AI workstations.

Supply chain strategy: Deepening collaboration with global partners such as Intel, while advancing coordination with domestic supply chains to create a resilient and open global industrial system.

Supported by seven global R&D centers and seven intelligent manufacturing bases, SIXUNITED’s annual production capacity is precisely aligned with global market demand, fully underpinning the 15 million unit shipment goal.









Uniting the Ecosystem to Enter a New Industry Cycle Together

The event also featured awards recognizing outstanding partners and employees, honoring supply-chain partners, customers, and team members who have long supported the company’s growth. This further reinforced the industry consensus of collaborative resilience and shared growth, fully embodying the event theme, “Together, Powering AI.”

Chairman Cao Yalian emphasized that SIXUNITED will work with upstream and downstream partners to “All in AI”, advancing through joint technology development, resource sharing, and coordinated market strategies to navigate industry cycles together.

Lang Liyan, President of the Shenzhen Artificial Intelligence Industry Association, noted that SIXUNITED’s growth trajectory mirrors the evolution of Shenzhen’s AI industry from early-stage development to global prominence. The company’s RMB 10 billion revenue target and 15 million unit shipment plan align closely with Shenzhen’s trillion-level AI industry blueprint. Leveraging its status as a 5A-rated social organization, the association will provide comprehensive support through government–enterprise collaboration, technical exchange, and resource integration, helping SIXUNITED connect with global resources and strengthen Shenzhen’s position as a global AI innovation hub.





The successful conclusion of the gala and appreciation banquet marks SIXUNITED’s official entry into a new phase of large-scale AI growth. Through its ecosystem-driven “ALL IN AI” strategy and close collaboration across the upstream and downstream value chain, SIXUNITED has not only laid a solid foundation for achieving its RMB 10 billion revenue target, but will also drive coordinated upgrades across the entire industry chain, injecting strong momentum into the cultivation of next-generation productive forces in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area.

Media Contact



Website: https://en.sixunited.com/

Company Name: Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co,Ltd

Email Address: Sales@sixunited.com

Telephone: 0755-86705525

